Jodha Akbar teasers for July 2021: Jodha and Jalal get closer

The Jodha Akbar teasers for July 2021 give highlights of the dramatic soapie. It focuses on romance and how the marriage policy brings about love between Jodha and Akbar and how they face opposition. The Jodha Akbar cast members launch a series of attacks on them, and they survive death on several occasions. Check out these exciting highlights for more about the show!

The Jodha Akbar storyline continues to narrate the tales of Jodha and how much she has to endure to fulfil her destiny. The lovebirds are growing closer to the detriment of Ruqaiya, who struggles to regain Jalal's trust. Will the tightening bond make Jodha forget what happened in the past? Discover the fascinating teasers for the upcoming Jodha Akbar episodes in this article.

Jodha Akbar teasers July 2021

What will the fate be of Jodha and Jalal's politically instigated marriage? Here are the snippets of what to expect in the Jodha Akbar teasers for July 2021. Things are heating up!

Episode 8 - Thursday, 1st of July 2021

Jodha pays a pilgrimage levy with her accessories while Adham reveals to Anga about Sharifuddin's refusal to receive assistance. Later, the pair lie about who they are when they come across Raja Todarmal. The couple then leaves with Raha when he offers them a safe place to stay.

Episode 9 - Friday, 2nd of July 2021

Jodha purchases utensils and food from a nomadic lady. She is later forced to sleep outside after Ruqaiya forces her. Meanwhile, Anga tries to open Ruqaiya's eyes to see that Jalal is getting closer to Jodha, who may soon replace her.

Episode 10 - Saturday, 3rd of July 2021

Jodha wants Hamida to make Jalal develop a soft spot for Bakshi because she is supposed to stay with Sharifuddin during her pregnancy. Later, Jodha manages to persuade Jalal to change his mind regarding Bakshi. On the other hand, Adham and his men start acting cautiously in their missions. Anga carries on trying to remind Ruqaiya that Jodha and Jalal's bond is tightening.

Episode 11 - Sunday, 4th of July 2021

When Jodha finds out that Bakshi wants to see Sharifuddin, she asks Jalal to ensure he gets to Bakshi. Jalal listens to her and releases him to attend Bakshi's baby shower. Elsewhere, Anga tries to calm down an angry Adham and asks him to act patiently.

Episode 12 - Monday, 5th of July 2021

Ruqaiya is overcome with envy and scolds Jalal for what he did. Jodha accepts her feelings towards Jalal without thinking about the repercussions. Elsewhere, Sujamalal works on a scheme to attack Jalal's sovereignty.

Episode 13 - Tuesday, 6th of July 2021

Sujamal is caught attempting to save the king. He tells Jodha that he didn't attack Jalal and he will always save her.

Episode 14 - Wednesday, 7th of July 2021

Jalal wants Jodha to take charge of her position and start working. She is later given a harem tour by Rukhsar. In other news, Salima warns Ruqaiya regarding her recent behaviour.

Episode 15 - Thursday, 8th of July 2021

Ruqaiya is filled with anger when Hoshiyar reveals that the ladies are supporting Jodha. Adham is urged by Anga to win the battle against Pir Mohammed and abduct Malwa to ensure he regains his rightful position. Later, Hoshiyar reveals to Ruqaiya what Jodha is planning, and Ruquaiya starts working on a scheme to ensure defeat.

Episode 16 - Friday, 9th of July 2021

Jalal fails to believe Ruqaiya when she reveals to him where the idols are, and he accosts her instead. Moti wants Jodha to express her feelings to Jalal, while Hamida wants Gulbadan to ensure Ruqaiya knows what she did.

Episode 17 - Saturday, 10th of July 2021

Ruqaiya reveals to Anga her plot to ensure she regains Jalal's trust while Sujamal finds out that Jalal has sent invitations to commoners to attend a ceremony. Later, Jodha talks to women from the harem and ensures they are free.

Episode 18 - Sunday, 11th of July 2021

Maham Anga reassures an angry Adham that he will do everything it takes to overthrow Delhi from his throne.

Episode 19 - Monday, 12th of July 2021

Ruqaiya and Maham Anga's plan goes as expected, and Jalal discovers the presence of a man in the harem.

Episode 20 - Tuesday, 13th of July 2021

Akbar catches up with Sujamal, although Sujamal rescues himself from Sharifuddin's attack.

Episode 21 - Wednesday, 14th of July 2021

Jodha regains consciousness, and it gives Jalal a sigh of relief. He promises to be by her side until she gets better.

What happens to Jodha Akbar's cast members?

Jodha Akbar on Zee World is one of those shows that never get boring no matter how many times you watch it. What happens to your favourite characters in July? Here is a summarized account.

Jalal

He enjoys being close to the love of his life and does almost anything she requests from him. He also wants her to take up her responsibilities in the kingdom. When she gets attacked, he stays by her side and promises to get her to Delhi's throne.

Ruqaiya

She's growing resentful of the couple's connection. She vows to regain their trust and ensure a dramatic downfall. She gangs up with Maham Anga, and they frustrate Jodha to the extent of nearly killing her. Will Jodha get back at her and execute her revenge?

The suspenseful Jodha Akbar teasers for July 2021 give snippets of uncompromised 16th-century entertainment. The show is guaranteed to entertain. Follow the Indian period drama on Zee World every day at 8.00 p.m.

