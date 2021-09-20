Skeem Saam teasers for October 2021: Will Meikie go to prison?

After finding out that she might end up in jail, Meikie starts working on a master plan to evade imprisonment. For how will she escape before the long arm of the law catches up with her? Keep reading the following Skeem Saam teasers for more on how the drama unfolds in October episodes.

Skeem Saam on SABC1 revolves around the lives of the people of Turfloop who have to overcome numerous obstacles in their quest to make it in life. It also narrates the story of Johannesburg’s elite families and how they run their businesses.

Skeem Saam teasers for October 2021

Skeem Saam is one of the carefully created South African soap operas that continue to shed light on the struggles that people in contemporary South Africa face every day. How do the various characters tackle their problems in October episodes? Here are the teasers on what is coming up.

1st October 2021, Friday: Episode 65

An individual that Clement loves and respects embarrasses him in the worst possible way. Nothile is reprimanded by an angry lady

4th October 2021, Monday: Episode 66

Clement’s love life worsens as time passes, while Lehasa’s world is turned upside down by the revelation made by Nothile. Elsewhere, the troubles at the Seakamala household are far from over as they face another scandal.

5th October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 67

Clement’s adversary storms at the Seakamala household, demanding to see him. Meanwhile, Lehasa and Nothile think about what the future holds for them while Sifiso receives excellent news.

6th October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 68

Phomolo is ready to handle the pregnancy issue in the best way, but Lehasa is not cooperating. Meikei is not happy when John intends to give Kwaito fair treatment.

7th October 2021, Thursday: Episode 69

Leeto is planning to skip town forever while Oritonda proves his unending support for Clement. Meanwhile, Meikei and John do not see eye to eye when it comes to the Kwaito problem.

8th October 2021, Friday: Episode 70

People are shocked when Leeto identifies the suspect in the botched robbery at Maputla Supermarket. MaNtuli and her spawn have a candid conversation.

11th October 2021, Monday: Episode 71

A notorious criminal makes an offer to a struggling Turfloop business lady. On the other hand, Clement receives dating advice from an unexpected individual, while Koloi sees an opportunity for life change in a particular advert.

12th October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 72

Leeto is surprised to get a call from a convict who went missing. Kenny gains the courage to open up to a friend about his feelings but is disappointed after learning that he came too late. Elsewhere, Kwaito is furious when MaNtuli comes up with a decision that alters his future.

13th October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 73

John reprimands Meikei when she makes a suggestion to Leeto without thinking. The situation does not turn out as expected when Koloi tries to submit the things needed for the competition.

14th October 2021, Thursday: Episode 74

Bra Sikes goes to see John and Meikei without informing them of his intended visit. There is hope for a better future at the Seakamela mansion after Kwaito’s ceremony. The failure of Koloi’s application for the competition continues to have a negative effect on him.

15th October 2021, Friday: Episode 75

Meikei comes up with another plan to ensure he does not go to jail while Noah freaks out when he finds out about his new fate. Elsewhere, Koloi is excited upon receiving surprising but greats news.

18th October 2021, Monday: Episode 76

Meikei finds out that she cannot rely on John, and the discovery makes her wonder. On the other hand, the sudden change in Noah’s life makes Mary suspicious, while Koloi is discouraged when he learns that his chances of making it are slim.

19th October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 77

Leeto is surprised when he learns about Meikei’s plot to evade jail, while Principal is disturbed when a colleague questions her authority. Meanwhile, nothing seems to be working out for Koloi’s dream.

20th October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 78

Meikei storms at the Seakamala household to establish her husband’s whereabouts. Koloi gets support from Ramolao not to give up on his dream. Elsewhere, Principal emerges victorious against Alfred again.

21st October 2021, Thursday: Episode 79

The day for Koloi’s presentation has arrived, but nothing seems to be going right. Meanwhile, Meikei places John in a dilemma by asking him to choose sides while Principal has a great time making Alfred uncomfortable.

22nd October 2021, Friday: Episode 80

Meikei is thrown into confusion after the discovery of incriminating evidence while it becomes clear to Koloi that his dream is a sad reality. Elsewhere, Principal finds out that she needs to have a good plan to tackle Alfred.

25th October 2021, Monday: Episode 81

The sangoma makes a revelation about a startling curse that has been put on Meikie. Can it be cast out? Principal throws Alfred in a deep pool of work while Clement contacts an old acquaintance to help Koloi deal with his depression.

26th October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 82

The Maputla family is fear-stricken when a notorious criminal comes to the household. Meanwhile, Alfred comes up with the best plan to have some teachers on his side while Ramolao has had enough of a despondent young man.

27th October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 83

The Maputla household is devastated by a hostage situation while Shivambu and Ramolao have a disagreement regarding Koloi. Meanwhile, Celia is determined to ensure that the surprise party works out as expected.

28th October 2021, Thursday: Episode 84

The Seakamalas rescue the Maputla family while Koloi gets a call that changes his life. Celia is not pleased when Alfred reveals that he gave a particular teacher an invitation to come to their home.

29th October 2021 Friday: Episode 85

Tbose prays for his mother, but Meikie’s foe prays even harder. Elsewhere, Alfios accidentally reveals a secret to Principal that makes her suspicious while Koloi honours all the fallen queens.

What happens to Skeem Saam’s cast?

A lot is going on in Turfloop in upcoming episodes of Skeem Saam on SABC1. Troubles at the Seakamala household continue as they face another scandal. How much can they handle before they find a lasting solution? Here is a summary of what happens to individual characters in Skeem Saam October episodes.

Meikie

She makes an impulsive suggestion to Leeto after he reveals the suspect of the Maputla Supermarket robbery. Meikie then starts working on a plan to ensure she does not end up in prison as she realizes that she cannot rely on John.

Koloi

He sees an opportunity to change his life when he comes across an advert. However, things do not go well when he tries to submit his application for the competition. After eventually getting in, everything goes horribly wrong on the day of his presentation, which makes him depressed. Ramolao and Clement try to help him overcome his devastation.

Skeem Saam promises to give your family one of the best local entertainment this October, as seen from the above Skeem Saam teasers. Will Meikie’s master plan to avoid imprisonment work? Follow the local soapie on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 6.30 p.m.

