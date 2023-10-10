Being a celebrity's child has its pros and cons and one of the obvious advantages is being born into money. Some celebrities try to keep their children away from social media to protect their privacies and also allow them the opportunity to choose their own careers.

Many stars have shared their children with the world, and just like their parents, they get millions of followers who want to get a glimpse of their private lives. Briefly News looks at some of the celebrity kids who have not only become public figures but are now millionaires.

Duduzane Zuma, Andile Mpisane, and Owami Mafokate have been listed among Mzansi's richest celebrity kids. Image: @kairo.forbes, @andilempisane10 and Antonio Muchave/Sowetan/Gallo Images/Getty Images

1. Andile Mpisane's worth, occupation and some of his vehicles

Andile Mpisane is no doubt one of the richest celebrity kids in Mzansi. The soccer star and musician is the son of flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and business tycoon Sbu Mpisane.

Andile rose to prominence after starring in the popular reality television star Kwa MaMkhize. According to Sports Brief, Mpisane is one of the richest footballers in Mzansi, with a net worth of R114 million.

Mpisane gets most of his money from football, and his music and he also runs some businesses alongside his famous mother MaMkhize.

Andile Mpisane's lux vehicles

Anyone who follows Andile Mpisane on social media knows that the star has an impressive car collection worth millions. He has flaunted several high-end vehicles on his page.

Some of the cars he has shown off include the Mercedes G-Wagon, BMW X5M, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Huracan and Volkswagen Golf 7R.

2. Duduzane Zuma's alleged wealth and businesses

Former President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma is probably the most popular politician's son in SA. The businessman and philanthropist has been in the media a lot because of his businesses, wealth and political career.

Talking about his wealth, he is definitely doing well for himself. Apart from the reports that he owns and runs several businesses, social media is awash with videos and pictures of him driving high-end whips, including a R7.9 million Ferarri F8 Spider and a McLaren 570S valued at R4.5 million.

According to TimesLIVE, Zuma forked out more than R18 million to buy a luxurious apartment at the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Buzz South Africa noted that the businessman is worth $20 million and is one of the richest celebrity children in South Africa.

3. Owami Mafokate's DJing career, singing and dancing

Owani Mafokate was born into South African music royalty. The young DJ who is the daughter of Kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate and Queen Sesoko has taken the Mzansi entertainment industry by storm with her unmatched talents.

Briefly News previously reported that in addition to her DJing skills, Owami wears many other hats as well. She's a multifaceted entrepreneur, entertainer, brand ambassador, and philanthropist. Not only does this South African sensation excel in the art of DJing, but she also possesses a remarkable talent for singing and dancing.

Her early exposure to the entertainment world, thanks to her family's involvement in the industry, played a pivotal role in uncovering and nurturing her diverse talents.

The star is reportedly worth around R1 million.

4. Kairo Forbes' net worth and business deals

Being born into the spotlight with famous parents like DJ Zinhle and AKA gave Kairo Forbes a significant advantage in life.

Even in the wake of her father's tragic passing, Kairo continues to thrive financially. She's widely recognized as one of the wealthiest celebrity children, thanks to the lucrative agreements she's secured.

From an early age, Kairo has been inking endorsement deals and gracing television commercials.

Reports from The South African revealed that she has secured several multi-million Rand contracts. Notable among these is her reported R8 million partnership with Lifebouy South Africa, a substantial R5.8 million deal with Nutriday, and a noteworthy R1.9 million collaboration with Nivea.

Kairo who has bagged several awards also penned another major deal with Nedbank recently.

5. Sni Mhlongo's growing influence on social media and booming career

Actress Brenda Mhlongo's daughter Snikiwe Mhlongo has become a brand to be reckoned with on social media.

The brand influencer and model who charted headlines after catching her ex-boyfriend Zamani Mbatha in bed with another woman did not let that deter her from building a successful career.

Sni Mhlongo has worked with top SA brands and that means she is securing the bag and making it on the list of the richest celeb children in the country.

Connie Chiume’s children to give insight into celeb kids’ lives on new podcast The Kids of the Celebrity

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that being a celebrity's child is never easy as you grow up with the same attention and pressure your parents get from their fans.

Connie Chiume's children, Nongelo Chiume and Nothando Naledi Mabuza understand what it means to be born into a famous family and want to shed more light on it.

