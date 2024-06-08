Nkosazana Daughter had to set the record straight after rumours about her love life went wild on the socials

Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter spoke out since their names kept getting mentioned as though they were in a relationship

Nkosazana Daughter did not mince her words when she addressed speculations about her relationship with Master KG, and he followed suit

Master KG and Nkosazana's Daughter put rumours about their relationship to rest. Nkosazana Daughter was the first to let people know she has nothing going on with producer Master KG.

Master KG said Nkosazana Daughter is like a family member to him amid dating rumours. Image: @masterkgsa / @nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Master KG also recently let people know how the rumours about him and Nkosazana Daughter have affected him. Both musicians have made it clear that they are not romantically attached.

Master KG explains Nkosazana Daughter bond

According to TimesLive Master KG, feels that claims that he is dating Nkosazana Daughter reflect badly on his work ethic. He said:

“We have a good working chemistry, that's all, and I take Nkosazana Daughter like a sister. May this be the last time I talk about her in such a story, like we have good music to record. We come [too] far in music to let such claims prosper.”

Master KG emphasised that he never gave fans reasons to believe he and Nkosazana are more than work partners. The producer said social media users were jumping to conclusions.

SA speculates about Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter

Despite both musicians' denial, many netizens remained unconvinced, alleging that the Jerusalema hitmaker once said his ex Makhadzi was like a relative to him. Some fans defended Master KG and Nkoszana, saying that fans should mind their own business.

Onkgopotse BullDozer Seakgoe said:

"They always start as siblings."

Mudau Fhatuwani Nick wrote:

"Let them talk Master Kg."

Miyelan Chauke joked:

"Makhadzi was a sister too."

Thakasile Ntongo added:

"We have watched that movie before.Those words always come from people who are secretly in love."

Sandisile Bongi K Nxumalo remarked:

"I was waiting for long time to hear this because they deserve each other."

Penuel Buda supported Master KG:

"You are a true professional my brother don't let people bring you down with their speculations."

De Lus Netshirondoni was amused:

"Even with Makhadzi he said she's his grandmother or something."

Mzansi Destination Places commented:

"At the end of the day they are adults so whatever they are doing has nothing to do with us."

Source: Briefly News