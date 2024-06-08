Prince Kaybee was on the L-Tido podcast, where he had an in-depth interview, and he opened up

Popular DJ Prince Kaybee opened up about his professional and personal life, which included discussing his origins

Prince Kaybee shared light on how different his lifestyle was when he was much younger without wealth

Prince Kaybee gave a candid interview on the L-Tido podcast. Various snippets have been spreading on social media, and people have been reacting to what Prince Kaybee had to say.

Prince Kaybee opened up about his rough background. Netizens were filled with doubt after hearing how the DJ described himself.

Prince Kaybee discusses life pre-fame

In a recent interview by L-Tido, Prince Kaybee said that he was "disgusting" and in the streets. He said that he dropped out in grade 11 and was homeless as a "guy on a couch". Watch the video shared by @MDNnewss below:

Prince Kaybee's past questioned by netizens

Many people reacted to the latest video of Prince Kaybee talking about his life before finding fame. Netizens claimed that the circumstances were exaggerated.

@kellissaa_m said:

"He 'made it'. That’s why he’s so arrogant."

@TlhagaTshepo wrote:

"Homeless how because he once said he grown up ko Welkom and his grandmother was staying in Bloemfontein and used to visit her."

@TommyEganWaZA added:

"Batho ba ko Bloem....ke nnete e taba mfethu a e bolelang?"

@Ratanan83710099 commented:

"Every successful person was once homeless."

@mabasotf joked:

"He thinks we won't have notice that he is lying because he has a beard."

@prow_II argued:

"Sounds like a lie."

@TshidisoNtoahae claimed:

"He's lying that one, he was never homeless. His father was rich rich rich."

@SihleHlela speculated:

"Something fishy about this storyline. "

@PostiveImpact89 complained:

"How was he homeless for four years, like the home he grew up at had disappeared or something, what happened to his home, his mama’s home or something? This throwing around of the word homeless must stop man."

@LifeOfASigma agreed:

"But do we count that as homeless? He left his home in Botshabelo to Bloem to go hustle and there are people that travel between the two every day for the same reason. Back then hikes were R10 between the two, he either made up this story or he just liked being away from home."

@ViperIdous wasn't convinced by Kaybee:

"This dude lying man. Ask anyone that was roaming Small Street Bloem 2005-2012, more specifically Kitchen and Club House."

