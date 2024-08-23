Netflix is celebrating Women's Month by spotlighting talented women like Jayan Moodley, Nosipho Dumisa, and Layla Swart behind hit South African productions

Streaming giant Netflix is celebrating Women's Month by spotlighting talented women who are the brains behind top productions like Seriously Single, Kandasamys: The Wedding, Happiness Ever After, and Blood & Water.

Spotlighting the talented women behind popular Netflix shows

Netflix has become the biggest streaming platform in South Africa and the world. Several South African productions are dominating the platform. Behind the scenes, several producers work diligently to orchestrate the product experience, and among those film-makers are some women who work tirelessly to bring Mzansi the content they enjoy.

Briefly News looks at five film producers who have worked on popular TV shows and films.

1. Blood & Water producer Nosipho Dumisa

Blood & Water is undoubtedly one of the best South African TV shows ever produced. Its suspense and drama keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Created and directed by Nosipho Dumisa, the series features top SA stars, including Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema, and Gail Mabalane.

2. Bongiwe Selane's high-grossing feature film

Bongiwe Selane's storytelling is as diverse as South Africa itself. Whether she's producing a reality TV show, a poignant short film, or a crowd-pleasing feature like Happiness Ever After featuring powerhouses like Khanyi Mbau, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and Renate Stuurman. The feature film also made history by becoming the highest-grossing local film in 2016.

3. Jayan Moodley on female representation

When it comes to females who have a knack for creating stories that feel like home, Jayan Moodley stands out. With her directorial debut, Kandasamys: The Wedding. She also produced Trippin' with the Kandasamys, which became a hit among Netflix viewers. Speaking to Briefly News, Moodley opened up about some of the challenges she faced as a woman in the industry:

"This industry is a tough and demanding one. The biggest challenge for me is the amount of time that is required that pulls you away from your family. Without a strong support system and a tribe to see you through making a film, life can be pretty gloomy."

Jayan went on to share how she has overcome these challenges:

"I've realised that life is never about balance, because I'm then playing a balancing act and will never feel quite at equilibrium. I've learnt to prioritise, ask for help when I need it, speak to other women in the industry and support each other, take time out when I need it and then come back, refuelled, recharged and ready for the next project."

The film-maker believes that the female voice has been ignored for too long in the industry:

"There is finally increased visibility, more diverse stories being told, and through the lens of the female gaze. This feels like we need to celebrate!!"

4. Rethabile Ramaphakela: The Rom-Com Connoisseur

Burnt Onion Productions director Rethabile Ramaphakela is the creative mind behind some of the most famous rom-coms in Mzansi. Rethabile has produced Seriously Single, starring Fulu Mugovhani, Tumi Morake and Bohang Moeko and How To Ruin Christmas, which features the late Busi Lurayi, Thando Thabethe and Clementine Mosimane.

5. Layla Swart: The Champion of Local Talent

Layla Swart is not just a leading producer and editor; she’s a trailblazer in the future of South African cinema. Through her production company, Yellowbone Entertainment, and her post-production facility, The Post Office, Layla creates award-winning films while also cultivating the next generation of film-makers. Her work has captivated audiences at international festivals, showcasing the power and the potential of South African stories on the global stage.

