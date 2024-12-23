Makhadzi made history with her One Woman concert at Peter Mokaba Stadium, attracting thousands of fans over the weekend

Celebrities like Cassper Nyovest, Gigi Lamayne, DJ Tira, and Sho Madjozi praised her hard work, electrifying performance, and dedication to the event's success

Gigi Lamayne performed with Makhadzi, while DJ Tira highlighted her commitment to overseeing the event until sunrise

Makhadzi is the star of the moment after her historic One Woman concert at the Peter Mokaba Stadium over the weekend. Thousands thronged the event for the trending show.

SA celebs congratulate Makadzi on her successful One-Woman show. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Celebs react to Makhadzi's One-Woman show

After her successful show, South African celebrities took to social media to give Makhadzi flowers. Fans had been looking forward to the concert, and it's safe to say that it lived up to the hype.

Makhadzi worked hard to make the concert a reality. She reflected on how she faced rejection when she first tried to fill Peter Mokaba Stadium. After the show-stopping performance, stars like Cassper Nyovest, Gigi Lamayne, and Sho Madjozi praised Makhadzi on social media.

Rapper Gigi Lamayne thanked Makhadzi for the opportunity to perform together at the show. She shared a video from their performance and wrote:

"Thank you for trusting me by your side. I love you and I'm super proud of you @MakhadziSA ❤️🤍❤️🤍🥹 History made! What a night! #MakhadziOneWomanShow."

Makhadzi's electrifying performance wowed Cassper Nyovest. The rapper, who was considering hosting a fill-up event, congratulated Makhadzi on filling the stadium.

"Wow, wow, wow, wow !!!! Congratulations to Makhadzi for filling. Up Peter Mokaba stadium!!! #MakhadziOneWomanShow."

DJ Tira gave Makhadzi her flowers for her hard work. He shared a few pictures from the concert and commended her hard work and determination. He wrote:

"The Queen was still backstage at 4h30 in the morning making sure everything runs smooth. Such focus is rare in the industry. She wasn't at the after-party. She was at her show till sunrise. Respect Makhadzi 🙏🏾"

Fellow Limpopo singer Sho Madjozi also congratulated Makhadzi on her successful show. She wrote:

"This is not a label, this is not built by executives somewhere, this is sheer ambition, sheer drive and power. An artist that is for and by the people."

Makhadzi reveals that Master KG is her soulmate

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi shocked fans when she revealed that Master KG is her soulmate.

The couple made headlines following their dramatic break-up. During a press briefing, the Ghanama singer said she shares a special bond with the Jerusalema hitmaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News