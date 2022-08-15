Blanca Clemente is famous for being the wife of the renowned Money Heist actor Álvaro Morte. Despite having such a high-profile husband, Blanca has maintained a very secretive life. Who is Álvaro Morte married to? Has the skilled stylist acted in movies like her husband? Read on!

Blanca is not just a wonderful wife but also an amazing mother to her children. Photo:@alvaromortestyle

Source: Instagram

Clemente is a mother of two adorable non-identical twins and a wife. She has managed to run her household and work as a stylist for several celebrities. She is marking her name on several platforms of influence, and she continues to amaze those she crosses paths with. So has Blanca Clemente been featured on Money Heist? What is there to know about the celebrity wife?

Blanca Clemente's biography

Full name Blanca Clemente Gender Female Place of birth Spain Year of Birth 1978 (approximate) Age 44 (estimate) Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 177 cms Nationality Spanish Weight 62 Kgs Current residence Madrid Relationship status Married Spouse Álvaro Morte Children 2 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Profession Stylist and producer Net worth $250,000

What is Blanca Clemente's age?

Clemente was born in 1978, and her age is estimated to be 44 years of age (2022) However, the exact month and date she was born are unknown. Álvaro Morte, her partner, was born in Algeciras, Spain, on February 23, 1975; he is 47 years of age.

Blanca Clemente's parents' names and details surrounding her childhood have not been revealed to the public. Unlike most celebrity spouses, Blanca prefers to live a quiet life.

Blanca Clemente's spouse

Blanca Clemente's spouse is the famous Money Heist actor Álvaro Morte. The marriage date is unknown but it is known they dated for a while before tying the knot.

Álvaro and Blanca share two beautiful children, non-identical twins of different genders. The kids are called Leon Morte and Julieta Morte.

Álvaro and Blanca share two beautiful children, non-identical twins of different genders. Photo: @alvaromortestyle

Source: Instagram

Blanca Clemente's height and weight

The wife of the renowned Money Heist actor Álvaro stands at the height of 5 ft. 7 inches and weighs 62 kgs with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Blanca is estimated to have a bust-waist- hip ratio of 32-26-34.

How tall is the Professor on La Casa de Papel?

Álvaro Morte, Blanca's partner and father of her children, stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall. Morte is famous for playing the Professor in Money Heist.

Blanca Clemente's career

Blanca's love for fashion led her to pursue a career as a stylist. While growing up, she watched shows that fanned to flame her desire to be a professional stylist.

Aside from being a stylist, she also works as a producer. Blanca is one of the original members of the Spanish theatre company 300 Pistolas, which she co-owns with her husband.

Blanca Clemente's movies

Unlike her husband, Blanca is not a seasoned actress. Instead, she is more involved in movie productions as a stylist. For example, she was involved in the wardrobe and costume department of Campamento Flippy, a film released in 2010.

Was Blanca Clemente on Money Heist?

Blanca does not act in the Netflix series; however, her husband, Álvaro, is the lead actor. It is an Álex Pina production, a Spanish crime drama series that has won over international audiences.

Álvaro's career began in 2007, acting on the Spanish television series Hospital central. He received a lot of attention playing on several Spanish shows and movies, which include;

Money Heist (2017-2021)

Mirage (2018)

The Wheel of Time (2021)

Bandolera (2012-2013)

Álvaro's career began in 2007, acting on the Spanish television series 'Hospital Central.' Photo: @softlisboa, @alvaromortestyle

Source: Instagram

Who is Blanca Clemente associated with?

Blanca is linked to Miss Jacobs, a notable creative designer and entrepreneur. In addition, she is widely popular as the founder of creative studio LJBTN alongside her husband, Jean-Baptiste Talbourdet-Napoleone. The couple is known to have worked with high-profile clients, including Nina Ricci, Lacoste and Zara.

Blanca Clemente's net worth

Her net worth is solely earned from her work as a stylist. It is currently estimated to stand at $250,000. She might have other sources of income, though not known to the public.

Her husband, Álvaro Morte, has a much higher net worth due to the high-profile shows he is involved in. As of 2022, his networth is estimated to be $4 million.

Blanca Clemente's Instagram

Blanca is a private user on Instagram with a following of 2444 as of 21 August 2022. The account is not verified.

Blanca Clemente is a talented stylist, a mother and a loving wife. Despite her fame coming from being the wife of a world-renowned actor, she still influences the fashion industry.

