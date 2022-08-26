Piper Perabo’s net worth, age, children, spouse, movies and TV shows, profiles

Piper Lisa Perabo is a legendary American actress. She has played leading roles in several movies and television shows since her breakthrough role in 2000 in the romantic musical comedy-drama film Coyote Ugly, where she starred as Violet “Jersey” Sanford.

Piper Perabo is an award-winning American actress. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Piper Perabo has experienced a steady rise in Hollywood since making her acting debut in 1997. With great filmography and several coveted awards, she is currently one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.

Piper Perabo’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Piper Lisa Perabo Date of Birth 31st October 1976 Age 45 years as of 2022 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Dallas, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.66 m) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Director and writer Stephen Kay (since 2014) Parents George William Perabo and Mary Charlotte Siblings Two younger brothers, Noah Perabo and Adam Perabo Education Ohio University's Honors Tutorial College (BA in theatre), Toms River North High School Profession Actress Years active 1999 to present Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook

Piper Perabo’s net worth

The actress starred as Violet in Coyote Ugly. Photo: Arturo Holmes

The A-star actress has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2022. Celebrity Net Worth reports that from 2010 to 2014, the star earned a salary of $75,000 per episode of Covert Affairs.

What is Piper Perabo famous for?

Piper is widely recognized for playing Violet Sanford in the film Coyote Ugly, produced in 2000. She also starred in Covert Affairs (2010 to 2014) as CIA agent Annie Walker.

Who does Piper Perabo play in Billions?

She plays the role of Andy in the drama series. The following tables highlight Piper Perabo's movies and TV shows.

Piper Perabo's movies

Project title Year Role Spontaneous 2020 Angela Carlyle Angel Has Fallen 2019 Leah Banning Black Butterfly 2017 Laura Into the Grizzly Maze 2015 Michelle Looper 2012 Suzie Ashes 2010 Bettina Carriers 2009 Bobby Sordid Things 2009 Tabitha White The Lazarus Project 2008 Lisa Garvey Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2008 Rachel Ashe Because I Said So 2007 Mae Wilder The Prestige 2006 Julia McCullough First Snow 2006 Deirdre 10th & Wolf 2006 Brandy Perception 2005 Jen Cheaper by the Dozen 2005 Nora Baker-McNulty Imagine Me & You 2005 Rachel The Cave 2005 Charlene “Charlie” George and the Dragon 2004 Princess Luna The I Inside 2004 Anna Perfect Opposites 2004 Julia Bishop Cheaper by the Dozen 2003 Nora Baker Flowers 2002 Iris Slap Her… She’s French 2002 Genevieve Le Plouff/Clarissa Fogelsey Lost and Derilious 2001 Pauline “Paulie” Oster Followers 2000 Girl at Party The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle 2000 FBI Agent Karen Sympathy Coyote Ugly 2000 Violet “Jersey” Sanford Whiteboyz 1999 Sara

Piper Perabo's TV shows

The actress has starred in the following television shows.

Project Title Year Role Billions 2022 Andy Yellowstone 2022-present Summer Higgins The Big Leap 2021 Paula Clark Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 2020 Linda Craft Turn Up Charlie 2010 Sara ABC Fall Preview Special 2016 Herself/Host Notorious 2016 Julia George Go On 2013 Simone Covert Affairs 2010-2014 Annie Walker Law & Order: Criminal Intent 2009 Calista Haslum The Prince of Motor City 2008 Meg Riley Backdrop NYC 2008 Leslie House 2007 Honey The Prestige; Now That’s Magic 2006 Julia McCullough

What is Piper Perabo’s real name?

Perabo has English, German, Irish, and Norwegian roots. Photo: Emma McIntyre

The actress's real name is Piper Lisa Perabo. She was named after American actress Piper Laurie whose acting career dates back to 1950. Laurie is known for starring in Children of a Lesser God in 1986.

How old is Piper Perabo?

The American actress was born on 31st October 1978, in Dallas, Texas, USA. Her family later relocated to Toms River, New Jersey, where she grew up. Piper Perabo is 43 years of age in 2022.

Piper Perabo’s parents and siblings

The Covert Affairs actress is the daughter of Mary Charlotte and George William Perabo. Her mother is a physical therapist, while her father is a lecturer in poetry at Ocean County College. She has two younger brothers, Noah and Adam Perabo.

Is Piper Perabo Mexican?

The actress is not Mexican but has mixed ethnicity. She has English, German, and Irish roots from her father's side and Norwegian roots from her mother's side.

Who is Piper Perabo’s husband?

Piper and Stephen have been married since 2014. Photo: Didier Baverel

The award-winning actress is married to Stephen Kay, an American actor, director, and film writer. The couple engaged in 2013 and made their union official on 26th July 2014. They do not have any kids together, but Piper is a stepmother to Kay’s daughter from a past relationship. It is unknown if there are future plans for Piper Perabo's children.

What is Piper Perabo doing today?

The is currently starring in Yellowstone as animal rights activist Summer Higgins. She joined the show's cast in 2021.

Is Piper Perabo really deaf?

No, she is not. The Angel Has Fallen actress was cast as a blind photographer in the film Red Machine. As a result, she had to incorporate sign language as part of her acting. She had to attend classes to learn the different sign languages.

Piper Perabo has had a milestone achievement in her acting career since her breakthrough role in Coyote Ugly in 2000. Fans should expect more of her spectacular screen appearance.

