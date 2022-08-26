Piper Perabo’s net worth, age, children, spouse, movies and TV shows, profiles
Piper Lisa Perabo is a legendary American actress. She has played leading roles in several movies and television shows since her breakthrough role in 2000 in the romantic musical comedy-drama film Coyote Ugly, where she starred as Violet “Jersey” Sanford.
Piper Perabo has experienced a steady rise in Hollywood since making her acting debut in 1997. With great filmography and several coveted awards, she is currently one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.
Piper Perabo’s profiles summary and bio
|Full name
|Piper Lisa Perabo
|Date of Birth
|31st October 1976
|Age
|45 years as of 2022
|Birth sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|Dallas, Texas, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Height
|5 feet 5 inches (1.66 m)
|Gender
|Female
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Director and writer Stephen Kay (since 2014)
|Parents
|George William Perabo and Mary Charlotte
|Siblings
|Two younger brothers, Noah Perabo and Adam Perabo
|Education
|Ohio University's Honors Tutorial College (BA in theatre), Toms River North High School
|Profession
|Actress
|Years active
|1999 to present
|Social media
|Instagram Twitter Facebook
Piper Perabo’s net worth
The A-star actress has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2022. Celebrity Net Worth reports that from 2010 to 2014, the star earned a salary of $75,000 per episode of Covert Affairs.
What is Piper Perabo famous for?
Piper is widely recognized for playing Violet Sanford in the film Coyote Ugly, produced in 2000. She also starred in Covert Affairs (2010 to 2014) as CIA agent Annie Walker.
Who does Piper Perabo play in Billions?
She plays the role of Andy in the drama series. The following tables highlight Piper Perabo's movies and TV shows.
Piper Perabo's movies
|Project title
|Year
|Role
|Spontaneous
|2020
|Angela Carlyle
|Angel Has Fallen
|2019
|Leah Banning
|Black Butterfly
|2017
|Laura
|Into the Grizzly Maze
|2015
|Michelle
|Looper
|2012
|Suzie
|Ashes
|2010
|Bettina
|Carriers
|2009
|Bobby
|Sordid Things
|2009
|Tabitha White
|The Lazarus Project
|2008
|Lisa Garvey
|Beverly Hills Chihuahua
|2008
|Rachel Ashe
|Because I Said So
|2007
|Mae Wilder
|The Prestige
|2006
|Julia McCullough
|First Snow
|2006
|Deirdre
|10th & Wolf
|2006
|Brandy
|Perception
|2005
|Jen
|Cheaper by the Dozen
|2005
|Nora Baker-McNulty
|Imagine Me & You
|2005
|Rachel
|The Cave
|2005
|Charlene “Charlie”
|George and the Dragon
|2004
|Princess Luna
|The I Inside
|2004
|Anna
|Perfect Opposites
|2004
|Julia Bishop
|Cheaper by the Dozen
|2003
|Nora Baker
|Flowers
|2002
|Iris
|Slap Her… She’s French
|2002
|Genevieve Le Plouff/Clarissa Fogelsey
|Lost and Derilious
|2001
|Pauline “Paulie” Oster
|Followers
|2000
|Girl at Party
|The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
|2000
|FBI Agent Karen Sympathy
|Coyote Ugly
|2000
|Violet “Jersey” Sanford
|Whiteboyz
|1999
|Sara
Piper Perabo's TV shows
The actress has starred in the following television shows.
|Project Title
|Year
|Role
|Billions
|2022
|Andy
|Yellowstone
|2022-present
|Summer Higgins
|The Big Leap
|2021
|Paula Clark
|Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
|2020
|Linda Craft
|Turn Up Charlie
|2010
|Sara
|ABC Fall Preview Special
|2016
|Herself/Host
|Notorious
|2016
|Julia George
|Go On
|2013
|Simone
|Covert Affairs
|2010-2014
|Annie Walker
|Law & Order: Criminal Intent
|2009
|Calista Haslum
|The Prince of Motor City
|2008
|Meg Riley
|Backdrop NYC
|2008
|Leslie
|House
|2007
|Honey
|The Prestige; Now That’s Magic
|2006
|Julia McCullough
What is Piper Perabo’s real name?
The actress's real name is Piper Lisa Perabo. She was named after American actress Piper Laurie whose acting career dates back to 1950. Laurie is known for starring in Children of a Lesser God in 1986.
How old is Piper Perabo?
The American actress was born on 31st October 1978, in Dallas, Texas, USA. Her family later relocated to Toms River, New Jersey, where she grew up. Piper Perabo is 43 years of age in 2022.
Piper Perabo’s parents and siblings
The Covert Affairs actress is the daughter of Mary Charlotte and George William Perabo. Her mother is a physical therapist, while her father is a lecturer in poetry at Ocean County College. She has two younger brothers, Noah and Adam Perabo.
Is Piper Perabo Mexican?
The actress is not Mexican but has mixed ethnicity. She has English, German, and Irish roots from her father's side and Norwegian roots from her mother's side.
Who is Piper Perabo’s husband?
The award-winning actress is married to Stephen Kay, an American actor, director, and film writer. The couple engaged in 2013 and made their union official on 26th July 2014. They do not have any kids together, but Piper is a stepmother to Kay’s daughter from a past relationship. It is unknown if there are future plans for Piper Perabo's children.
What is Piper Perabo doing today?
The is currently starring in Yellowstone as animal rights activist Summer Higgins. She joined the show's cast in 2021.
Is Piper Perabo really deaf?
No, she is not. The Angel Has Fallen actress was cast as a blind photographer in the film Red Machine. As a result, she had to incorporate sign language as part of her acting. She had to attend classes to learn the different sign languages.
Piper Perabo has had a milestone achievement in her acting career since her breakthrough role in Coyote Ugly in 2000. Fans should expect more of her spectacular screen appearance.
