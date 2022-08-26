Global site navigation

Piper Perabo’s net worth, age, children, spouse, movies and TV shows, profiles
by  Eunice Njoki

Piper Lisa Perabo is a legendary American actress. She has played leading roles in several movies and television shows since her breakthrough role in 2000 in the romantic musical comedy-drama film Coyote Ugly, where she starred as Violet “Jersey” Sanford.

Hollywood actress
Piper Perabo is an award-winning American actress. Photo: Kevin Mazur
Source: Getty Images

Piper Perabo has experienced a steady rise in Hollywood since making her acting debut in 1997. With great filmography and several coveted awards, she is currently one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.

Piper Perabo’s profiles summary and bio

Full namePiper Lisa Perabo
Date of Birth31st October 1976
Age45 years as of 2022
Birth signScorpio
Place of birthDallas, Texas, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
Height5 feet 5 inches (1.66 m)
GenderFemale
Sexual orientationStraight
Marital statusMarried
SpouseDirector and writer Stephen Kay (since 2014)
ParentsGeorge William Perabo and Mary Charlotte
SiblingsTwo younger brothers, Noah Perabo and Adam Perabo
EducationOhio University's Honors Tutorial College (BA in theatre), Toms River North High School
ProfessionActress
Years active1999 to present
Social mediaInstagram Twitter Facebook

Piper Perabo’s net worth

Coyote Ugly actress
The actress starred as Violet in Coyote Ugly. Photo: Arturo Holmes
Source: Getty Images

The A-star actress has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2022. Celebrity Net Worth reports that from 2010 to 2014, the star earned a salary of $75,000 per episode of Covert Affairs.

What is Piper Perabo famous for?

Piper is widely recognized for playing Violet Sanford in the film Coyote Ugly, produced in 2000. She also starred in Covert Affairs (2010 to 2014) as CIA agent Annie Walker.

Who does Piper Perabo play in Billions?

She plays the role of Andy in the drama series. The following tables highlight Piper Perabo's movies and TV shows.

Piper Perabo's movies

Project title Year Role
Spontaneous 2020 Angela Carlyle
Angel Has Fallen 2019 Leah Banning
Black Butterfly 2017 Laura
Into the Grizzly Maze 2015 Michelle
Looper 2012 Suzie
Ashes 2010 Bettina
Carriers 2009 Bobby
Sordid Things 2009 Tabitha White
The Lazarus Project 2008 Lisa Garvey
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2008 Rachel Ashe
Because I Said So 2007 Mae Wilder
The Prestige 2006 Julia McCullough
First Snow 2006 Deirdre
10th & Wolf 2006 Brandy
Perception 2005 Jen
Cheaper by the Dozen 2005 Nora Baker-McNulty
Imagine Me & You 2005 Rachel
The Cave 2005 Charlene “Charlie”
George and the Dragon 2004 Princess Luna
The I Inside 2004 Anna
Perfect Opposites 2004 Julia Bishop
Cheaper by the Dozen 2003 Nora Baker
Flowers 2002 Iris
Slap Her… She’s French 2002 Genevieve Le Plouff/Clarissa Fogelsey
Lost and Derilious 2001 Pauline “Paulie” Oster
Followers 2000 Girl at Party
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle 2000 FBI Agent Karen Sympathy
Coyote Ugly 2000 Violet “Jersey” Sanford
Whiteboyz 1999 Sara

Piper Perabo's TV shows

The actress has starred in the following television shows.

Project Title YearRole
Billions 2022 Andy
Yellowstone 2022-presentSummer Higgins
The Big Leap 2021 Paula Clark
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 2020 Linda Craft
Turn Up Charlie 2010 Sara
ABC Fall Preview Special 2016 Herself/Host
Notorious 2016 Julia George
Go On 2013 Simone
Covert Affairs 2010-2014 Annie Walker
Law & Order: Criminal Intent 2009 Calista Haslum
The Prince of Motor City 2008 Meg Riley
Backdrop NYC 2008 Leslie
House 2007 Honey
The Prestige; Now That’s Magic 2006 Julia McCullough

What is Piper Perabo’s real name?

Yellowstone actress
Perabo has English, German, Irish, and Norwegian roots. Photo: Emma McIntyre
Source: Getty Images

The actress's real name is Piper Lisa Perabo. She was named after American actress Piper Laurie whose acting career dates back to 1950. Laurie is known for starring in Children of a Lesser God in 1986.

How old is Piper Perabo?

The American actress was born on 31st October 1978, in Dallas, Texas, USA. Her family later relocated to Toms River, New Jersey, where she grew up. Piper Perabo is 43 years of age in 2022.

Piper Perabo’s parents and siblings

The Covert Affairs actress is the daughter of Mary Charlotte and George William Perabo. Her mother is a physical therapist, while her father is a lecturer in poetry at Ocean County College. She has two younger brothers, Noah and Adam Perabo.

Is Piper Perabo Mexican?

The actress is not Mexican but has mixed ethnicity. She has English, German, and Irish roots from her father's side and Norwegian roots from her mother's side.

Who is Piper Perabo’s husband?

Stephen Kay's wife
Piper and Stephen have been married since 2014. Photo: Didier Baverel
Source: Getty Images

The award-winning actress is married to Stephen Kay, an American actor, director, and film writer. The couple engaged in 2013 and made their union official on 26th July 2014. They do not have any kids together, but Piper is a stepmother to Kay’s daughter from a past relationship. It is unknown if there are future plans for Piper Perabo's children.

What is Piper Perabo doing today?

The is currently starring in Yellowstone as animal rights activist Summer Higgins. She joined the show's cast in 2021.

Is Piper Perabo really deaf?

No, she is not. The Angel Has Fallen actress was cast as a blind photographer in the film Red Machine. As a result, she had to incorporate sign language as part of her acting. She had to attend classes to learn the different sign languages.

Piper Perabo has had a milestone achievement in her acting career since her breakthrough role in Coyote Ugly in 2000. Fans should expect more of her spectacular screen appearance.

