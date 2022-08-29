Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is a child actress who debuted on the show Modern Family. Ever since, she has developed into an amazing personality and a fan favourite. Join us as we explore her bio and get an idea of who she is, what she has done, and what you can expect of her in the future.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is a young star who has won the hearts of many film lovers with her exceptional talent and skills. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

If you are a fan of Disney films, you may recognize Aubrey Anderson-Emmons from the movie Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade. But her work resume includes many more projects.

Profile summary

Full name Aubrey Frances Anderson-Emmons Date of birth 6 June 2007 Place of birth Santa Monica, California Zodiac sign Gemini Age 15 years (as of August 2022) Profession Actress Nationality American Father Kent Emmons Mother Amy Anderson Half-sister Ashley Emmons Height 5' 3½" (1.61 m) Salary $70, 000 per episode (Modern Family) Net worth $6 million Residence California Instagram Aubreyandersonemmons

Who is Aubrey Anderson-Emmons?

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is an American actress who rose to prominence at such a tender age thanks to her exceptional acting skills. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Most people may know her as an actress who started gracing television as early as four. She is one of the fastest rising stars in Hollywood.

How old is Aubrey Anderson-Emmons?

She was born on 6 June 2007 in Santa Monica, California. Aubrey Anderson-Emmons' age is 15 years old as of August 2022.

Who are Aubrey Anderson-Emmons' parents?

Her mother is talented actress Amy Anderson, best known for her work in films such as Lucifer. Her father, Kent Emmons, is a businessman and owner of the Smoky Mountain Castle in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Is Aubrey Anderson-Emmons adopted?

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons plays the role of an adopted daughter in Modern Family. But that is not to be confused with reality because in real life she is not adopted. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

The actress plays the role of the adopted daughter of Mitchell Pritchett and Cameron Tucker in Modern Family. But some people think she is, in real life, adopted. But she is not. Instead, she has revealed her mother is the one who was adopted from Korea and brought to Minnesota.

Who are Aubrey Anderson-Emmons' siblings?

Most people do not know that Frances has a half-sister called Ashley. Ashley resides in Missouri, Texas.

Nationality and ethnicity

The young star was raised in California and is of American nationality. But she is of mixed ethnicity. Her mother is from Seoul, South Korea, while her father is from Illinois.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons' height

Frances is still growing, meaning her height will change over the years. In 2022, her height was reported to be 5' 3½" (1.61 m).

Acting career

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons debuted in film at a tender age. But her age did not hinder her from showcasing her incredible acting skills. Photo: L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Aubrey started acting at a tender age and immediately won the hearts of millions. At the age of four, she was cast by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, the masterminds of the mockumentary family sitcom Modern Family for the role of Lily Tucker-Pritchett. This was the role that catapulted her to fame.

Was Lily the same person throughout Modern Family?

Several young actresses have played the role of Lily in different seasons of the series. In seasons 1 and 2, the role was played by two twin American actresses, Ella and Jaden Hiller.

Did they change Lily in Modern Family?

Contrary to what most people think, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is not the actress who starred as Lily in seasons 1 and two of Modern Family. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

If you have been a fan of the show since its first season, you would know that the character who plays Lily Tucker-Pritchett changed after season 2. Aubrey is the actress who plays the character of Lily from season 3.

Why was Lily from Modern Family replaced?

Modern Family replaced twins Ella and Jaden Hiller after starring in seasons 1 and 2 after they were said to be no longer interested in acting. A source told People that the twins would act out and become agitated when they were required to shoot. But the show's creator, Steven Levitan, revealed they were let go so they could do other things and because it was the best decision for them.

How long was Aubrey Anderson-Emmons on Modern Family?

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons starred as the character Lily in Modern Family from 2011 to 2020. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

She played the character role of Lily from 2011 until 2020. That was until the show came to an end.

How old is Lily at the end of Modern Family?

The finale of Modern Family aired in 2020. At the time, Frances was around 12 years.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons' movies and TV shows

Although most people may only know her in Modern Family, this young star has starred in several projects. Some of them include:

Child Star Psychologist 2 with Kiernan Shipka

with Kiernan Shipka Distance

Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade

Paradise Run

Bill Nye Saves the World

In addition to these projects, Frances has also been featured in television talk shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live! She has also appeared in Q N' A with Mikki and Shay, The Real, and Paradise Run.

Other Works

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons has starred in several projects ever since debuting as an actress. But besides acting, she is also into philanthropy. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Besides acting, Frances stars in a regular YouTube segment alongside her mother, Amy, called FoodMania Review.

Philanthropy

Despite her busy schedule juggling school, work, and play, Emmons also makes time to give back to society. She has donated her time to support several charitable organizations. Some of these include:

St. Jude's Hospital

Let Them Play Sports Organization

California Covenant House Youth Shelter

Olive Crest

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

My Stuff Bags

Help A Mother Out

EIF Revlon Run/Walk For Women

Dave Thomas Foundation For Adoption

Besides school and acting, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons also donates her time to support several charity organizations as a way of giving back to society. Photo: Donato Sardella

Source: Getty Images

Awards and career highlights

Anderson's career has thrived, and her talent has not gone unnoticed. She won the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for Modern Family in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Additionally, she holds the record of the youngest actress to appear on the red carpet in the 2012 and 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards.

How much does Aubrey Anderson-Emmons make on Modern Family?

Initially, her salary per episode was $35,000. However, it was increased to $70,000 per episode at the start of the 2018 season.

What is Aubrey Anderson-Emmons' net worth?

Thanks to her hard work, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons has accumulated a net worth of $6 million in 2022. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the child actress has a net worth of $6 million. Her reported main source of income is acting.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is a talented young actress who has starred in projects like Modern Family, Distance, and Child Star Psychologist 2. But besides acting, the young star is also known for her charity work.

READ ALSO: Who is Hassie Harrison? Age, spouse, height, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Hassie Harrison. Hassie Harrison is a renowned actress and social media personality in Hollywood. She rose to prominence after bagging the role of the lead actress in the movie The Iron Orchard.

Her talent and skills wowed many movie lovers, making her fan base grow tremendously overnight. She is loved by her fans, who flood her social media platforms with lovely messages. Some even surprise her with gifts at her events. Please get to know about her in this read.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News