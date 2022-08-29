Who is Aubrey Anderson-Emmons? Age, height, siblings, movies, profiles, net worth
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is a child actress who debuted on the show Modern Family. Ever since, she has developed into an amazing personality and a fan favourite. Join us as we explore her bio and get an idea of who she is, what she has done, and what you can expect of her in the future.
If you are a fan of Disney films, you may recognize Aubrey Anderson-Emmons from the movie Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade. But her work resume includes many more projects.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Aubrey Frances Anderson-Emmons
|Date of birth
|6 June 2007
|Place of birth
|Santa Monica, California
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Age
|15 years (as of August 2022)
|Profession
|Actress
|Nationality
|American
|Father
|Kent Emmons
|Mother
|Amy Anderson
|Half-sister
|Ashley Emmons
|Height
|5' 3½" (1.61 m)
|Salary
|$70, 000 per episode (Modern Family)
|Net worth
|$6 million
|Residence
|California
|Aubreyandersonemmons
Who is Aubrey Anderson-Emmons?
Most people may know her as an actress who started gracing television as early as four. She is one of the fastest rising stars in Hollywood.
How old is Aubrey Anderson-Emmons?
She was born on 6 June 2007 in Santa Monica, California. Aubrey Anderson-Emmons' age is 15 years old as of August 2022.
Who are Aubrey Anderson-Emmons' parents?
Her mother is talented actress Amy Anderson, best known for her work in films such as Lucifer. Her father, Kent Emmons, is a businessman and owner of the Smoky Mountain Castle in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Is Aubrey Anderson-Emmons adopted?
The actress plays the role of the adopted daughter of Mitchell Pritchett and Cameron Tucker in Modern Family. But some people think she is, in real life, adopted. But she is not. Instead, she has revealed her mother is the one who was adopted from Korea and brought to Minnesota.
Who are Aubrey Anderson-Emmons' siblings?
Most people do not know that Frances has a half-sister called Ashley. Ashley resides in Missouri, Texas.
Nationality and ethnicity
The young star was raised in California and is of American nationality. But she is of mixed ethnicity. Her mother is from Seoul, South Korea, while her father is from Illinois.
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons' height
Frances is still growing, meaning her height will change over the years. In 2022, her height was reported to be 5' 3½" (1.61 m).
Acting career
Aubrey started acting at a tender age and immediately won the hearts of millions. At the age of four, she was cast by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, the masterminds of the mockumentary family sitcom Modern Family for the role of Lily Tucker-Pritchett. This was the role that catapulted her to fame.
Was Lily the same person throughout Modern Family?
Several young actresses have played the role of Lily in different seasons of the series. In seasons 1 and 2, the role was played by two twin American actresses, Ella and Jaden Hiller.
Did they change Lily in Modern Family?
If you have been a fan of the show since its first season, you would know that the character who plays Lily Tucker-Pritchett changed after season 2. Aubrey is the actress who plays the character of Lily from season 3.
Why was Lily from Modern Family replaced?
Modern Family replaced twins Ella and Jaden Hiller after starring in seasons 1 and 2 after they were said to be no longer interested in acting. A source told People that the twins would act out and become agitated when they were required to shoot. But the show's creator, Steven Levitan, revealed they were let go so they could do other things and because it was the best decision for them.
How long was Aubrey Anderson-Emmons on Modern Family?
She played the character role of Lily from 2011 until 2020. That was until the show came to an end.
How old is Lily at the end of Modern Family?
The finale of Modern Family aired in 2020. At the time, Frances was around 12 years.
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons' movies and TV shows
Although most people may only know her in Modern Family, this young star has starred in several projects. Some of them include:
- Child Star Psychologist 2 with Kiernan Shipka
- Distance
- Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade
- Paradise Run
- Bill Nye Saves the World
In addition to these projects, Frances has also been featured in television talk shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live! She has also appeared in Q N' A with Mikki and Shay, The Real, and Paradise Run.
Other Works
Besides acting, Frances stars in a regular YouTube segment alongside her mother, Amy, called FoodMania Review.
Philanthropy
Despite her busy schedule juggling school, work, and play, Emmons also makes time to give back to society. She has donated her time to support several charitable organizations. Some of these include:
- St. Jude's Hospital
- Let Them Play Sports Organization
- California Covenant House Youth Shelter
- Olive Crest
- Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
- My Stuff Bags
- Help A Mother Out
- EIF Revlon Run/Walk For Women
- Dave Thomas Foundation For Adoption
Awards and career highlights
Anderson's career has thrived, and her talent has not gone unnoticed. She won the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for Modern Family in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Additionally, she holds the record of the youngest actress to appear on the red carpet in the 2012 and 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards.
How much does Aubrey Anderson-Emmons make on Modern Family?
Initially, her salary per episode was $35,000. However, it was increased to $70,000 per episode at the start of the 2018 season.
What is Aubrey Anderson-Emmons' net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the child actress has a net worth of $6 million. Her reported main source of income is acting.
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is a talented young actress who has starred in projects like Modern Family, Distance, and Child Star Psychologist 2. But besides acting, the young star is also known for her charity work.
