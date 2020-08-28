List of countries with the strongest and weakest military in Africa 2022

Reliable armed forces' power is necessary for any progressive state seeking to protect its borders and interests. Most African nations are now on the spot for their disciplined army, with only a few lagging. Overall, looking at the strongest and weakest military in Africa 2022, the continent is doing well against world superpowers.

The Global Fire Power, abbreviated as GFP, is a lead source of information relating to military forces. Interesting findings from the organization reveal that Africa is a hotspot of power in the modern world. Global Fire Power concluded on this fact after assessing 140 nations, among them 36 from Africa. News about the strongest military in Africa 2022 continues to challenge everything we have always known about the continent.

Strongest and weakest military in Africa 2022

Which is the strongest military country in Africa? Africa had some great warriors in the past. Today, military ranking takes in a series of criteria to ensure only the best make it up on the list. While there are several methods involved in determining armed forces success and strength, the following are crucial in making a conclusion:

The number of jet fighters

Presence of a powerful naval force

Flexibility when it comes to logistics

Availability of fuel for military operations

The number of members serving in the army unit

Resources going into defence from national budgetary

Top 10 most powerful militaries in Africa

Which country has the strongest military in Africa? The pride of Africa does not stop with the presence of natural resources but also includes the dynamic nature of armed forces. These African armies are why the continent no longer welcomes exploiters, as was the case years back.

1. Egypt (rank: 13)

An Egyptian soldier on the ground. Photo: @MilitaryEgypt

Who has the strongest military in Africa? Which country is the superpower in Africa? Egypt is the answer in both cases. The state leads in the broader African continent with unfailing troops. This means that Egypt has the strongest army in Africa.

The fact that Egypt has an estimated population of about 104,898,490 and over 920,000 army members confirms its defensiveness. Even better, this nation has a power index of 0.2216.

2. Algeria (rank: 27)

Algeria's 116 special forces armoured vehicle. Photo: @metesohtaoglu

This western African state has a good population military ratio of about 1.1%. Its band of 470,000 military members demonstrates power and tact in military operations. GFP estimates its power index at 0.4439.

3. South Africa (rank: 32)

South Africa Army uses Made In South Africa military helicopters, trucks and vehicles. Photo: @TheGreatMohXIX

South Africa comes third and immediately after Algeria with a strong army of national defenders. Having 81,500 military personnel in a country with 56,463,617 is satisfactory. It has a power index of 0.5665.

4. Nigeria (rank: 35)

A Nigerian Army marksman providing overwatch from a cliff for a squad clearing out an area around the Mandara Mountain axis against ISIS. Photo: @DefenseNigeria

Perhaps you have already heard about the legacy of the Nigerian military and the excellent training that members receive. The country has over 120,000 military personnel protecting over 214,028,302 inhabitants. A military ratio of 0.1 per cent is pretty much reasonable for a country with such a staggering population. The latest Nigerian power index stands at 0.6241.

5. Morocco (rank: 53)

Morocco armored vehicles preparing for war. Photo: @IiiTango

Morocco is at the far right and upper corner of the continent, with a good reputation for organized troops. The country has a power index of 0.8739, 35,561,654 million residents, and half a million military members. These stats pull their military ratio to about 1.4 per cent.

6. Angola (rank: 65)

National Air Force of Angola IL 76TD. A strategic airlifter during its arrival in Botswana to airlift military cargo meant for the Botswana defence force. Photo: @africaken1

Angola military has been doing well for years now. Recent findings reveal that there are over 120,000 military members in a nation with 32,522,339 million citizens. The Angola power index is now at 1.0799.

7. Ethiopia (rank: 66)

Tigray: Quicksand for the seventh most powerful military in Africa - The Ethiopia Army. Photo: @Oraibtz

To the west of Somalia and north of Kenya is Ethiopia. Other than having curvy women, the country stands out as the only one that overcame colonial masters, thanks to its strong military. Ethiopia has the strongest military in East Africa. Ethiopia has more than 162,000 perfectly trained arm men with a power index of 1.0901.

8. Libya (rank: 70)

A Libyan army officer holding a rifle while on watch. Photo: @ians_india

The country has a population of about 6,890,535 million people. The oil-enriched state deserves its place as Africa’s most defensive nation. Libya has a power index of 1.2736. The country has one of the best armies in Africa and is way ahead because of its reliable naval forces, the endowment of natural resources, and the mobility of troops.

9. Tunisia (rank: 73)

Tunisian military on a mission. @AliSharabi2

At number 73 is Tunisia, with a power index of 1.4134. With a population of 11,721,177 million, its military force of 48,000 is perfect for the country.

10. Sudan (rank: 77)

Sudan military forces. @EA_DevCouncil

Annual GFP review places Sudan in the 77th position against 140 others considered in the ranking. Sudan records a power index rating of 1.5159, which is impressive. The country has about 45,561,556 million people and a military force of about 210,000, which is sufficient for them.

Here are more countries that can be termed to have some of the best military in Africa on GFP ranking:

DRC Congo 81

Kenya 83

Zambia 87

Uganda 89

Chad 90

Zimbabwe 91

Ghana 96

Niger 104

Mali 105

Botswana 106

Cameroon 108

South Sudan 110

Tanzania 112

Ivory Coast 115

Mozambique 117

Republic of the Congo 124

10 weakest military in Africa

What is the weakest country in Africa? Liberia comes last after Somalia in the GFP 2022 list, having the lowest power index scores. Even with the good reputations of the continent's armed forces strength, it is clear that some countries are yet to stabilize their troops and defence operations.

Which country has the weakest military? Some of the weakest militaries in Africa 2022 are those with the lowest allocation of resources to their defensive personnel. Here are the last 10 with their overall positions and power index, starting with the weakest military in Africa.

Liberia 138 Somalia 137 Sierra Leone 136 Eritrea 134 Gabon 132 Central African Republic 131 Burkina Faso 129 Namibia 127 Mauritania 126 Madagascar 125

The strongest and weakest military in Africa both share good power index scores. African nations rank highly alongside other world powers and armed forces organizations. While Egypt leads in the GFP list, Liberia comes last because of its less dynamic troops.

