The life story of Yessica Kumala (Josh Holloway's wife)

Yessica Kumala is in the spotlight thanks to her husband's fame. Nonetheless, she has opted to keep her family's affairs private. Since she does not disclose much information about herself, these details unveil her life before and after becoming Josh Holloway's wife.

Josh dropped out of college after one quarter due to financial struggles. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Josh Holloway is an award-winning American actor and model. Unlike him, his wife prefers a quiet life. According to the snippets of Yessica Kumala's Instagram account, she enjoys her spot as the star's wife and mother to their kids.

Yessica Kumala's profiles and bio

Full name Yessica Kumala Gender Female Date of birth 2nd September 1977 Age 45 years (as of May 2023) Birthday 2nd September Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Jakarta, Indonesia Current residence Oahu, Hawaii Nationality Indonesian-American Ethnicity Asian Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height 167 cm or 5'6" Weight 55kg or 121 lbs Marital status Married Spouse Josh Holloway Children 2 (Hunter Lee Holloway and Java Kumala Holloway) Famous as Josh Holloway's wife Social media Instagram

Yessica Kumala's age

She was born to Chinese parents on 2nd September 1977 in Jakarta, Indonesia. As of May 2023, she is 45 years old. She is from an Asian racial background, and Yessica Kumala's nationality is Indonesian-American.

Yessica and her husband have an 8-year age gap. Photo: @yessicaholloway on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yessica Kumala's nationality

Her family relocated to the USA when she was young in search of greener pastures. She gained American citizenship after her marriage.

She has not let the public in on her educational background.

Yessica Kumala's husband

Yessica is married to Josh Holloway, the acclaimed actor, so her name always comes up whenever fans ask, who is Josh Holloway's wife? They have been married for close to two decades.

Josh Lee Holloway is an American actor famous for playing James Sawyer Ford in the TV show Lost. He has also been featured as Will Bowman in Colony, the science fiction drama. Most recently, he landed a recurring role in the third season of Yellowstone.

Josh's longstanding career spans two decades, and his notable film and TV features include:

Amazing Stories

Five

Yo Gabba Gabba!

Intelligence

Good Girls Don't

NCIS

Battle of the Year: The Dream Team

Sabotage

Paranoia

Whisper

Just Yell Fire

Holloway started a successful career as a print and runway model before getting into acting. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Where did Josh Holloway meet his wife?

Yessica Kumala and Josh Holloway met in 1999 at a bar in Los Angeles. Yessica worked at the bar as a nightclub girl. In an interview, Josh revealed that Yessica approached him and asked for his number.

Marriage

Josh Holloway and Yessica Kumala exchanged their vows in October 2004 in a private wedding ceremony. They had dated for five years.

Since then, Kumala has taken a background role in supporting her husband's acting career and raising their children.

Yessica Kumala's children

The couple announced they were expecting their eldest child in December 2008. Baby Java Kumala Holloway was born on 9th April 2009, in Oahu, Hawaii.

Four years later, the couple disclosed they were expecting their second child, a baby boy, Hunter Lee Holloway, born in February 2014.

Holloway proposed to his longtime girlfriend in Oahu, Hawaii. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Yessica Kumala's height

She is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 55 kg. Her long black hair and dark brown eyes complement her slender body.

How tall is Josh Holloway? The actor is slightly taller than his wife. He is 6 feet and 1 inch tall.

Yessica Kumala's net worth

Yessica has never publicly opened up about her career or finances. Neither has she disclosed what she does for a living.

How much is Josh Holloway worth? As for her husband, he is worth $12 million. He has accumulated his wealth over the years from his career as an actor and model.

The family lives on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. They previously lived in Hawaii after their wedding, although they were robbed, and valuables such as their Mercedes-Benz were stolen.

They owned a home in Honolulu, although they sold it for $1.2 million in 2018.

These details about Yessica Kumala fill you in on her life. They also answer the question, is Josh Holloway still married? She prefers living away from public attention and is committed to raising their two kids.

READ ALSO: Who is Brian Kilmeade's wife, Dawn Kilmeade? Everything to know about her

Brian Kilmeade is a renowned American radio personality and TV star. According to his biography compiled by Briefly.co.za, he is affiliated with the Fox News network. The details address the most-sought after aspect of his life, his love life.

Brian Kilmeade's wife, Dawn Kilmeade, does not enjoy the limelight like most celebrity wives. She has been married to the TV personality for nearly three decades and has avoided social media. As a result, most people are curious about her life.

Source: Briefly News