Biography and life story of Jan Schiltmeijer, Amber Ruffin's husband

Who is Amber Ruffin's husband? Jan Schiltmeijer is an American professional painter popularly known for his famous wife, Amber Mildred Ruffin. She is an American comedian, writer, and actress. Jan has not only built a name for himself as a painter, but he has also amassed a sizeable fortune. What is his net worth?

They met in Amsterdam when Ruffin worked with Boom Chicago. Photo: @Schiltmeijer (modified by author)

Jan Schiltmeijer began painting full-time in 2004 and is credited for his customized acrylic paintings with a layer-by-layer technique. His outstanding works include celebrity portraits for Marilyn Monroe, Walter White from Breaking Bad, and C3Po from the Star40'ss film.

Jan Schiltmeijer's profiles and bio

Real name Jan schiltmeijer Nickname Jan Age Early 40's Profession Painter Place of birth Haarlem, Holland Nationality Dutch Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Height 6 feet Weight 89 kgs Eye colour Dark Brown Hair colour Brown Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife AmbeRuffin's Famous as Celebrity Husband, Painter Social media Instagram Net worth $1 million

Is Amber Ruffin's husband White?

Jan is White, and he was born in Haarlem, Holland. Details about his date of birth have not been provided, but Jan Schiltmeijer's age is estimated to be around 40 years. He is a native of the Netherlands, and his ethnicity is European-American.

Jan is credited for using high-quality canvases, ensuring his clients get value for their money. Photo: @Schiltmeijer (modified by author)

Jan Schiltmeijer's education

Schiltmeijer attended elementary and high school education in Amsterdam. He later enrolled in a Junior Academy specializing in Art Direction for three years.

Who is Jan Schiltmeijer’s wife?

Amber Mildred Ruffin is a celebrity wife, comedian, and writer. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on January 9, 1979, making her 44 years as of 2023. She hosts her late-night talk show titled The Amber Ruffin Show on NBC and Peacock.

She has worked on Late Night with Seth Meyers as a writer since 2014. She was the first black woman to write for a late-night talk show in the United States.

She graduated from Benson High School in Omaha, Nebraska. As a child, she learned the sign language to communicate with a deaf neighbour.

Amber Ruffin’s filmography

As an actress, she was featured in several top films and has hosted several top shows, such as:

2010: Ox Tales

2012: RobotDown

2014: Wish It Inc.

2014–present: Late Night with Seth Meyers

2017–2018: Detroiters

2019: Tuca & Bertie

2019: Drunk History

2019:Z100'se Not a Monster

2019: A Black Lady Sketch Show

2020: Village Gazette

2020–present: The Amber Ruffin Show

2021–2022: Central Park

2022: Would I Lie to YoRuffin's Girls5eva

2022: Big Mouth

2022: Gutsy

Amber Ruffin at the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022, presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky)

Who are Amber Ruffin's parents?

The American celebrity grew up in a big family of six siblings, where she is the youngest. Her parents, James and Theresa Ruffin, were strict and encouraged them to study hard and pursue their dreams.

How did Amber Ruffin meet her husband?

They met in Amsterdam when Ruffin worked with Boom Chicago, an international creative company. They dated for two years and tied the knot.

When did Amber Ruffin get married?

She got married in 2010, having dated for two years. They later relocated to the United States, where they reside. They do not have children together.

Jan Schiltmeijer's artwork career

After college, Jan started his paintings and was fortunate to establish a vast clientele without a website. He later launched his website to showcase his stunning artwork. He is credited for using high-quality canvases, ensuring his clients get value for their money.

What is Jan Schiltmeijer's height?

The celebrated painter stands at 6 feet and weighs around 89 kg. Jan has brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Is Jan Schiltmeijer's on Instagram?

He is active on Instagram under the username @janschiltmeijer, where he posts pictures of his artwork. He boasts over 900 followers.

Jan stands out for his high-quality artwork and canvases. Photo: @Schiltmeijer (modified by author)

What is Jan Schiltmeijer's net worth?

Jan Schiltmeijer's paintings have earned him good fortune over the years. His net worth is estimated at $1 million. His wife, Amber Ruffin, has a net worth estimated at $5 million.

Jan Schiltmeijer's paintings reflect his enthusiasm, love for colours, and exciting imagery. He stands out for his high-quality paint, canvases, and quality equipment, producing quality products.

