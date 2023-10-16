Theo Von's parents: All about Von Kurnatowski Sr and Gina Capitani
Theo Von is an American stand-up comedian, podcaster and actor who has entertained US audiences for years. He hosts This Past Weekend podcast, one of the best comedy podcasts in the US, with a monthly listenership of 5 million. Besides his successful career, what else do we know about him? Find out more about Theo Von's parents.
Theo Von's parents are Ronald Von Kurnatowski Sr and Gina Capitani. Details about Theo's mother, Gina, are scarce because she was only famously known as Theo's mother. His father, Ronald, passed when Theo was only 16 years of age.
Theo Von's profile and bio summary
|Full name
|Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|19 March 1980
|Age
|43 years old as of 2023
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Covington, Louisiana, USA
|Current residence
|Nashville, Tennessee
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Sexuality
|Heterosexual
|Height in feet
|6 feet
|Weight in kilograms
|75 kg
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Marital status
|Unmarried
|Education
|Louisiana State University
|Occupation
|Stand-up comedian, podcaster and actor
|Net worth
|$2.5 million
|Social media
|Instagram FacebookX (Twitter)
Theo Von's parents
Delve into the background of Theo Von's parents and their influence on his comedic career.
Where is Theo's dad from?
Ronald Von Kurnatowski Sr, Theo Von's father, was born in Bluefields, Nicaragua, in 1910. He worked as a mahogany grower and switched occupations when he moved the family to the US. Theo's father was 86 years old when he passed away in 1996 from cancer.
Theo Von's mom
Gina Capitani was born in 1948 in the United States of America. She was married to Ronald, with whom she had four children.
How old is Theo Von?
Theo (age 43 years as of 2023) was born in Covington, Louisiana, on 19 March 1980. He has a successful career in the entertainment industry, spanning over a decade.
Is Theo Von half-black?
The American comedian is not half-black. Theo is of a mixed ethnicity, encompassing ethnic backgrounds such as Italian, Polish, German, English, and Scottish.
Theo Von's religious background
Von's unique perspective on faith, stemming from his diverse religious experiences and exploration of spirituality, resonates with audiences worldwide. Theo considers himself more spiritual than religious, and Christian Website mentions that,
"He still references his Christian upbringing in comedy routines but does not identify as Christian. From an early age, Theo was immersed in a Christian household. His parents, devout Christians themselves, instilled in him the values and teachings of the Christian faith."
Theo Von's acting credits
In addition to his ability to make people laugh, Theo is known for being an actor. Some of his acting credits are:
- 2018: The Story of Our Times as Bryladen
- 2017: Typical Rick as Waiter
- 2017: Burning Man Dan 2 as Businessman
- 2016: Court Ordered as Officer Kurnatowski
- 2015: The Comments as Beauregard
- 2013: Inappropriate Comedy as Mountain Climber
- 2012: A Guy Walks Into A Bar as Dan
- 2010: On The Outside as Johnny
The names of Theo Von's parents became famous due to their son's success. Von's father was almost 70 years of age when his son was born, and Von's mother was 32 years of age. Their age gap has been a topic of interest.
Source: Briefly News