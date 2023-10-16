Theo Von's parents: All about Von Kurnatowski Sr and Gina Capitani

Theo Von is an American stand-up comedian, podcaster and actor who has entertained US audiences for years. He hosts This Past Weekend podcast, one of the best comedy podcasts in the US, with a monthly listenership of 5 million. Besides his successful career, what else do we know about him? Find out more about Theo Von's parents.

Actor Theo Von attends the Comedy Central Roast of James Franco at Culver Studios in Culver City, California. Photo: @Jason_LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Theo Von's parents are Ronald Von Kurnatowski Sr and Gina Capitani. Details about Theo's mother, Gina, are scarce because she was only famously known as Theo's mother. His father, Ronald, passed when Theo was only 16 years of age.

Theo Von's profile and bio summary

Full name Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski Gender Male Date of birth 19 March 1980 Age 43 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Covington, Louisiana, USA Current residence Nashville, Tennessee Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 6 feet Weight in kilograms 75 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Marital status Unmarried Education Louisiana State University Occupation Stand-up comedian, podcaster and actor Net worth $2.5 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Theo Von's parents

Delve into the background of Theo Von's parents and their influence on his comedic career.

Where is Theo's dad from?

Ronald Von Kurnatowski Sr, Theo Von's father, was born in Bluefields, Nicaragua, in 1910. He worked as a mahogany grower and switched occupations when he moved the family to the US. Theo's father was 86 years old when he passed away in 1996 from cancer.

Actor Matt Weiss and comedian Theo Von arrive at the Premiere of Columbia Pictures' The Night Before held at The Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Theo Von's mom

Gina Capitani was born in 1948 in the United States of America. She was married to Ronald, with whom she had four children.

How old is Theo Von?

Theo (age 43 years as of 2023) was born in Covington, Louisiana, on 19 March 1980. He has a successful career in the entertainment industry, spanning over a decade.

Is Theo Von half-black?

The American comedian is not half-black. Theo is of a mixed ethnicity, encompassing ethnic backgrounds such as Italian, Polish, German, English, and Scottish.

Theo Von's religious background

Von's unique perspective on faith, stemming from his diverse religious experiences and exploration of spirituality, resonates with audiences worldwide. Theo considers himself more spiritual than religious, and Christian Website mentions that,

"He still references his Christian upbringing in comedy routines but does not identify as Christian. From an early age, Theo was immersed in a Christian household. His parents, devout Christians themselves, instilled in him the values and teachings of the Christian faith."

Gina's son, Theo Von discusses his show No Offense during AOL Build Presents at AOL Studios in New York City. Photo: Mireya Acierto

Source: Getty Images

Theo Von's acting credits

In addition to his ability to make people laugh, Theo is known for being an actor. Some of his acting credits are:

2018: The Story of Our Times as Bryladen

as Bryladen 2017: Typical Rick as Waiter

as Waiter 2017: Burning Man Dan 2 as Businessman

as Businessman 2016: Court Ordered as Officer Kurnatowski

as Officer Kurnatowski 2015: The Comments as Beauregard

as Beauregard 2013: Inappropriate Comedy as Mountain Climber

as Mountain Climber 2012: A Guy Walks Into A Bar as Dan

as Dan 2010: On The Outside as Johnny

The names of Theo Von's parents became famous due to their son's success. Von's father was almost 70 years of age when his son was born, and Von's mother was 32 years of age. Their age gap has been a topic of interest.

