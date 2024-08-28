Meet Nikolai Peter Ingraham and his siblings: Laura Ingraham’s children

Laura Ingraham is an American TV host best known for her unwavering conservative views. But beyond the limelight, she is a doting mother of three children, including Nikolai Peter Ingraham. Despite being a single parent, the Fox News host has raised all her kids well. Here is everything to know about the Ingraham family.

Ingraham vigilantly safeguards her kids’ privacy, shielding them from the repercussions that may stem from her professional pursuits. Although she offers occasional glimpses into their lives on social media, this only makes her fans even more curious about them. This article explores Laura’s motherhood journey while revealing exciting facts about her three offspring.

Nikolai Peter Ingraham’s profile summary

Full name Nikolai Peter Ingraham Gender Male Year of birth 2010 Age 13 years old (2024) Birthplace Moscow, Russia Current residence Washington D.C., USA Nationality Russian-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Laura Anne Ingraham Siblings 2 (Maria Caroline and Michael Dmitri Ingraham) Famous for Being Laura Ingraham’s son

Who is Nikolai Peter Ingraham?

Nikolai Peter (aged 13 as of 2024) was born in 2010 in Moscow, Russia. Laura Ingraham adopted him when he was just a year old.

However, the identity of Peter’s biological parents remains a mystery. The Fox News host has spoken several times about her deep commitment to providing a loving home for needy kids, and her decision to adopt internationally mirrors this dedication.

Does Nikolai Peter Ingraham have siblings?

Peter is the youngest member of the Laura family. He has a sister from Guatemala and a brother from Russia. Find out more about the other two of Laura Ingraham’s kids below:

Maria Caroline Ingraham

Full name: Maria Caroline Ingraham

Maria Caroline Ingraham Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 11 May 2005

11 May 2005 Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Age: 19 years old (2024)

19 years old (2024) Place of birth: Guatemala

Maria, the eldest child in Laura Ingraham’s family, was adopted in 2008. At the time, she was three years old. Caroline’s parents died when she was an infant, and she was taken to a Guatemala orphanage.

According to HuffPost, Laura revealed her decision to adopt a child during her TV show, describing the trip to pick up her adopted kid as magical.

These are the most amazing few days I have ever spent in my entire life. This is also the best thing I have ever done.

After the adoption, Laura Ingraham’s daughter learned to speak English and Spanish. Although the TV presenter avoids disclosing her child’s life details to the broader public, in August 2023, she revealed that Maria was in her senior year of high school.

In addition, Laura celebrated her daughter's 19th birthday in May 2024 via an Instagram post that read:

Happy birthday, my sweet, sassy and beautiful daughter, Maria! I love you so much.

Michael Dmitri Ingraham

Full name: Michael Dmitri Ingraham

Michael Dmitri Ingraham Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 1 June 2008

1 June 2008 Age: 16 years old (2024)

16 years old (2024) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Birthplace: Russia

Dmitri (aged 16 as of 2024) was born on 1 June 2008 and is Laura’s second adopted child. The Ingraham Angle host adopted him when he was only one year old.

However, Michael’s adoption process was not easy due to the strained diplomatic relationship between Russia and the US. During an exclusive interview with The Wrap, Laura described how this situation only made it difficult for her to adopt a child, saying:

First and foremost, adoption should be about the children and their welfare. Kids are not commodities that one nation should use as bargaining chips against another. The process should never be about politics. It is not only selfish but also cruel to prevent the adoption of any child into a loving and safe home.

Who is Laura Ingraham?

Laura Anne has hosted The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel since 2017 and is the editor-in-chief of LifeZette.

She formerly hosted the nationally syndicated radio show The Laura Ingraham Show. In the late 1980s, Anne worked as a speechwriter in the Reagan administration. Today, she is a strong supporter of Donald Trump. In fact, Laura acted as an informal advisor during his presidency.

Laura Ingraham’s bio summary

Anne (aged 61 as of 2024) was born on 19 June 1963 in Glastonbury, Connecticut, USA. Her parents are James and Anne Caroline. She is an alumnus of Glastonbury High School, Dartmouth College, and the University of Virginia School of Law.

Who is Laura Ingraham’s husband?

Laura has never been married. However, in the late 1990s, she was romantically linked with renowned lawyer and activist George Conway. The media personality also previously dated Indian-American political commentator and author Dinesh Joseph D-Souza.

What is Laura Ingraham's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Laura is worth $40 million. She reportedly makes $15 million annually as a Fox News host. In addition to her media career, the Connecticut native has earned significant wealth from her legal and authoring careers.

FAQs

The presenter’s celebrity status constantly attracts interest in her personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about her family:

Does Laura Ingraham have children?

Yes, the television host has three adopted kids. Her motherhood journey is a tale of dedication to providing a nurturing environment for her kids.

How old are Laura Ingraham's children?

Laura’s eldest child, Maria Caroline, is 19, her second child, Michael, is 16, and her youngest, Nikolai Peter, is 13.

Does Laura Ingraham have a daughter?

The Fox News host has one daughter and two sons. Despite their racial differences, the trio shares a close sibling bond.

Nikolai Peter Ingraham is the youngest of Laura Ingraham’s three adopted children. His siblings are Maria Caroline from Guatemala and Michael from Russia. The family currently resides in Washington, D.C.

