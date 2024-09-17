The real June Hawkins in Netflix's Griselda: her story and where she is now

Is June from Griselda based on a real person? This is one of the burning questions Griselda's Netflix fans have been asking. June Hawkins from Miami PD was among the first female police officers in Miami. Here is everything about the real June Hawkins’ real life and her influence in the 2024 Netflix miniseries.

Actress Juliana Aidén Martinez (L). Former police detective June Hawkins in the 1970s (R). Photo: @julianaaidenmartinez on Instagram, @NetflixTudum on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While much of the world may know her more for her portrayal in the 2024 Netflix miniseries, Hawkins is a fascinating figure whose story is just as compelling. In the miniseries, actress Juliana Aidén Martinez portrayed Hawkins. As a former police detective, Hawkins shaped Martinez's grasp of the character, rendering the miniseries exceptionally relatable.

June Hawkins’ profile summary

Full name June Hawkins Date of birth 18 July 1950 Age 74 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Miami Beach, Florida, United States of America Current residence Miami Beach, Florida, United States of America Marital status Married Partner Alan Singleton Children 1 Siblings 1 Profession Former police detective

The real June Hawkins' real life

Juliana Aidén Martinez portrayed June Hawkins in the series, a real-life Miami police sergeant who was crucial in the capture and conviction of Griselda. Her mother was Cuban, and her father was from North Carolina, but she was raised with her sister in Miami. She grew up in Miami, Florida, alongside her sister.

June pursued criminal justice at Florida State University. After her studies, she returned to Miami and joined the Miami-Dade Police Department in 1975. Speaking during a Tudum interview, Hawkins-Singleton revealed that she was among the first female police officers in Miami.

I think that because women were relatively new to the police environment back in those days, my fellow colleagues didn't really know how to handle having a female there. When I was going through the Academy, I had a guy tell me once, ‘Why don't you become something normal for a woman like a nurse or a teacher?

What is June Hawkins’ age?

The former police detective is 74 years old as of 2024. She was born on 18 July 1950 in Miami Beach, Florida, United States of America.s

Who is June Hawkins’ husband?

June Hawkins' husband, Alan Singleton, was born on 9 April 1949. The couple met in the homicide bureau in 1979. A decade later, after Hawkins moved to the Special Investigations division's criminal intelligence unit, the two began dating. They dated for several years before tying the knot in 2004.

Alan Singleton posing indoors (L). Alan poses alongside his wife, June, as he wears a red tie and suit (R). Photo: @KetoFiveO on Facebook (modified b y author)

Source: UGC

Hawkins, who joined the police force in the 1970s, retired in 2004. She then relocated from Miami to Tennessee with her spouse, Al Singleton, a former Miami drug homicide detective and a central member of the team that captured Griselda Blanco. June Hawkins is also a grandmother of two.

Who is June Hawkins’ son?

June has one son, Eric Reynolds, who followed his mother's career path. Eric Reynolds, born on 21 October 1969, is a retired police officer who formerly served at the Boynton Beach Police Department. He is the President of Cops and Campers and the owner of KETO Five-O.

June Hawkins sitting at a table with her son Eric (L). Eric and June taking a selfie (R). Photo: @KetoFiveO on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Eric is a licensed sports nutritionist and personal trainer with the National Association of Sports Nutrition (NASN), working at Primitive Health Solutions LLC. He studied at Florida State University and pursued further education in sports nutrition at the National Association of Sports Nutrition. The retired officer lives in Miami, Florida.

June Hawkins’ Griselda actress

Juliana Aidén Martinez portrayed Hawkins in the 2024 Netflix miniseries. During a July Magazine interview, the actress revealed that she was born in Miami to a Colombian father and a Polish mother.

I was born in Miami. I’m mixed. My dad is Colombian and my mom is of Polish Jewish descent, so that's where I get my freckles. Kudos to my mom for giving me freckles. My dad, I have other features like my eyes, hair– I can tan… I was very immersed in my dad's culture though.

She added,

So I grew up speaking Spanish, eating Colombian food, going back and forth to Colombia. I went to preschool at some point for a few months [in Colombia] when I was a kid. We were planning to live in Colombia until my family decided we were going to move back to Miami.

How did Juliana Aidén Martinez get a role in Griselda?

In the aforementioned July Magazine interview, the actress disclosed that she auditioned for the role and got selected after several months.

I had done a few TV jobs and professional jobs by then (2021). I remember I was doing theatre. And then this audition [Griselda] comes in from Rachel. There was a code name for it and so I had no idea what it was about. I just knew that Sofia Vergara was attached, and I knew that it was from the creators of Narcos…I didn't know the extent of how large that role was.

The actress proceeded to say,

A few months passed [after the audition], and then I get a call that they rewrote some new material and they wanted me to submit for this again…I called my manager and she said “I want you to go to New York and know that you've booked this. I just want you to know that this is yours.”

Juliana Aidén Martinez acting career

Juliana Aidén Martinez attends the launching of TOMA by Sofia Vergara & son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara in 2024. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

June Hawkins from Griselda’s actress made her breakthrough in the film industry as Detective June Hawkins in the 2024 miniseries. She has also been featured in other films and TV series highlighted below.

Film/TV show Role Year The Bodega Valeria 2014 Tar Pit Michelle 2015 Prodigal Son Sister Agnes 2021 The Blacklist Silvina 2021 They Come from the Sky Windwillow 2023 9-1-1 Fernanda 2024

Is June Hawkins still alive?

Yes, the former police detective is alive. She is 74 years old as of 2024.

Is June Hawkins based on a real person?

Griselda is based on a real person. In the Griselda TV series, Hawkins is portrayed by actress Juliana Aidén Martinez.

What happened to June Hawkins?

As of 2024, the real June Hawkins resides in Tennessee, United States of America. Therefore, nothing much has happened to the former police detective.

Who caught Griselda in real life?

Griselda Blanco was arrested in 1985 by DEA agents following years of being one of the most wanted drug lords in the United States. Her downfall came after an extensive investigation and tracking by law enforcement agencies due to her involvement in major drug trafficking and violent crimes.

Where is June Hawkins now?

June Hawkins lives in Tennessee with her husband. She has chosen to live a private life and is not actively involved in the public eye.

June Hawkins, the real detective from the critically acclaimed series Griselda, is portrayed by the talented actress Juliana Aidén Martinez. In real life, Hawkins is a former police detective residing in Tennessee, United States of America, alongside her husband, Alan Singleton.

READ ALSO: Who from the M*A*S*H cast are still alive today?

Briefly.co.za published an exciting post about the M*A*S*H cast. Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (M*A*S*H) is an American war comedy-drama television series aired on CBS from 17 September 1972 to 28 February 1983.

The M*A*S*H series is based on Richard Hookers novel, M*A*S*H Goes to Maine and revolves around the lives of army staff in a surgical hospital. Its finale was the most-watched and highest-rated single episode in TV history. Read on to discover more details about the TV series members today.

Source: Briefly News