Meg Donnelly's husband: Is she married? Her full dating history

Meg Donnelly has become a TV favourite with her roles in popular shows like American Housewife, Zombies, and The Winchesters. Despite her rising fame, she is known for keeping her personal life private. This article delves into details about Meg Donnelly's husband and her dating history.

Meg Donnelly attends the 2024 #GrammysNextGen party at Rolling Greens on Mateo on February 02, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Meg often develops close friendships with most of her co-stars, which sometimes leads to dating speculation. While Meg Donnelly's husband is not in the picture yet, the actress is doing well both professionally and in her personal life.

Meg Donnelly's profile summary

Full name Meg Elizabeth Donnelly Date of birth July 25, 2000 Age 24 years old in 2024 Birth sign Leo Place of birth New York City, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m/160 cm) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey blue Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Actor Drake Rodger Siblings None Profession Actress, singer Years active 2013 to date Social media Instagram Facebook YouTube X (Twitter) TikTok Website megdonnelly.com

Who is Meg Donnelly's husband?

The Zombies' star is not married as of 2024. Meg, who is currently 24 years old, has yet to walk down the aisle but is in a relationship.

Are Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim dating?

Despite their undeniable chemistry on and off the screen, Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim have denied being in a romantic relationship in real life. They portray love interests Addison Wells and Zed Necrodopolis in Disney Channel's Zombies franchise.

Meg and Milo have mentioned in multiple interviews that they are best friends. While talking to People in February 2020, Donnelly gushed about their instant connection, saying,

We met during the audition process. On the last one, we really got to know each other. They wanted us to sing a duet, and we sang 'Love Is an Open Door' from Frozen. We really relied on each other, and we formed such a special bond.

Top 5 facts about Zombies actress Meg Donnelly. Photo: Momodu Mansaray on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who is Meg Donnelly dating?

The Zombie star is currently in a relationship with Drake Rodger. The two play love interests in The Supernatural spinoff series, The Winchesters.

Rodger and Meg sparked dating rumours in April 2023 after posing together on the red carpet during the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere. They occasionally post each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

Meg publicly confirmed that they were dating in February 2024 during her appearance on The Zang Sang Show. She opened up about why they like to keep their relationship low-key, saying,

We're not like trying to hide it at all. It's just that, I feel like on my last couple relationships it was very public... I'll talk about it as much as possible because I love him so much...Just on social media in general, I like having that privacy, because putting it all out there it kind of becomes public too.

Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger attend the premiere of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2023, in Hollywood. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Meg Donnelly's dating history

Before dating Drake Rodger, The Winchesters actress had a few notable romances. Below is a detailed look at Meg Donnelly's relationships over the years;

Noah Zulfikar (2019-2022)

Donnelly and Zulfikar met in 2019 when the Canadian actor joined the cast of Zombies 2 as Jacey. Meg shared their first photo on her Instagram in August 2019.

The former couple used to post about each other, usually celebrating birthdays and special occasions, until early 2022. None of them publicly confirmed their breakup, but they have both moved on.

Noah Zulfikar attends the screening of the Disney Channel original movie 'Zombies 2' at Walt Disney Studios Main Theater on January 25, 2020 in Burbank, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Logan Pepper (2019)

Meg Donnelly and Logan Pepper were rumoured to be in a relationship around 2019. They co-starred in the TV show American Housewife, and their on-screen chemistry led to speculation about a real-life romance. However, this relationship was never officially confirmed by either of them.

Logan Pepper during the 2018 Stand for Kids Gala on June 2, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Source: Getty Images

Peyton Meyer (2018)

Meg and Peyton Meyer were rumoured to be an item in early 2018. They portrayed each other's love interest in American Housewife. Peyton is currently married to singer-songwriter Taela. They tied the knot in October 2021 and welcomed their first son Ziggy in March 2022.

Meg Donnelly and Peyton Meyer in a season five episode of the American Housewife sitcom. Photo: Raymond Liu

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Meg Donnelly gained significant recognition for her role as Addison in the Disney Channel film series Zombies. The fame has also led to increased scrutiny of her personal life. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about her love life;

Is Meg Donnelly single?

The American Housewife actress is not single. She is currently dating her co-star from The Winchesters, Drake Rodger.

Are Meg and Milo together in real life?

Milo was rumoured to be Meg Donnelly's boyfriend in real life, but the two have never dated. They have stated in multiple interviews that they are best friends.

Are Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim still friends?

Donnelly and Manheim are still best friends. They will be returning in Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires as Addison and Zed. The film is set to be released in 2025 on Disney+.

Is Milo Manheim married?

The Zombies star is not married and has not been linked to anyone lately. The actor was previously linked to several of his co-stars, including Payton Elizabeth Lee, Alexis Ren, Holiday Kriegel, and Nell Verlaque. Milo Manheim's relationships are usually kept out of the spotlight.

Donnelly and Logan Pepper were linked in 2019, but they never confirmed or denied being an item. They were co-stars on American Housewife.

Is Meg Donnelly married to Noah Zulfikar?

The Winchesters actress is not married to Noah Zulfikar. They were in a relationship from late 2019 to early 2022.

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly during their visit to People Now on February 11, 2020, in New York, United States. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Meg Donnelly's husband may not be a reality yet, but her relationship with Drake Rodger is getting stronger. With fans who support her both on and off the screen, Meg remains a beloved Disney figure.

