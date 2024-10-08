Who is Eric Braeden's wife? Meet Dale Russel Gudegast

Eric Braeden is a German-American actor widely recognised for starring as Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless. But beyond his on-screen life, he is a family guy with a committed marriage spanning over five decades. How much do you know about Eric Braeden's wife, the woman you swept him off his feet?

Eric and Dale at The Paley Center for Media in 2016 (L). Braeden during the 2024 Daytime Emmys Awards (R). Photo: David Livingston, Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Most celebrity marriages end in divorce. However, Eric Braeden and Dale Russel Gudegast’s union has dared to be different. The couple, who married in 1966, have mastered the art of staying by each other’s side despite the pressures of having a relationship in the public domain. Discover fascinating details about Dale Russel Gudegast’s personal and professional life.

Dale Russel Gudegast’s profile summary

Full name Dale Russell Gudegast Gender Female Date of birth 21 June 1942 Age 82 years old (2024) Star sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Weight 80 kg (176 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Eric Braeden Children Christian Gudegast Profession Actress, interior designer Net worth Between $500,000 and $1 million Famous for Being Eric Braeden’s wife

Who is Eric Braeden’s wife, Dale Russell Gudegast?

Most people yearn to find the right partner for them, their soulmates. But for Eric, he won at life. Not only did he marry his greatest cheerleader, but he also found a lifelong best friend. During a 2020 interview, Braeden appreciated his wife, Dale Russell Gudegast, saying:

I am grateful for the support I receive from my wife.

Christian Gudegast, Dale Gudegast and Eric Braeden (L-R) posing as the actor was being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007. Photo: Chad Buchanan

Dale Russell Gudegast and Eric Braeden crossed paths in college

The pair first met at Santa Monica College. She was enrolled as an art major. While speaking to The Montanan, Dale Russell Gudegast’s husband, Eric, revealed some facts that attracted him to her:

She was well-educated and very steeped in European literature. So, there was an affinity.

The couple married in 1966

Dale Russell Gudegast and Eric Braeden tied the knot on 8 October 1966. They have enjoyed marital bliss for 58 years.

In 1970, the pair welcomed their only child, son Christian. In a 2021 interview with People, Eric shared intricate details about his relationship with his son, stating:

He is my life's greatest gift. We catch up every night.

He also added:

Dale is not only understanding, but she is also a great mother to our son, Christian.

Like Eric, Christian has pursued a career in the entertainment industry. He is a writer, filmmaker and director. Some of his writing credits include Den of Thieves (2018).

Actor Eric Braeden during the 2018 premiere of Den Of Thieves at Regal LA Live Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tran

According to Deadline, Dale Russell Gudegast’s son wrote and directed the upcoming sequel, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.

Dale Gudegast is the proud granny

Russell and Eric have three granddaughters. Christian has a daughter, Tatiana, from a previous relationship. He also shares two other daughters, Angelika and Oksana, with his wife Natasha.

Braeden frequently shares updates about Tatiana on social media but keeps her other granddaughters more private. On 9 March 2022, he celebrated her via an Instagram post that read:

Happy International Women’s Day, Tatiana! I am super proud of you.

She has always helped Eric make significant life decisions

The celebrity spouse has always been a trusted influence on her husband. An excerpt from Eric’s website bio reads:

Due to of my wife’s low-key nature, many do not recognise her influence in my decisions. However, she is an integral part of my decision-making.

Eric Braeden, his wife Dale and their son Christian during a special ceremony in 2005 at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Dale Russell is supportive of her husband

Gudegast has been by her spouse’s side even before his Hollywood career began. In a 2011 interview with Coming of Age magazine, Eric opened up about the crucial role his wife has played in the man he is today, saying,

Dale stood by me long before I became famous, so I have a deep sense of loyalty to her.

FAQs

Over the years, the actor’s prominence has attracted interest in those around him. Below are some frequently asked questions about Eric Braeden’s family:

Is Eric Braeden still married?

Braeden and his college sweetheart, Dale Gudegast, married in 1966 and are still going strong. They are considered one of the industry’s power couples.

How old is Eric Braeden’s wife?

Dale (82 as of 2024) was born on 21 June 1942 in Los Angeles, California, per her IMDb profile. Her sister, Sigrid Valdis, succumbed to lung cancer on 14 October 2007.

What does Dale Russell Gudegast do?

Gudegast has worked as a pillow and interior designer since her college days. In 2002, she starred in Holiday in the Sun. Nonetheless, the celebrity wife prefers keeping her life and career away from the spotlight.

Who are Eric Braeden’s children?

Eric and his wife only have one child, a son named Christian. The celebrity child was raised and still lives in Los Angeles.

Actor Eric Braeden at The Paley Center for Media in 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

What is Eric Braeden’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eric is worth $20 million. His income primarily stems from his successful 64-year-old acting career.

Eric Braeden’s wife, Dale Russel Gudegast, gives good meaning to the famous phrase, ‘’Behind every successful man is a woman.’’ Her support for her husband’s career is unmatched. Dale often graces events celebrating her better half despite her preference for a life away from the limelight.

