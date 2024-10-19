Avantika Vandanapu's age, height, movies, family, net worth, and more

Avantika Vandanapu is an actress and model from the United States. She is widely recognised for portraying Karen in the musical Mean Girls and has appeared in popular films such as Senior Year, Oxygen, and Big Girls Don't Cry. Though young, she has captured a global audience, and many are curious about the actress's personal life and career.

Avantika Vandanapu's age has drawn the attention of many of her fans. She started her acting career in 2016 when she played the role of Mahesh Babu's cousin in the Indian Telugu-language family melodrama Brahmotsavan. She is also a dancer and won second place in the reality television series Dance India Dance L'il Masters in 2014.

Profile summary

Full name Avantika Vandanapu Gender Female Date of birth 24 January 2005 Age 19 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Union City, California, United States of America Current residence New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Indian Religion Hindu Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (173 cm) Weight 108 lbs (49 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Anupama Reddy Chintala Father Srikanth Vandanapu School Challenger School, Granada Hills Charter High School College Columbia University Profession Actress, dancer, model Social media Instagram Facebook

What is Avantika Vandanapu's age?

As of 2024, the actress is 19 years old, having been born on 24 January 2005. She was born and raised in Union City, California, United States of America.

Avantika Vandanapu’s family

Avantika Vandanapu was raised in Union City, California, in an Indian Telugu-speaking family. She is the daughter of Anupama Reddy Chintala and Srikanth Vandanapu. The actress is of Indian descent. Her mother is from Hyderabad, and her father is from Nizamabad.

What university does Avantika go to?

According to her LinkedIn profile, the American actress attended Challenger School. She joined Granada Hills Charter High School in 2018 and completed her secondary education in 2022. She is currently a student at Columbia University, where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Cultural Anthropology. She joined the institution in 2024.

How did Avantika become famous?

Avantika Vandanapu started her career as a ballet dancer. She became famous in 2014 when she won second place in the Zee TV dance competition in the reality television series Dance India Dance L'il Masters North America.

In 2015, she entered Telugu Cinema. Her first role in Telugu cinema was as Mahesh Babu's cousin in the 2016 film Brahmotsavam. The same year, she appeared in the movie Manamantha and Premam. She started gaining more fame and transitioned into Hollywood films.

In 2021, the actress had her first lead role in the Disney Channel Original Movie Spin. She was so excited to get a lead role in the film. In a 13 August 2021 interview with Good Morning America, Avantika said she felt pressured because it was her first lead role in an American movie, but the cast and crew made her feel comfortable.

I did feel pressure also, considering this is my first lead role in an American film. Though aside from it being a Disney channel, I did feel a little bit pressured, but I think the cast and crew and everyone were so great, and that made me feel so comfortable, and my nerves kind of stamped wanting to make our community proud …so I also think it propelled me to put a lot more effort…I think they were good nerves.

Her fame increased even more when she was cast as Karen Shetty in the 2024 teen musical comedy film Mean Girls. The film is about a new student, Cady Heron, and the elite group of popular girls called the Plastics.

According to her IMDb profile, the dancer has 20 acting credits. Below are Avantika Vandanapu's movies since the beginning of her acting career.

Movie Role Year Brahmotsavam Mahesh Babu's cousin 2016 Manamantha Mahith's Friend 2016 Praja Hakku: People's Rights Avantika 2016 Premam Young Sindhu 2016 Babu Baga Busy Anitha 2017 Rarandoi Veduka Chudham Young Bhramaramba 2017 Oxygen Avantika 2017 Agnyaathavaasi: Prince in Exile Daughter of Sampath Raj 2018 Moxie Chem Class Girl 2021 Spin Rhea 2021 Boomika Avantika 2021 Senior Year Janet 2022 Mean Girls Karen Shetty 2024 Tarot Paige 2024

What is Avantika Vandanapu’s net worth?

According to Seema.com and Kemi Filani News, the American dancer has an alleged net worth of between $500,000 and $2 million. Her primary source of income is her acting career.

Avantika Vandanapu's height and weight

The American dancer is approximately 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs around 49 kilograms (108 lbs).

Where does Avantika Vandanapu live now?

According to her Instagram bio, the American actress resides in New York, United States of America. She has also lived in Los Angeles, California.

FAQs

Due to her rising popularity, Avantika Vandanapu, the actress, has sparked much interest in every aspect of her life. Below are some frequently asked questions about her.

When was Avantika born? She was born on 24 January 2005.

She was born on 24 January 2005. How old is Avantika Vandanapu? The American model is 19 years old as of 2024.

The American model is 19 years old as of 2024. Is Avantika an actress? She is known for popular movies such as Spin, Mean Girls, and Tarot.

She is known for popular movies such as Spin, Mean Girls, and Tarot. Where are Avantika Vandanapu's parents from? Her mother is from Hyderabad, and her father is from Nizamabad. They are both Indians.

Her mother is from Hyderabad, and her father is from Nizamabad. They are both Indians. What does Avantika Vandanapu study at Columbia? She is studying for a Bachelor of Arts in cultural anthropology.

She is studying for a Bachelor of Arts in cultural anthropology. What languages does Avantika speak? According to an interview with 123telugu.com, the actress speaks English, Hindi and Telugu.

Avantika Vandanapu's age is one of the most frequently searched questions on the internet. The actress, 19 years old as of 2024, has created a name for herself in Bollywood and Hollywood entertainment. She started acting at an early age and is now widely recognised for landing roles in popular films such as Mean Girls and Spin.

