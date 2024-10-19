Global site navigation

Avantika Vandanapu's age, height, movies, family, net worth, and more
Celebrity biographies

Avantika Vandanapu's age, height, movies, family, net worth, and more

by  Rodah Mogeni 5 min read

Avantika Vandanapu is an actress and model from the United States. She is widely recognised for portraying Karen in the musical Mean Girls and has appeared in popular films such as Senior Year, Oxygen, and Big Girls Don't Cry. Though young, she has captured a global audience, and many are curious about the actress's personal life and career.

Avantika Vandanapu during the "Mean Girls" premiere (L). Actress Avantika Vandanapu during the drive-in premiere screening event for Spin (R)
Avantika during the "Mean Girls" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater (L). The actress during the premiere screening event for Spin (R). Photo: Arturo Holmes, Valerie Macon (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Avantika Vandanapu's age has drawn the attention of many of her fans. She started her acting career in 2016 when she played the role of Mahesh Babu's cousin in the Indian Telugu-language family melodrama Brahmotsavan. She is also a dancer and won second place in the reality television series Dance India Dance L'il Masters in 2014.

Profile summary

Full nameAvantika Vandanapu
GenderFemale
Date of birth24 January 2005
Age19 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birthUnion City, California, United States of America
Current residenceNew York, United States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityIndian
ReligionHindu
SexualityStraight
Height5'8" (173 cm)
Weight108 lbs (49 kg)
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBrown
MotherAnupama Reddy Chintala
FatherSrikanth Vandanapu
SchoolChallenger School, Granada Hills Charter High School
CollegeColumbia University
ProfessionActress, dancer, model
Social mediaInstagramFacebook

Read also

Blac Chyna's net worth: How rich is the model today?

What is Avantika Vandanapu's age?

As of 2024, the actress is 19 years old, having been born on 24 January 2005. She was born and raised in Union City, California, United States of America.

Avantika Vandanapu’s family

Avantika Vandanapu was raised in Union City, California, in an Indian Telugu-speaking family. She is the daughter of Anupama Reddy Chintala and Srikanth Vandanapu. The actress is of Indian descent. Her mother is from Hyderabad, and her father is from Nizamabad.

What university does Avantika go to?

According to her LinkedIn profile, the American actress attended Challenger School. She joined Granada Hills Charter High School in 2018 and completed her secondary education in 2022. She is currently a student at Columbia University, where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Cultural Anthropology. She joined the institution in 2024.

Quick facts about Avantika Vandanapu
Top-5 facts about Avantika Vandanapu. Photo: @avantika on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

How did Avantika become famous?

Avantika Vandanapu started her career as a ballet dancer. She became famous in 2014 when she won second place in the Zee TV dance competition in the reality television series Dance India Dance L'il Masters North America.

Read also

Meet Laurence Fishburne's daughter and actress Delilah Fishburne

In 2015, she entered Telugu Cinema. Her first role in Telugu cinema was as Mahesh Babu's cousin in the 2016 film Brahmotsavam. The same year, she appeared in the movie Manamantha and Premam. She started gaining more fame and transitioned into Hollywood films.

In 2021, the actress had her first lead role in the Disney Channel Original Movie Spin. She was so excited to get a lead role in the film. In a 13 August 2021 interview with Good Morning America, Avantika said she felt pressured because it was her first lead role in an American movie, but the cast and crew made her feel comfortable.

I did feel pressure also, considering this is my first lead role in an American film. Though aside from it being a Disney channel, I did feel a little bit pressured, but I think the cast and crew and everyone were so great, and that made me feel so comfortable, and my nerves kind of stamped wanting to make our community proud …so I also think it propelled me to put a lot more effort…I think they were good nerves.

Read also

Edge's wife's biography: What happened to Beth Phoenix?

Her fame increased even more when she was cast as Karen Shetty in the 2024 teen musical comedy film Mean Girls. The film is about a new student, Cady Heron, and the elite group of popular girls called the Plastics.

According to her IMDb profile, the dancer has 20 acting credits. Below are Avantika Vandanapu's movies since the beginning of her acting career.

MovieRoleYear
BrahmotsavamMahesh Babu's cousin2016
ManamanthaMahith's Friend2016
Praja Hakku: People's Rights Avantika2016
PremamYoung Sindhu2016
Babu Baga BusyAnitha2017
Rarandoi Veduka Chudham Young Bhramaramba2017
OxygenAvantika2017
Agnyaathavaasi: Prince in Exile Daughter of Sampath Raj2018
MoxieChem Class Girl2021
SpinRhea2021
BoomikaAvantika2021
Senior YearJanet2022
Mean GirlsKaren Shetty2024
TarotPaige2024

What is Avantika Vandanapu’s net worth?

Read also

Joanne Whalley's biography: Get to know Val Kilmer's wife

According to Seema.com and Kemi Filani News, the American dancer has an alleged net worth of between $500,000 and $2 million. Her primary source of income is her acting career.

Avantika Vandanapu during a NYC Instagram Creator Screening of "Mean Girls"
Avantika Vandanapu during a NYC Instagram Creator Screening of "Mean Girls" at the Midnight Theatre. Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Avantika Vandanapu's height and weight

The American dancer is approximately 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs around 49 kilograms (108 lbs).

Where does Avantika Vandanapu live now?

According to her Instagram bio, the American actress resides in New York, United States of America. She has also lived in Los Angeles, California.

FAQs

Due to her rising popularity, Avantika Vandanapu, the actress, has sparked much interest in every aspect of her life. Below are some frequently asked questions about her.

  • When was Avantika born? She was born on 24 January 2005.
  • How old is Avantika Vandanapu? The American model is 19 years old as of 2024.
  • Is Avantika an actress? She is known for popular movies such as Spin, Mean Girls, and Tarot.
  • Where are Avantika Vandanapu's parents from? Her mother is from Hyderabad, and her father is from Nizamabad. They are both Indians.
  • What does Avantika Vandanapu study at Columbia? She is studying for a Bachelor of Arts in cultural anthropology.
  • What languages does Avantika speak? According to an interview with 123telugu.com, the actress speaks English, Hindi and Telugu.

Read also

Age, partner, height, salary and profiles of Refiloe Jane, Banyana Banyana' captain

Avantika Vandanapu's age is one of the most frequently searched questions on the internet. The actress, 19 years old as of 2024, has created a name for herself in Bollywood and Hollywood entertainment. She started acting at an early age and is now widely recognised for landing roles in popular films such as Mean Girls and Spin.

READ ALSO: Who is Lindsay Lohan's sister Ashley Kaufmann? Details into her personal life

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Lindsay Lohan's sister, Ashley Kaufman. Lindsay Lohan is a famous actress, singer-songwriter and businesswoman. Her sister Ashley was born in Florence, Montana, United States of America.

Ashley Kaufman attended Auburn University, earning a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and a Master's degree in Childhood Education. Her mother is Kristi Horn Kaufman, a massage therapist. Discover lesser-known facts about Lindsay Lohan's sister, Ashley.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rodah Mogeni avatar

Rodah Mogeni (Lifestyle writer) She is a content creator with more than 4 years of experience. She graduated from Chuka University with a BA degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (2023). She joined Briefly in 2019. Rodah has been working as a health/fitness writer at BetterMe (since 2020), London Brokers, The Hoth, and Ardor Content. In 2023, Rodah finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Her email is rodahmugeni998@gmail.com

Hot: