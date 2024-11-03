Who is Riley Keough's father? Get to know Danny Keough

The memoir of the late singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, From Here To The Great Unknown, was published on 15 October 2024, and many interesting secrets have been unveiled. The memoir, completed by her daughter Riley after her mum passed, discusses Riley Keough's father.

Riley Keough and her father Danny. Photo: Danny Martindale/FilmMagic on Getty Images, @rileykeough on Instagram (modified by author)

Riley Keough is an American actress and the eldest daughter of Lisa and Danny Keough. She is also the eldest granddaughter of iconic singer Elvis Presley and actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley. Her father was the first husband of her mum. Although she is close to her dad and showcases him on her Instagram page, the world is getting to know him more through this memoir.

Full name Daniel Robert Keough Gender Male Date of birth 6 November 1964 Age 59 years old (as of October 2024) Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Scientology Sexuality Straight Height 6′ 1″ (185 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Francis Keough Mother Janet Keough Siblings 1 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley Children 2 School Delphian School Profession Musician, actor

Who is Riley Keough's father?

Danny Keough is the father of The Girlfriend Experience actress. He was born on 6 November 1964 in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. On 6 November 2021, his daughter Riley posted a picture of him on her Instagram handle to celebrate his birthday. It had the caption:

Happy belated birthday, Dad. You are the coolest.

Facts about Riley Keough's father, Danny. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection on Getty Images (modified by author)

Who are Danny Keough's parents?

His parents are Francis and Janet Keough, and he also has a younger brother named Thomas. After his parents divorced, his mother married Alan Hollander, a Scientologist.

His mother and stepfather started a Scientology school called Delphian School, where Danny and his brother Tom studied. In 2023, Riley told Vanity Fair how spiritual her dad was. She said:

I grew up with my dad reading tarot card books and metaphysics... he's very spiritual... I'm very spiritual.

How old was Lisa Marie when she met Danny Keough?

She was 17 when she met Danny, who was 21 then. They met in 1985 at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre, where she was undergoing rehabilitation for drug abuse. He was also the bass player then for the group D'bat.

They dated for three years before marrying on 3 October 1988 at the Scientology church in Hollywood. Lisa was 20, and Danny was 24. The couple spent three months honeymooning on a Scientology-owned yacht, the SMV Freewinds, in the Caribbean.

Lisa Marie Presley at the NARM Music Biz Awards Dinner Party on 10 May 2012 in Century City, California. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

How many children does Danny Keough have?

He has two children with his ex-wife, Lisa. Their daughter, Danielle Riley Keough, was born on 29 May 1989. The couple's son, Benjamin Storm Presley Keough, was born on 21 October 1992 but tragically passed away on 12 July 2020 at the age of 27 due to suicide.

Danny was "completely lost" after his death, as revealed by his ex-mother-in-law Priscilla Presley on her Facebook page. Before their kids, Lisa had an abortion on Danny's first child, which she later referred to as the stupidest thing she had ever done.

What did Danny Keough do for a living?

He was a country singer and actor. As published on his IMDb page, Riley Keough's dad had roles in films like Cabin by the Lake, released in 2000; The Darkling, released in 2000; and The Lodge, released in 2019.

Keough's musical talents shone as bassist and mentor for his ex-wife, Lisa Marie Presley. He also contributed musically to Mad Hatter Studios and the D'bat band.

Why did Lisa and Danny divorce?

Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley divorced in May 1994 after nearly six years of marriage due to their age difference and lifestyle disparities. She told Marie Claire in 2007:

I had more than he did, and it became a power struggle...It is hard for a man to be with a woman who is strong and wealthier. So, in my mind, I'm thinking, 'I know, I'll get with someone more compatible.'

After their split, Lisa briefly married Michael Jackson, then Nicolas Cage, and finally music producer Michael Lockwood. She had twin daughters, Harper and Finley, with her fourth husband.

Who was Riley Keough raised by?

Her father, Danny, primarily raised her in Hawaii and Los Angeles. However, Danny Keough's children's childhood was divided because they sometimes spent time at her mother's and Lisa Marie Presley's homes in Los Angeles and Memphis' Graceland Estate. As the Guardian published in 2017, she said:

I grew up very privileged with my mother, but my dad didn't live like that. And I think experiencing both sides has been helpful.

Riley Keough at Massey Performing Arts Center on 14 October 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Is Danny Keough still alive?

He is alive and was last heard of in 2023 after Lisa died. Riley Keough's parents remained close despite their divorce, co-parenting their children. Following Benjamin's death, Lisa moved in with Danny. He attempted CPR when Lisa Presley suffered cardiac arrest in 2023 and called 911.

Who is Danny Keough married to now?

There is no new marriage report on Danny Keough now. He seems single and concentrating on taking care of his daughter.

Riley Keough's father might not be a celebrity like the other members of his daughter's relations, but he is still recognised. His relationship with his ex-wife and children remains vital in their life story.

