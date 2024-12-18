Jordan Chiles' net worth: Olympic star's earnings and endorsements

Jordan Chiles is undoubtedly a standout gymnast with incredible performances at major events like the Olympics, World Championships, and the NCAA. She has also amassed significant wealth since joining elite gymnastics. Jordan Chiles' net worth today has surpassed the million-dollar mark.

Jordan Chiles attends The Wrap's 2024 WrapWomen Power Women Summit at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on December 03, 2024, in Beverly Hills. Photo: Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Jordan Chiles proudly embraces her motto, I'm That Girl. Her career has been successful because of her passion for the sport, but she also credits Simone Biles, who has helped her through the challenges of professional gymnastics, as a fellow gymnast and best friend.

Jordan Chiles' profile summary

Full name Jordan Lucella Elizabeth Chiles Other names Chick Date of birth April 15, 2001 Age 23 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Tualatin, Oregon Place raised Vancouver, Washington Current residence Houston, Texas Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Black-Latina Height 4 feet 11 inches (1.5 m/150 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Parents Gina and Timothy Chiles Siblings Four: Tyrus, Tajmen, Jade, Jasmine Education UCLA (Business Economics), Prairie High School Profession Gymnast Events All-around, vault, uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok Facebook

How much is Jordan Chiles' net worth?

The Olympian gymnast is estimated to be worth between $1 million and $2 million, according to Marca and Networth Mirror. The net worth is attributed to her successful gymnastics career.

How does Jordan Chiles make money?

Jordan Chiles' salary comes from various streams, including prize money from major events like the Olympics and World Championships. She has one of the highest-paying NIL deals at UCLA, with several brands paying over $100,000, according to the Washington Post. Jordan has also ventured into entrepreneurship.

Top 5 facts about gymnast Jordan Chiles. Photo: Emma McIntyre on Getty Images (modified by author)

Jordan Chiles' gymnastics career

Chiles started gymnastics at the age of six after joining a recreational gymnastics class. She became a Junior Elite gymnast in 2013 and later earned a spot on the US National Team.

In 2019, Jordan relocated to Spring, Texas, to train at the World Champions Center (WCC) under coaches Laurent and Cecile Landi alongside Simone Biles. She made her Olympics debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games, where she earned a silver medal as part of the US women's gymnastics team.

Jordan participated in the 2022 World Champions and the 2023 Pan American Games. She was also part of the US team that won gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Chiles has also had a remarkable NCAA career with the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team. She won her first NCAA titles on uneven bars and floor exercises during the 2022 NCAA Championships. In 2023, Jordan was named the WCGA West Region Gymnast of the Year.

Jordan Chiles' prize money

The Olympian has earned significant prize money throughout her gymnastics career. For her performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she received $37,500 for winning a gold medal in the team all-around event.

Jordan Chiles poses with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Naomi Baker (modified by author)

Does Jordan Chiles have endorsements?

Since 2023, she has been working with Nike, which is currently the exclusive apparel and footwear provider for the USA Gymnastics men's and women's national teams.

In June 2022, she signed with Select Management Group and later joined the Vaseline family in September 2024. Other Jordan Chiles endorsements have been with brands like Propel, DoorDash, Olly, Bubbl'r, GK Elite, Samsung Mobile, Milani, Too Good & Co., Urban Outfitters, Toyota, Pottery Barn Teen, Love Wellness, Kiss USA, and Dollar Shave Club.

Jordan Chiles arrives at Forbes Power Women's Summit 2024 on September 11, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman (modified by author)

Jordan Chiles' clothing brand

In June 2020, Jordan launched her clothing brand called Melanin Drip Co. She created the company to celebrate and honour the beauty and strength of Black women. She told Essence in April 2022 that her dream of becoming an entrepreneur led her to do Business Economics at UCLA.

I wanted to figure out how businesses work and what you do. Business economics is a really hard major to do, but I like to challenge myself.

Jordan Chiles' book

Chiles is set to release her debut memoir, I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams, in March 2025.

The book, published by Harper Influence, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, will delve into her life and career, highlighting the psychologically and physically demanding aspects of gymnastics. The memoir features a foreword by Simone Biles.

Jordan Chiles at the Teen Vogue Summit 2024 held at Nya Studios on November 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Jordan Chiles' house

In June 2023, the Olympian purchased a $1.5 million mansion in Houston, Texas, for her parents. The purchase is her first. Chiles shared during the Teen Vogue Summit 2024 that she plans to venture into real estate after retiring from gymnastics.

The future is such a huge word, but there are so many things that you can do within that future...Well, whenever that happens, I'm going to go into real estate. I love building. I love being creative. I love seeing things just be designed in different ways.

Jordan almost quit gymnastics

In 2017, Chiles started to doubt if the sport still had a place for her after not being selected for the US Women's Gymnastics team heading to the world championships. She had also been facing racism and harmful remarks about her physique. She told ESPN in June 2021 that she had planned to focus on her education instead.

I felt like I was a nobody, and no one knew who I was – I started questioning, 'Do I even need to be doing this sport?' After [national] championships, I didn't want to do it anymore. I thought about quitting elite and dropping down to level 10 and then going to college and enjoying my college career.

Simone Biles played a crucial role in encouraging her to continue. She rediscovered her love for the sport after moving to Houston, Texas, towards the end of 2018 to train with Simone at the WCC.

Jordan Chiles competes during the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise at the 2024 Paris Olympics at Bercy Arena on August 5, 2024, in Paris. Photo: Alex Gottschalk (modified by author)

Jordan Chiles' net worth may not be as high as it is today if she had given up on the sport. With her growing star power both on and off gymnastics, her financial portfolio is expected to increase.

