Who is Anna Kate Denver? All about John Denver's adopted daughter

American singer-songwriter John Denver was a popular acoustic artist in the 1970s. His hit song Take Me Home, Country Roads remains a fan favourite over two decades since his tragic death. But beyond his musical and acting success, John was a doting father of three. How much do you know about his only adopted daughter, Anna Kate Denver?

John Denver posing for a portrait in 1979 (L). The late singer with his kids (Anna, Belle, and Zachary). Photo: Gijsbert Hanekroot via Getty Images, @JohnDParody on X (modified by author)

Being related to a celebrity automatically thrusts you into the spotlight. Anna is a case in point. Her association with John Denver constantly makes her subject to public scrutiny. However, unlike most celebrity kids who follow in their parent's professional footsteps, Anna has largely avoided the limelight. Find out more about her here!

Anna Kate Denver's profile summary

Full name Anna Kate Denver Gender Female Year of birth 1976 Age 49 years old (2025) Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Dartmouth College Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Partner Jaime Hutter Children 1 Half-siblings Zachary and Jesse Belle Adoptive parents John Denver and Annie Martell Famous as John Denver's adopted daughter

Interesting facts about Anna Kate Denver

John and his first wife, Annie Martell, struggled to have kids after marriage. According to People, the musician once shared intricate details about his fatherhood journey, saying:

How did we ever live without these little ones? We were always meant to be together; it enhances everything.

Anna Kate Denver rocking a red top and a white sweater. Photo: @JudyTherrian on Facebook (modified by author)

A look at Anna Kate Denver's age and birthplace

The adopted celebrity daughter (49 as of 2025) was born in 1976. The Denvers adopted her and settled in their mountain home in Aspen, Colorado, USA. She reportedly graduated from Dartmouth College in 1999.

Anna Kate Denver's adoptive parents married after dating for a year

John Denver and Annie Martell allegedly in 1966 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota, where she was a student. They exchanged nuptials a year later. From 1968 to 1971, the duo resided in Edina, Minnesota, but later relocated to Aspen.

John wrote the track, Annie's Song, for Martell in 10 minutes while sitting on a ski lift. However, the pair divorced in 1982. Denver cited career demands as the cause of separation, while Annie claimed they were too young to handle John's sudden fame.

Are all of John Denver's children adopted?

Anna Kate Denver has two half-siblings. John and Annie adopted her alongside his brother Zachary (born on 23 May 1974). The musician welcomed his only biological child, Jesse Belle Denver, with his second wife, Cassandra Delaney, in 1989.

Anna Kate Denver's dad was one of the best-selling artists of the 1970s

The late John Denver wrote about 200 songs out of the 300 he recorded and released. He had 33 albums that were certified Gold and Platinum by RIAA.

Jesse Belle Denver and Zachary Denver at the ceremony honouring their father, John Denver, with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014. Photo: Chelsea Lauren

Below are some of John's most popular hits and their amount of YouTube views as of 10 January 2025:

Leaving, On a Jet Plane (1969) 22 million views

(1969) 22 million views Take Me Home, Country Roads (1971) 529 million views

(1971) 529 million views Sunshine on My Shoulders (1971) 20 million

(1971) 20 million Rocky Mountain High (1972) 48 million views

In February 2011, Kate commented during a commemorative gig in Denver's honour, stating:

My father had the best fans in the world, and he still does.

What happened to John Denver?

The Calypso hitmaker died of multiple blunt force trauma resulting from an aircraft plane on 12 October 1997. He was 53 years old at the time of his demise.

Exploring Anna Kate Denver's marital status

Anna is married to American investment banker Jaime Hutter. The couple welcomed their daughter, Daisy Loise, on 21 December 2011.

What does John Denver's daughter, Anna Kate Denver, do?

Details about Anna Kate Denver's net worth and current profession remain a mystery as she prefers a private lifestyle. Nonetheless, it is speculated that she runs a bed and breakfast called the Wanaka Stonehouse Boutique Lodge alongside her husband, Jaime.

John Denver performing at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in 1984. Photo: Tom Hill

FAQs

Despite her late dad's prominence, Anna Kate Denver avoids the internet's prying eyes. Below are some frequently asked questions about the Denver family:

Where is Anna Kate Denver today?

John Denver's daughter purportedly resides with her husband and child in Wānaka, South Island, New Zealand.

Did John Denver have a son?

The Today star had an adopted son, Zachary John Denver. In addition, he had two other children: adopted and biological daughters, Kate and Belle, respectively.

What does John Denver's son do?

As documented by Country Thang Daily, John is an active social worker. He lives with his wife (Jennifer) and son in Basalt, Colorado, USA.

Where was John Denver's ex-wife Annie born?

Annie (78 as of 2025) was born on 6 September 1946 in Nicollet, Minnesota, USA. Her parents, Norma and Jim Martell, raised her alongside her three siblings, Ben, Linda and Teri.

Denver and his first wife, Martell, at the Hammer Galleries in 1980 (L). The late singer at the 20th anniversary of Earth Day in 1990 (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Howard L. Sachs (modified by author)

What happened to John Denver's fortune?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, John was worth $60 million at death. His wealth was mainly attributed to his successful musical career. After his demise, Annie was named the executor of his estate since he did not have a will. She divided the assets equally between John's three kids.

Anna Kate Denver maintains a grounded and private lifestyle despite being the daughter of a famous singer. Therefore, little is known about her personal and professional life. She shares a daughter with her husband, Jaime.

