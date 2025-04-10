Bianca Censori's family revealed: Gangster roots or urban legends?

Speculation surrounding Bianca Censori's family has sparked intense curiosity, amplified by alleged gangster ties and a mysterious past. Bianca's mother once said:

We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can.

Key takeaways

Bianca’s father, Leo Censori , served prison time for hard substance and firearm offences .

, served prison time for and . The family immigrated from Italy to Australia in the 1960s, seeking better opportunities, but later faced legal scandals .

. Bianca’s sisters and mother share glamorous, alliterative names (Alexandra, Angelina, Alyssia), mirroring the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s branding.

(Alexandra, Angelina, Alyssia), mirroring the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s branding. While Bianca’s parents avoid the spotlight, her marriage to Kanye West has thrust the family into relentless media scrutiny.

Profile summary

Full name Bianca Censori Gender Female Date of birth 5 January 1995 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Melbourne, Australia Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Australian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Weight 126 lbs (57 kg) Height 5'4" (163 cm) Body measurements (in inches) 36-27-37 Hair colour Blonde (previously black) Eye colour Dark brown Parents Elia 'Leo' Censori and Alexandra Censori Siblings Two sisters Marital status Single Ex-partner Kanye West Education Carey Baptist Grammar School; University of Melbourne Profession Architectural designer, fashion designer, model Net worth $2 million

Exploring Bianca Censori's family history

The Censori family's story begins in Giulianova, a coastal town in Italy’s Abruzzo region but the 1960s saw the family emigrate to Melbourne, Australia. Bianca grew up and attended school there. One of her childhood friends said she was a party girl. As cited by Daily Mail:

She was a party girl after high school; she never missed all the big social events like nightclubbing or going to the Spring Racing Carnival.

Who is the family of Bianca Censori?

The architect's father is reportedly a notorious gangster, while nothing is known about her mother. Although her parents had different professional callings, they prioritised education and stability on the family front.

Bianca Censori’s dad

Elia “Leo” Censori became involved in Melbourne’s criminal underbelly during the 1970s-80s. According to the Mirror, he was convicted of possessing a hard substance and owning a firearm illegally. This got him sentenced to five years in prison.

Faye Glascott, ex-wife of Bianca Censori’s father, provided a damning report of his criminal lifestyle, according to a Telegrafi article. She alleged that he was part of a hard substance importation scheme and a gambling cartel that amassed illegal wealth.

Glascott disclosed how she discovered tens of thousands of dollars hidden around their Alphington home while recounting how he once left over £30,000 on their coffee table. She told of their conflict over his drug operations in their kitchen. He was often using her utensils to measure hard substances.

Bianca Censori’s mother

Bianca’s mother is Alexandra. She fiercely guards her family’s privacy. Even amid the media uproar about her daughter, she told The Daily Mail:

I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you.

Angelina

She is the eldest of the Censori sisters. She is a model well-attuned to the embrace of the spotlight. She also sees nothing wrong in her little sister Bianca’s marriage to Kanye West until they split, describing it as exciting.

Alyssia Censori

Alyssia is the most private of the Censori girls. She is allegedly a nurse and mother. Her social media highlights her immediate family and career.

Bianca’s “Al Capone” uncle

Eris Censori, Bianca's father's brother, escalated the family’s criminal infamy. He was sentenced to death in 1982 for taking the life of Michael Sideris, a Perth waiter, during a botched robbery.

According to The Express Tribune, Eris’ penalty was later changed to life imprisonment. Australian media named him Melbourne’s Al Capone for his fearsome reputation. He is on strict parole, with no confirmed ties to present-day criminal activity in Australia or anywhere.

Frequently asked questions

Who are Bianca Censor’s parents? Bianca was born in 1995 to Elia “Leo” and Alexandria Censori.

Bianca was born in 1995 to Elia “Leo” and Alexandria Censori. What does Bianca Censori's father do? He became involved in Melbourne’s criminal organisations during the 1970s-80s.

He became involved in Melbourne’s criminal organisations during the 1970s-80s. Who are Bianca Censori’s sisters? They are Angelina, a model, and Alyssia, a nurse.

They are Angelina, a model, and Alyssia, a nurse. What is Bianca Censori’s ethnicity? She is white, because of her parents' Italian ancestry, though they now have roots in Australia.

She is white, because of her parents' Italian ancestry, though they now have roots in Australia. Who is Bianca to Kanye West? She was Kanye’s wife until they parted ways in April 2025.

She until they parted ways in April 2025. Is Bianca Censori a real architect? She has a bachelor's and master's in architecture from the University of Melbourne.

She has a bachelor's and master's in architecture from the University of Melbourne. What is Bianca Censori's net worth? She is reportedly worth around $2 million .

She is reportedly worth around . Was Bianca's dress see-through? Her dress for the 2025 Grammy was see-through.

Her dress for the 2025 Grammy was see-through. Why is Bianca dressed like that? Her controversial fashion sense is borne out of a desire to break the fundamental rules of fashion, especially female-related ones.

Bianca Censori's family history is the stuff of legend. It is lined with ambition, crime, and reinvention. While the older generation was renowned for their criminal notoriety, the younger generation of the family is making waves, controversially but without engaging in crime.

