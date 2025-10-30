Is Kadarius Toney Malachi Toney's brother? The truth about their NFL connection
Kadarius Toney is an American football wide receiver often mistaken for Malachi Toney's brother. Malachi is an American college football wide receiver for the Miami Hurricanes, who had an impressive debut against Notre Dame. While two prominent wide receivers share a last name and football talent, they are not related.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summaries
- Is Kadarius Toney Malachi Toney's brother?
- Exploring Malachi Toney's age and early life
- What happened to Kadarius Toney?
- Who picked up Kadarius Toney?
- Exploring Kadarius Toney's parents and early life
- Trivia
- Final word
Key takeaways
- Kadarius Toney and Malachi Toney are not related despite sharing the same last name.
- Both Kadarius and Malachi play wide receiver, with the former playing at the NFL level while the latter plays college football.
- Malachi Toney is the son of Antonio Brown, a retired NFL player who played kick returner in the early 2000s for the Buffalo Bills and the Washington Redskins.
- The Cleveland Browns released Kadarius in late 2024 after a series of subpar performances.
Profile summaries
Full name
Malachi Toney
Kadarius Toney
Date of birth
September 17, 2007
January 27, 1999
Age
18 years old (as of 2025)
26 years (as of 2025)
Place of birth
Liberty City, Florida, United States
Mobile, Alabama, United States
Current residence
Florida, United States
Georgia
Nationality
American
American
Ethnicity
African-American
African-American
Height
5 feet 11 inches
6 feet
Weight
82 kg (approx)
88 kg (approx)
Father
Antonio Brown
Dana Toney
Mother
Toni Toney
Angela Williams
Relationship status
Single
Dating Charnesia Lumpkin
Education
American Heritage High School and the University of Miami
University of Florida, Mattie T. Blount High School
Profession
College football player
Professional football player
Team
Miami Hurricanes
Free agent
Position
Wide receiver
Wide receiver
Social media
Is Kadarius Toney Malachi Toney's brother?
Despite sharing a similar last name, Malachi Toney and Kadarius Toney are not related and have no blood connection. However, they both play American football as wide receivers. Kadarius is a free agent after being waived by the Cleveland Browns in December 2024, while Malachi plays for the Miami Hurricanes.
Exploring Malachi Toney's age and early life
Malachi Toney (aged 18 as of 2025) was born on September 17, 2007, in Liberty City, Florida. He started playing tackle football from a young age.
In an interview with CBS Evening News, Toney spoke about the support of his family, especially his mother, Toni Toney, who took care of him and his siblings. He said,
Growing up I didn't have the most money but my mom still grind and put shoes and clothes on our back and feet so for her I'll be forever grateful and thankful.
Malachi Toney's education
Tony attended American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida, where he earned multiple accolades, including the 2024 Nat Moore Trophy, and led his team to a state championship. He reclassified from the 2026 to the 2025 recruiting class to start his college career early at the University of Miami.
At the institution, Malachi has impressed in the field, according to Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal. He said,
He’s special. We were trying to keep him a secret.
Is Malachi Toney Antonio Brown's son?
Malachi Toney is the son of Antonio Brown, a former NFL player. Antonio had shorter stints with the Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins, primarily as a kick returner.
What happened to Kadarius Toney?
In February 2025, Toney was arrested in Georgia for allegedly assaulting a woman and obstructing 911 calls. According to 911 recordings obtained by TMZ, Kadarius strangled the seven-month pregnant woman. In the recording, the woman revealed,
He put his hands on me while I was holding my daughter ... I'm seven months pregnant.
A warrant for his arrest was issued in late January, before his eventual arrest on February 6, 2025. However, his bail was set at $50,000, and he was released the same day.
In a since-deleted Instagram post, the top athlete addressed the alleged assault. He captioned,
MFs say anything when they think they right & they believe anything…. Long as it’s bad.
Who picked up Kadarius Toney?
The New York Giants first picked up Toney during the 20th pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was later traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in October 2022. The Cleveland Browns signed him to their practice squad on September 9, 2024, but later released him on December 10, 2024.
Exploring Kadarius Toney's parents and early life
Kadarius Toney (aged 26 years old as of 2025) was born on January 27, 1999, in Mobile, Alabama, United States. His parents are Dana Toney, a Navy veteran who works in the Postal Service, and Angela Williams, who works at Huntington Ingalls, a major military shipbuilding company.
Kadarius Toney is the youngest of seven siblings. They include a sister named Angela and two brothers named Dana Jr. and Dana III, who have served or are currently serving in the military.
In a May 2021 interview with the New York Post, Kadarius said that his family is one of his driving forces. He said,
I’ll say my family and just my passion for the game. I always pictured myself playing football, even when I was a little.
Toney played high school football at Blount High School, where he served as the starting quarterback during his final two seasons. He later joined the Florida Gators for his college football career, where he had a trailblazing career at the institution.
Trivia
- Kadarius set a Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt return in Super Bowl LVII.
- Malachi wants to make it to the NFL to honour his aunt, who passed on from cancer.
- Malachi Toney is related to Antonio Brown, a retired NFL player.
Final word
While Kadarius Toney is mistaken for Malachi Toney's brother, the two athletes are not related despite sharing the last name. Both athletes shine in football as wide receivers, but their family trees are entirely separate.
