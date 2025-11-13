Peter McMahon's net worth, estimated to be $10 million, reflects a lifetime of successful business leadership and wise investments. As a seasoned executive, Dana Perino's husband built wealth across the global retail and healthcare industries.

Peter and Dana on June 18, 2023 (L). McMahon and Perino on May 21, 2023 (R). Photo: @Dana Perino on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

McMahon has an estimated fortune of $10 million .

. Peter McMahon has worked as an executive in major companies , especially in their sales sector, for over 40 years.

, especially in their sales sector, He has been married to Dana Perino for over 27 years.

Peter and Dana met on an airplane in 1997 during a flight from Denver to Chicago.

Peter McMahon's profile summary

Full name Peter McMahon Date of birth June 6, 1954 Age 71 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Blackpool, Lancashire, England Current residence Manhattan, New York, United States Nationality British and American Relationship status Married Wife Dana Perino Children Barry and Kelly McMahon Education University of Liverpool Profession Business Executive

A look at Peter McMahon's net worth and earnings

According to UrduPoint , Peter McMahon has an estimated net worth of $10 million. His wealth stems from his over four decades of career in supply chain management, retail operations, and executive leadership across several top international companies.

His wife, Dana Perino, has a net worth estimated at $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Thus, the McMahon family has a combined net worth of over $16 million.

Peter McMahon on May 13, 2021. Photo: @Dana Perino on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Exploring Peter McMahon's job and what he does for a living

Peter McMahon has held senior positions at major companies. According to his LinkedIn profile, he began his career in 1982 working in sales at Codman (J&J) before joining Therakos (J&J) as European Sales Director in November 1988.

He has also worked in medical manufacturing sales, serving as the International Sales Director at DePuy Healthcare and as the International Sales & Marketing Director at Promedics Ltd. Peter currently holds the position of President of GreenSleeve Medical Corp, a position he has held since 2019.

Entrepreneurship

Peter McMahon is also a successful businessman. In 1999, he founded his own consulting firm, Icon Medical, specialising in business consulting within the healthcare and medical sectors. McMahon has worked with multiple companies, including Starion Inc., Microline Surgical Inc., Patton Surgical Inc., and Medivision Inc.

Peter McMahon and Dana Perino at The George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Awards Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on September 26, 2019, in New York City. Photo by Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

About Peter McMahon's wife and children

Peter McMahon's wife is Dana Perino, a former American White House Press Secretary and current political commentator and author. She served as the 26th White House press secretary under President George W. Bush from September 14, 2007, to January 20, 2009.

Dana Perino married her husband, Peter McMahon, on September 30, 1998, in England, followed by a 10-day honeymoon on the Greek Island of Santorini. The duo first met on a flight from Denver to Chicago in August 1997. Talking of their first encounter, Dana Perino's husband revealed,

I lived in the U.K. and wasn't looking for any kind of relationship. We just talked, and two and a half hours later, exchanged details.

They have been married for over 27 years but have never welcomed any children. However, Peter McMahon has two children: a son named Barry McMahon and a daughter named Kelly McMahon from his first marriage.

Is Dana Perino's husband okay?

Dana Perino's husband is okay. Rumours of Peter suffering a minor stroke have been debunked as fake news.

To prove that Peter McMahon's illness is fake, Dana took to Instagram on August 9, 2025, and shared a video where she tried to explain to her husband about the Summer I Turned Pretty. She captioned,

Trying to explain to my husband, Peter, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” (except he doesn’t know Kate’s filming). I’m not convinced he’ll be tuning in.

Peter and Dana on August 17, 2022 (L). McMahon and Perino on June 7, 2021 (R). Photo: @Dana Perino on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Peter McMahon's age and nationality

Peter McMahon (aged 71 years old as of 2025) was born on June 6, 1954, in Blackpool, Lancashire, England. He boasts dual citizenship, British and American.

The celebrity spouse went to the University of Liverpool, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management in 1976. However, not much is known about his early childhood.

Trivia

Peter resides in Manhattan alongside his wife, Dana Perino, despite them having a home in New Jersey.

resides in Manhattan alongside his wife, Dana Perino, despite them having a home in New Jersey. Dana Perino and her husband, Peter, owned a dog named Jasper, but it passed away in 2021.

His wife, a Fox News reporter and former White House Press Secretary, recently published her book, titled And the Good News Is...: Lessons and Advice from the Bright Side.

Final word

Peter McMahon's net worth, estimated at $10 million, is a testament to strategic career choices and disciplined investing. Despite his discreet public profile, McMahon's career spans decades of high-level roles and entrepreneurship.

READ MORE: Peter McMahon's bio

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Peter McMahon, a British-American business executive best known for his nearly three-decade-long relationship with media personality Dana Perino.

Born in Blackpool, Lancashire, England, Peter acquired his degree in Business Administration and Marketing before pursuing a career in sales and marketing. He currently serves as the president of GreenSleeve Medical Corp.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News