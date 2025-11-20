Is Henry Ruggs still in jail, and can he play again after legal issues?

"Is Henry Ruggs still in jail?" has been a frequent question about the former NFL star, after he was involved in a deadly DUI crash on November 2, 2021. He was sentenced to a three-to-ten-year jail term and is incarcerated at Casa Grande Transitional Housing in Las Vegas. He is eligible for parole in August 2026.

I have no excuse to justify my actions. Therefore, I accept the consequences of my guilty plea.

Henry on August 15, 2020 (L). Ruggs on November 6, 2021 (R). Photo: @__RUGGS on X (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Henry Ruggs is serving a three-to-ten-year jail term at Casa Grande Transitional Housing in Las Vegas.

at Casa Grande Transitional Housing in Las Vegas. The fatal accident occurred on November 2, 2021 , when Ruggs was driving at 156 mph while intoxicated, leading to a crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.

, when Ruggs while intoxicated, leading to a crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. Ruggs has expressed a strong desire to return to the NFL and has been training, even in incarceration.

and has been training, even in incarceration. He is eligible for parole in August 2026.

Henry Ruggs' profile summary

Full name Henry James Ruggs III Gender Male Date of birth January 24, 1999 Age 26 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Montgomery, Alabama, United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 6 feet Weight 91 kg (approx) Father Henry Ruggs Jr. Mother Nataki Ruggs Siblings Kevontae Ruggs Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kiara Kilgo-Washington Children Kenzli Re'Nai Ruggs Education E. Lee High School and the University of Alabama Profession Professional football player Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Is Henry Ruggs still in jail?

Henry Ruggs is serving a three-to-ten-year sentence at Casa Grande Transitional Housing in Las Vegas. He pleaded guilty on May 9, 2023, in Clark County District Court to a fatal DUI crash in November 2021 that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.

His sentence was passed on August 9, 2023. Although Henry Ruggs' release date is not known, he is eligible to apply for parole in August 2026.

He was previously housed at the Stewart Conservation Camp. While there, he participated in work programs, including a stint at the Nevada Governor's Mansion.

Henry Ruggs on July 27, 2020. Photo: @Henry Ruggs III on Facebook (modified by author)

About Henry Ruggs' remorse

In mid-2025, Henry Ruggs was granted an opportunity to speak at a Hope for Prisoners event at the Billy Walters Center for Second Chances in Las Vegas. He expressed remorse to his victim's family for his actions. He said,

I wish I could turn back the hands of time. I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs, and not the one that was escaping from something.

I sincerely apologize for not only being a part of that situation, but that fact that, not to take a shot at you, but the fact that my face is always in the news. My face is always in the newspaper, so they have to constantly be reminded of the situation.

Henry Ruggs DUI crash details

Henry Ruggs' fatal accident occurred on November 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. He was reportedly intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.161, twice Nevada's legal limit.

He was driving his Chevrolet Corvette when he crashed into Tina Tintor's Toyota RAV4. The fiery crash killed Tintor and her dog, Max, due to thermal injuries.

Ruggs suffered a leg injury, while his girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, who was his passenger in the Corvette, sustained an arm injury. He had been at a Topgolf venue with friends and his girlfriend.

Henry Ruggs was reportedly driving at a speed of 156 mph (more than three times the local speed limit of 45 mph). In a statement to the judge, Ruggs' car decelerated from 156 mph to 127 mph before crashing into the 23-year-old victim's car.

Henry and his brother, Kevontae, on February 29, 2016 (L). Henry, his brother Kevontae, and their parents, Ruggs Jr. and Nataki, on February 17, 2016 (R). Photo: @__RUGGS on X (modified by author)

Ruggs was selected in the first round, 12th overall, by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft. During his brief professional career, he played two seasons with the Raiders, appearing in 20 games with 921 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Despite his promising start, his NFL career was cut short due to his legal troubles.

Will Henry Ruggs ever play again?

The former NFL star has expressed a strong desire to return to playing football after completing his prison term. He expressed confidence in his abilities and readiness when the time comes. He said,

Yes, I would love to [play again]. I’m in this newfound spiritual space, and I’m confident in who I am and what I can do, so when the time comes, I’m sure I’ll be ready.

During an appearance on The Pivot podcast on April 29, 2025, former teammate Josh Jacobs revealed that Ruggs has been training while in prison. He revealed,

He’s positive about everything. He’s training. They let him train and things like that. I’ve been talking to some people for him. They’ve been saying a couple of teams are willing to give him a chance.

However, this will depend on whether he gets a parole. Additionally, the NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, will have to reinstate him, and a team will need to be ready to sign him.

Henry Ruggs and his parents, Henry Ruggs Jr. and Nataki Ruggs, on December 18, 2016. Photo: @__RUGGS on X (modified by author)

A look at Henry Ruggs' age and early life

Henry James Ruggs III (age 26 years as of 2025) was born in Montgomery, Alabama, United States, on January 24, 1999. His parents are Henry Ruggs Jr. and Nataki Ruggs. He grew up alongside his brother Kevontae' Ruggs, a former college football player.

He attended Robert E. Lee High School, where he excelled in football, and later went on to the University of Alabama. However, he chose to forgo his senior year of college football for the 2020 NFL draft.

About Henry Ruggs' wife and children

Henry is in a relationship with Kiara Kilgo-Washington, a former collegiate volleyball player. The duo allegedly met in their hometown of Montgomery while in high school and started dating. They welcomed a daughter, Kenzli Re'Nai Ruggs, on March 7, 2020.

Henry Ruggs' daughter, Kenzli Re'Nai Ruggs, on August 13, 2020 (L). Henry and her daughter Kenzil, on August 26, 2020 (R). Photo: @Henry Ruggs III on Facebook (modified by author)

Trivia

Ruggs made his NFL debut on September 13, 2020, against the Carolina Panthers.

He signed a four-year rookie contract with the Las Vegas Raiders on July 21, 2020, worth $16.67 million.

Final word

This article answers the many searches for "Is Henry Ruggs still in jail?" He was sentenced to a three-to-ten-year jail term at Casa Grande Transitional Housing in Las Vegas. He is eligible for parole in August 2026 and is hopeful of making a comeback in the NFL.

