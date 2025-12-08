What is Jodie Comer's net worth after 'Killing Eve'?

Jodie Comer's net worth, estimated to be $6 million, reflects her impressive rise from a young Liverpool girl to an internationally acclaimed actress. Her earnings stem from her standout roles in blockbuster films and TV shows, as well as brand endorsements. Comer's career breakthrough was in 2018 when she portrayed Villanelle in Killing Eve, winning a Primetime Emmy and two BAFTA awards.

Key takeaways

Jodie Comer earns part of her income from partnering with prominent brands.

Comer earns part of her income from The English actress reportedly earned $600,000 from featuring as Isla on 28 Years Later .

from featuring as Isla on . She currently resides in Hampstead, North London, after moving out of her parents' home in 2023.

Profile summary

Jodie Comer's net worth and earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jodie Comer has an estimated net worth of $6 million. Her fortune primarily stems from her career as an actress and lucrative brand endorsement deals.

Exploring Jodie Comer's salary from 28 Years Later

According to Fandom Wire, Jodie Comer earned a salary of $600,000 in 28 Years Later. She portrays Isla in the 2025 post-apocalyptic horror film.

About Jodie Comer's house

Jodie Comer lives in Hampstead, North London, in a house she purchased in 2023. Her neighbours include singer Harry Styles and comedian Ricky Gervais.

Jodie previously lived with her parents in Liverpool. During a 2020 interview with The Sunday Times, Comer expressed that she would live with her parents till old age. She said,

I'd live with my mum and dad till I was old and grey if I could. (But) I’m definitely looking to move out. I recognise I need my own space and independence. I just don’t want to do it.

A look at how Jodie Comer makes her money

Jodie Comer amassed her wealth primarily through acting and endorsement deals for various brands. Here is a look at how she accumulated her fortune:

Acting career

Jodie Comer landed her first acting role in 2007 as Leanne on The Royal Today. She rose to fame in 2018 when she portrayed Villanelle in Killing Eve, a British spy thriller television series.

She has since accumulated over 39 acting credits. Some of Jodie Comer's movies and TV shows include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2024 Alone in the Dark Emily Hartwood 2023 The End We Start From Woman 2022 The Bikeriders Kathy 2021 National Theatre Live: Prima Facie Tessa 2021 The Last Duel Marguerite de Carrouges 2019 Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker Rey's Mother 2018 Snatches: Moments from Women's Lives Linda 2015 Lady Chatterley's Lover Ivy Bolton

Endorsement deals

Comer has partnered with prominent brands such as Loewe, a Spanish luxury fashion house, as part of their 2019 Spring/Summer fashion campaign. She also serves as a brand ambassador for Noble Panacea, a skincare brand.

Jodie Comer's relationship

Jodie Comer is in a relationship with American tech and Penn University graduate, James Burke. The duo has been together since 2019. Although there have been rumours of a split, they have yet to address the issue.

In an interview, Jodie explained about their first meetup. She said,

I was away, it was the height of summer, I was doing this incredible job that was so much fun, it was my first time working in the States. So it was a lot of firsts.

The talented actress also expressed joy and contentment with her current relationship in comparison to her past relationships. She said

I would never want to speak badly about people in my past, but yeah, this relationship feels very different. This feels like nothing else.

Jodie Comer's age and early life

Jodie Comer (aged 32 years old as of 2025) was born on March 11, 1993, in Liverpool, Merseyside, England. She grew up alongside her younger brother Charlie.

Comer graduated from St. Julie's Catholic High School but never attended university. Instead, she was connected through her school drama teacher to audition opportunities, which helped launch her acting career at the age of 14.

About Jodie Comer's parents

Jodie Comer's mother, Donna Comer, works for Merseyrail, while her father, Jimmy Comer, is a physiotherapist for Everton Football Club. Jimmy has been with the club for many years, reportedly starting in the mid-1990s, and helps players with their fitness and recovery.

In an Instagram story, Jodie shared a tribute to the team, mentioning that her father has been with the team for 28 years. She wrote,

Thinking of everyone saying Thank You and Goodbye to GOODISON PARK today. Especially this Legend. 28 years at the club and counting. I LOVE YOU DAD!

Trivia

Jodie Comer has worked as an executive producer on The End We Start From and Help .

and . Jodie was featured on the cover of British Vogue in November 2023.

Growing up, she was close friends with Olympic athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Final word

Jodie Comer's net worth, estimated at $6 million, is more than just a number; it reflects her dedication, talent, and wise choices in a competitive industry. Her fortune primarily stems from her prolific career as an actress, having starred in top films and TV shows.

