Inside Amanda Balionis' divorce from Bryn Renner and current status

Amanda Balionis divorced Bryn Renner in early 2024 after two years of marriage. The CBS Sports reporter has since moved on to a new romance with luxury real estate agent and former pro skier Peter Engen.

Balionis and Bryn's wedding in March 2022 (L) and during the PGA Tour Wives Association Gala in May 2023 (R). Photo: @thesocieteprivee on Instagram/Tracy Wilcox on Getty Images (modified by author)

Amanda Balionis' marriage to Bryn Renner

Balionis started dating football coach Bryn Renner in late 2019. Renner is a former quarterback who played for the University of North Carolina. He coached at Florida International University and La Jolla High School in San Diego, then transitioned to media as a commentator on the Tar Heel Sports Network.

Bryn Renner proposed to Amanda on the beach in early March 2021. The CBS Sports reporter shared the engagement news on social media, showing her ring with the caption, "Forever sounds kinda perfect."

Renner and Balionis tied the knot on March 12, 2022, at the La Jolla Cove Hotel in La Jolla, San Diego, California. They went to Florence, Italy, for their honeymoon.

Amanda Balionis and Bryn Renner during their engagement in March 2021 (L) and their wedding in March 2022 (R). Photo: @amanda_balionis on X/@thesocieteprivee on Instagram (modified by author)

Inside Amanda Balionis and Bryn Renner's divorce

Bryn and Amanda sparked divorce rumours in February 2024 after two years of marriage when the longtime CBS Sports reporter was spotted without her wedding ring. By March 2024, she had changed her last name from Renner back to her maiden name, Balionis, on social media and television.

Renner also deleted all pictures with Amanda Balionis from his Instagram. The ex-couple has never released a statement confirming the end of their marriage and what led to their divorce.

Amanda Balionis launched her new relationship

Balionis seems to have found new love with Peter Engen, a luxury realtor based in Nantucket, Massachusetts. He has been working for Lee Real Estate since 2018. Engen is a former professional skier and previously managed Straight Wharf Restaurant, a fine dining waterfront eatery in Nantucket.

Amanda and Peter hard-launched their relationship on social media on New Year's Day 2026. The CBS Sports reporter shared a picture with Engen on her Instagram Stories, captioning it:

To another year of looking at each other like this.

The Nantucket realtor shared a similar photograph on his private Instagram, revealing that 2025 brought him his "best surprise yet." On January 12, 2026, Amanda posted a series of pictures from their vacation in Cabo. Before confirming their romance, Engen was a mystery man in her 2025 social media posts.

Amanda Balionis with her boyfriend, Peter Engen, in Cabo in January 2026 (L) and during the 2025 December holidays (R). Photo: @balionis (modified by author)

Amanda was linked to Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy in May 2024 after it was revealed that he had filed for divorce from his wife of seven years, Erica Stoll. The pair sparked romance rumours because of their chemistry when Balionis interviewed McIlroy after his win at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.

McIlroy and the CBS Sports reporter never commented on the speculations, but Us Weekly confirmed in a late May 2024 article that their relationship was purely professional. The speculation resurfaced in early June 2024 when they were spotted hugging during the Canadian Open in Ontario.

The rumours stopped when the Northern Irish pro golfer withdrew his divorce petition in June 2024 after resolving his differences with his wife. McIlroy and Erica have one daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, born in August 2020.

Amanda Balionis with Rory McIlroy in February 2024 at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. Photo: @balionis (modified by author)

Bryn Renner is ready for another marriage

Amanda Balionis' ex-husband is dating Mary Claire Byrne, a cooking enthusiast and the coach for the Virginia Tech Lacrosse team. It is unclear how long they have been together, but Mary started posting photos of the former quarterback in early August 2025.

Bryn Renner popped the question on August 22, 2025, at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland. Mary Byrne uploaded pictures from the engagement with the Instagram caption, "Golf partner for life."

Bryn Renner with his fiancée, Mary Claire Byrne, on August 2, 2025 (L) and during their engagement on August 22, 2025 (R). Photo: @mcb11 (modified by author)

How much is Amanda Balionis' salary?

Amanda makes between $40,000 and $140,000 per year working for CBS Sports, according to the Irish Star. Her net worth in 2026 is estimated to be $2 million.

The reporter obtained her broadcast journalism degree in 2008 from New York-based Hofstra University. She started her career as a high school sports reporter for Verizon Fios Channel 1 and MSG Networks. Balionis joined the PGA Tour as an in-house reporter in 2011.

She became a golf reporter for CBS Sports in 2017 and has since covered major tournaments, including the Masters and the PGA Championship. Amanda Balionis briefly left golf reporting and transitioned to NFL coverage for the 2024 season. She also covers college football for the network.

Amanda Balionis after the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jared C. Tilton (modified by author)

Amanda Balionis' divorce from former quarterback Bryn Renner was kept out of the spotlight after a high-profile romance. They have both moved on to new relationships and continue to focus on their respective careers. Amanda is also busy with her NPO, Puppies & Golf, which advocates for rescue dogs.

