Who is Steve Bacic? Meet the prolific actor from Andromeda

Steve Bacic is a Canadian-based Croatian actor known for his roles in Andromeda, Stargate SG-1, The Guard, Smallville, and numerous Hallmark productions. He began acting in his mid-20s in the early 1990s, after initially pursuing a career in academia and business.

Steve Bacic's profile summary

Full name Steve Bacic Date of birth March 13, 1965 Age 60 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth Lisičić, Croatia Current residence Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Height 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m/185 cm) Wife Carolin Bacic (d. in 2019) Children Emma Bacic, Steven David Bacic, Lilly Bacic Education University of Windsor (Kinesiology & Math) Walkerville Collegiate Profession Actor, filmmaker Net worth Approx. $2 million in 2026 Social media Instagram

Steve Bacic hails from Croatia

The 21 Jump Street actor was born on March 13, 1965, in Lisičić, Croatia, when it was still part of Yugoslavia. Steve Bacic and his parents relocated to Windsor, Ontario, Canada, when he was two years old. The actor now resides in Vancouver, British Columbia, where he moved to in the early 1990s to pursue acting.

The actor lost his wife

Steve Bacic was married to Carolin Bacic, and they mainly kept their marriage out of the spotlight. She passed away on January 3, 2019, but her cause of death was not made public. Their daughters often commemorate her with social media posts.

Steve Bacic has three children

The Croatian-born actor and his late wife, Carolin, welcomed two daughters, Emma and Lilly, and one son, Steven. Emma, who turned 28 in February 2026, is an aspiring bodybuilder in British Columbia and competed in her first bodybuilding show in April 2025. Lilly, 20, often posts on her self-titled Instagram account, but Steven has stayed out of the spotlight.

Bacic is dating Shanae Tomasevich

The Andromeda actor has been linked to Canadian actress and former model Shanae Tomasevich since 2020. Shanae first posted a picture with the actor in November 2020, captioning it, "Fantasising about summer."

Emma, Lilly, and Steven seem to have approved their dad's new romance as seen from Emma's Instagram posts. In January 2025, she uploaded a picture from the family's New Year's celebrations.

Steve Bacic has a background in kinesiology

Bacic studied at Walkerville Collegiate in Windsor, where he modelled and played sports. He later graduated from the University of Windsor with an honours degree in Kinesiology and a minor in Mathematics. He shared during his 2024 appearance on the Hallmark Mysteries and More podcast that his initial goal was to pursue a career in sports.

I wanted to do something in sports. I always thought I was either gonna play professional basketball or I was going to do something in coaching or rehabilitation.

Steve eventually left academia and established a car refurbishing business in his hometown. He changed his path to the entertainment industry in his mid-20s after travelling to Vancouver with his friends. Intrigued by the city's vibrant film scene, he relocated there in 1990, according to Hallmark.

Steve Bacic is a versatile actor

Bacic has appeared in over 150 movies and TV shows across genres since getting his start in the industry. He made his onscreen acting debut in 1991 when he landed the guest-starring role of Tommy Boylan Jr. in the fifth season of 21 Jump Street.

Bacic became a staple in the 1990s sci-fi and drama scene with appearances in X-Files as Agent Collins and in Stargate SG-1 as Major Coburn/Goa'uld Camulus. One of his most recognisable roles was the stoic Telemachus Rhade in Andromeda from 2000 to 2005.

The Canadian actor has appeared in The 6th Day alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wonder starring Julia Roberts, and X2: X-Men. Bacic also landed roles in major American TV shows, including Arrow, The 100, NCSI: Los Angeles, CSI: Miami, and ER.

What Hallmark movies has Steve Bacic been in?

The Canadian-based actor is a Hallmark regular, known for portraying Jason Shannon in 15 instalments of the Garage Sale Mysteries from 2014 to 2019. He later joined the rebooted Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series in 2023, portraying Detective Cook in Something New, A Lesson in Murder, and Death at the Diner.

Steve Bacic has also appeared in standalone Hallmark romantic comedies and holiday movies, including Fourth Down and Love, Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, Christmas with the Darlings, All for Love, and Newlyweds.

Steve Bacic's top 10 movies and TV shows

Film/TV show Year Role Andromeda 2000-2005 Telechamus Rhade Stargate SG-1 2000-2004 Major Coburn/Goa'uld Camulus The 6th Day 2000 Johnny Phoenix The Guard 2008-2009 Miro Da Silva Garage Sale Mysteries 2014-2019 Jason Shannon Flash Gordon 2007 Prince Barin Virgin River 2020 to date Twins Wes and Vince Logan Maid 2021 Micah Arrow 2017-2018 Sean Sonus 2 Hearts 2020 Jose Bolivar

How does Steve Bacic pronounce his name?

The actor's last name, Bacic, is pronounced basic (BAY-sik). The original pronunciation was 'Baa-Cheech' before he changed it, according to Hallmark Mystery.

Where is Steve Bacic now?

The Croatian-born actor is still active in the entertainment industry, working between Vancouver and the United States. In 2025, he appeared in an episode of Sight Unseen Season 2 and portrayed Rudolph in the Hallmark movie She's Making a List.

Bacic also shared on 'Hallmark Mysteries and More' about his efforts to make and produce low-budget independent films. Some of his projects are available to watch on Tubi, including the movies 'Alter' (2022) and 'A Shrink, a Flat, & a Broken Key' (2025).

Steve Bacic's biography and acting resume are familiar to many, as you have probably seen him everywhere since he started acting over 35 years ago. The veteran actor remains a staple in the Canadian entertainment industry.

