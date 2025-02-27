How to remove eyelash extensions at home without ruining your lashes

Eyelash extensions enhance looks, but when it is time to take them off, improper removal can cause damage. Instead of pulling or rubbing, follow these safe and effective methods to protect the natural lashes while removing extensions at home.

Key takeaways

Never pick or pull to remove fake lashes to avoid damaging your natural lashes.

to remove fake lashes to avoid damaging your natural lashes. These methods safely remove eyelash extensions without harming natural lashes.

How to remove eyelash extensions at home

Each lash extension is dipped into a small amount of adhesive and then carefully placed onto a natural lash, one by one. Natural lashes shed every few weeks, and new ones grow, which causes the falsies to fall out as well. But there may be stubborn extensions that do not fall off. Here are a few ways to remove them safely at home.

1. Steam facial

A steam facial breaks down the glue in fake lashes. Follow these steps:

Boil water, then pour it into a bowl.

Place your face over the bowl for 5-10 minutes. Drape a towel over your head to trap the steam with your eyes closed. Remember to keep the face at a safe distance to avoid burns.

Drape a towel over your head to trap the steam with your eyes closed. Remember to keep the face at a safe distance to avoid burns. The adhesive should loosen without causing any damage to your natural lashes.

2. Take a hot shower

Taking hot showers helps the fake lashes fall out faster. The steam and heat loosen the adhesive, making it easier for the extensions to dislodge from the natural hair.

Keep your hands off your lashes during the shower to ensure the process is effective. Remember that the extension will not come off in one go.

3. Use oil-based eye makeup remover or cleanser

Oil-based makeup removers are some of the best products to dissolve eyelash extension glue at home. Your lash or makeup artist tells you to avoid them after giving you a fresh set, but you can apply them when you are ready to remove the falsies. Follow these steps:

Wash your face to remove makeup and dirt, especially around the eyes.

to remove makeup and dirt, especially around the eyes. Soak a cotton pad or swab in an oil-based makeup remover or cleanser. Ensure the pad is saturated but not dripping .

. Close your eyes and gently press the soaked cotton pad against your lash extensions. Hold it for a few minutes to allow the product to break down the adhesive.

against your lash extensions. Hold it for a few minutes to allow the product to break down the adhesive. Gently wipe the cotton pad downward along your lashes.

along your lashes. Repeat the soaking and wiping process several times until all the extensions are out.

several times until all the extensions are out. Wash your face to remove any remaining oil or adhesive residue, then apply moisturizing eye cream to keep the skin hydrated.

4. Use castor or coconut oil

Castor oil is one of the most preferred oils for removing eyelash extensions at home because it is gentle on the hair and the skin. Coconut is also known for having a low risk of irritation. Follow these steps:

Dip a cotton swab into castor/coconut oil.

into Gently wipe the oil along your lash line, making sure to coat the base of your extensions.

along your lash line, making sure to of your extensions. Allow the castor oil to sit on your lashes for 10–15 minutes to break down the adhesive.

to break down the adhesive. Use your fingers or a clean cotton swab to slide off the extensions gently, but do not force them to come off if they are not loose yet.

if they are not loose yet. Unlike a professional lash remover, castor/coconut oil takes time to break the glue.

Alternatively, aesthetician and lash expert Mikelle Brown told Bustle in 2021 that you can apply small amounts of castor oil before bed. This will slowly break down the bond while you sleep. PLEASE NOTE: Expectant women can not use castor oil.

5. Use a professional lash glue dissolver

A professional lash remover is one of the safest and fastest ways to remove eyelash extensions at home without damage. Ensure the cream or gel remover is high grade and follow these steps:

Cleanse the area and remove any eye makeup.

Place under-eye pads to protect the lower lashes and skin.

Apply the remover to the lash line using a micro swab . Ensure it only touches the lashes and not the surrounding skin.

. Ensure it only touches the lashes and not the surrounding skin. Allow the remover to sit for the recommended time as per the product instructions.

Use a cotton swab to gently swipe the eyelash extensions downward, away from the eye.

Carefully remove any remaining residue, then use a foaming lash cleanser to clean the lashes. Rinse thoroughly.

6. Use mascara

Cosmetics like mascara contain oil and wax that break down the adhesive. Regularly apply your preferred makeup brand to loosen the extensions from your natural eyelashes.

7. Let them fall out on their own

You can care for the extensions using lash conditioning serum until they grow out and shed alongside your natural lashes. The natural lash growth cycle is about four to eight weeks. Lash expert Niya Whitlock told Elle in June 2023 that this is the best DIY technique.

Many people have been successful with different DIY removal techniques, but that does not mean that it is a safe solution for everyone, and we should never jeopardize the health of our eyes – If you are considering removing your lash extensions yourself, I would highly recommend just letting them fall out naturally—as they inevitably will.

Can you remove eyelash extensions with baby oil?

Many online sources reveal you can use baby oil to remove falsies. However, board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian told Byrdie in 2023 that the product is not recommended for lash removal. You can use other oils like coconut, caster, olive, and mineral oil.

Can Vaseline remove eyelash extensions?

Vaseline is not the best choice to remove glued eyelashes. While talking to Byrdie in 2022, eyelash extension expert Van Pham explained why it is not a good idea, saying,

You cannot remove eyelash extensions with Vaseline because eyelash extension adhesive is made of some form of cyanoacrylate, which won't break down with Vaseline at all.

Learning how to remove eyelash extensions at home will save you a trip to the beauty parlour. Remember to choose a DIY technique that will maintain the health of your natural lashes.

