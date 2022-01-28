Top 10 free online homeschooling institutions in South Africa in 2022

Parents are increasingly adopting free online homeschooling in South Africa. The Covid-19 pandemic played a huge role since normal learning was crippled with prolonged lockdowns. Parents have also realized the need to be more involved in their kids' lives as they monitor their growth.

A teacher cannot give every child in their class special treatment or protection. Bullying is a major cause of pupils posting poor performance and dropping out. Some kids are naturally problematic and cannot stay with others in regular education systems. Others have health conditions and require special care that teachers cannot provide. That is why online homeschooling in South Africa is best for a child who needs extra care.

How much does homeschooling cost in South Africa?

Homeschooling prices in South Africa vary. Most of the established online homeschooling programs charge certain fee amounts for the services rendered, including workbooks, audio, video, hard copy, and assessment resources that comply with SA's curriculum. There are also free learning resources from the internet, but you must ensure they are useful to the academic growth of the learner.

Before starting home education for your child, you must comply with the requirements set by the Department of Basic Education. Parents have to apply to the Provincial Education Department to register their children.

What is the best homeschooling program in South Africa?

After deciding to take charge of your child’s education, it is crucial that they get quality academic training. You also need to find a program that ensures your child's holistic growth. Here are the top 10 programs with the cheapest homeschooling in South Africa.

1. Brainline

Brainline is one of the best online institutions that ensure your child gets quality education from home. The facility was established in 1990 and is registered with the IEB. It offers quality educational support from Grade R to Grade 12 and complies with all the standards set by the department of education.

2. Dynamis Institute

Dynamis has established itself as one of the best online home schools with facilities designed to help your child beyond academics. The facility strives to recognize every child's talent, gifts and learning preferences. Dynamis Institute offers educational materials at different prices. Consult the facility for more on their academic pricing.

3. Nukleus Onderwys

If you are searching for the best homeschooling in South Africa in Afrikaans, Nukleus Onderwys has all you need. The facility is founded on the Christian faith and believes parents should be responsible for their kids’ education. Their system complies with National Curriculum Statement and offers online learning from Grade R to Grade 12.

4. Oikos

Oikos was established in 1989 and offers online academic services to families around the world. The institution is founded on the Christian faith. The facility provides curricula for Grade 1 to Grade 12 pupils. The learning materials can be purchased at various prices, as indicated on the Oikos website.

5. Clonard Distance Education

Clonard Distance Education provides curriculum for learners from pre-school to grade 12. The institution is accredited with SACAI, and its programs are designed to help learners study at their own pace.

6. Time4Learning

Time4Learning offers academic services on a global scale. The facility provides learning assistance from preschool to Grade 12. PreK to Grade 8 pupils pay $19 per month, while Grade 9 to Grade 12 students pay $30 per month.

7. SA Home-Schoolers

SA Home-Schoolers was established in 2011 and is not aligned to any specific curriculum or educational approach. It aims to help parents get started with homeschooling and connect them with support groups, discussion forums, and learning centres

8. Cape Home Educators (CHE)

Cape Home Educators (CHE) is a program for families that opt to home educate their kids. The parents or guardians volunteer their time to create awareness and educate people about homeschooling around the Western Cape.

9. Eastern Cape Home Schooling Association (ECHSA)

Eastern Cape Home Schooling Association is a registered NPO that assists homeschooling parents to gain access to the resources they need to provide quality education to their kids. ECHSA strives to handle amendments and policies to avoid the legal problems that come with this system of education.

10. Pestalozzi Trust

Pestalozzi Trust is a registered public benefit organization that believes in homeschooling as the best form of education. Pestalozzi trust offers its services on a global scale.

Is homeschooling free in South Africa?

It is not totally free if you want your child to get a high-quality education. The purpose of educating your child at home is to ensure they have a better learning environment, but they have to adhere to SA’s education standards.

How can I homeschool online for free?

Can you do online school for free? There are plenty of learning materials available to learners for free on the internet. These include apps and programs such as YouTube, Storyline, Funbrain, and Bedtime Math.

Free online homeschooling in South Africa has helped thousands of families educate their kids according to their unique academic requirements. The above online homeschooling programs are instrumental to the parents who decide to take full responsibility for their child’s education.

