Kabelo Gwamanda Maintains Innocence, Says Some Are Trying to Paint Young Black Leaders As Criminals
- Former Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda maintains that he is innocent despite the allegations made against him
- The Al Jama-Ah party member was arrested in October for allegedly running a funeral policy scam in Soweto in 2012
- The former Mayor said he was targeted because there were some trying to portray young black leaders as criminals
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Kabelo Gwamanda is confident that he will beat the fraud allegations made against him.
The former Johannesburg Mayor is facing a fraud charge in relation to an alleged funeral policy scam he ran in Soweto in 2012.
Gwamanda was arrested on 20 October but remains out on bail.
Gwamanda maintains his innocence
Speaking after his latest appearance on 17 December at the Protea Magistrates' Court, he said that the reason he was in court would soon come to light.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
“Those that need to be held to account will be held to account for the crimes they have committed against the residents in the City of Johannesburg,” he said.
MK Party could approach international court over elections, Zuma willing to sell cows for legal fees
Gwamanda added that some were trying to portray young black leaders as criminals.
He added that there was a difference between those who serve the people and politicians, adding that he was on the ground with the people.
His case has now been postponed to 28 January 2025.
What you need to know about Gwamanda
- Al Jama-Ah accuses the Democratic Alliance of persecuting Gwamanda
- Gwamanda placed on special leave following his 20 October arrest
- Gauteng Premier admits ANC didn’t vet Kabelo Gwamanda before Mayoral appointment
- Kabelo Gwamanda fired as MMC of Community Development by Dada Morero
South Africans troll Gwamanda
The former Mayor’s comments left social media users amused and frustrated, with some finding it ironic that he was now playing the victim.
@GriffinForGold joked:
“He sells fake death policies and then cries sabotage🤣.”
Carl Taylor said:
“They all are corrupt.”
Philippe Sydney Lionnet added:
Fikile Mbalula mocks MK Party's anniversary turnout, EFF leader Julius Malema offers hilarious reply
“Bathoyi will make a plan.”
Arthur Kgoloko Zwane said:
“Skelm this one.”
@DeejayOpin61737 stated:
“This crook should just be locked up for scamming poor black people that he claims he is representing. He is part of why the City of Joburg is where it is now. He collapsed the City of Joburg with his buddies. Give me one thing he fixed as Mayor. Nothing at all.”
Gwamanda resigns as Johannesburg Mayor
Briefly News reported that on 13 August, Gwamanda stepped down from his role as the Johannesburg Mayor.
The Al Jama-ah member faced immense pressure to step down and survived motions of no confidence.
Social media users were happy that he finally resigned from the post, but feared who would replace him.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za