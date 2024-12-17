Former Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda maintains that he is innocent despite the allegations made against him

The Al Jama-Ah party member was arrested in October for allegedly running a funeral policy scam in Soweto in 2012

The former Mayor said he was targeted because there were some trying to portray young black leaders as criminals

Former Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has claimed that he is in legal trouble because some are trying to portray young black leaders as criminals. Image: Omer Taha Cetin

Source: Getty Images

Kabelo Gwamanda is confident that he will beat the fraud allegations made against him.

The former Johannesburg Mayor is facing a fraud charge in relation to an alleged funeral policy scam he ran in Soweto in 2012.

Gwamanda was arrested on 20 October but remains out on bail.

Gwamanda maintains his innocence

Speaking after his latest appearance on 17 December at the Protea Magistrates' Court, he said that the reason he was in court would soon come to light.

“Those that need to be held to account will be held to account for the crimes they have committed against the residents in the City of Johannesburg,” he said.

Gwamanda added that some were trying to portray young black leaders as criminals.

He added that there was a difference between those who serve the people and politicians, adding that he was on the ground with the people.

His case has now been postponed to 28 January 2025.

What you need to know about Gwamanda

South Africans troll Gwamanda

The former Mayor’s comments left social media users amused and frustrated, with some finding it ironic that he was now playing the victim.

@GriffinForGold joked:

“He sells fake death policies and then cries sabotage🤣.”

Carl Taylor said:

“They all are corrupt.”

Philippe Sydney Lionnet added:

“Bathoyi will make a plan.”

Arthur Kgoloko Zwane said:

“Skelm this one.”

@DeejayOpin61737 stated:

“This crook should just be locked up for scamming poor black people that he claims he is representing. He is part of why the City of Joburg is where it is now. He collapsed the City of Joburg with his buddies. Give me one thing he fixed as Mayor. Nothing at all.”

Gwamanda resigns as Johannesburg Mayor

Briefly News reported that on 13 August, Gwamanda stepped down from his role as the Johannesburg Mayor.

The Al Jama-ah member faced immense pressure to step down and survived motions of no confidence.

Social media users were happy that he finally resigned from the post, but feared who would replace him.

Source: Briefly News