Top 10 highest paid soccer players in South Africa ABSA PSL 2021

Are you wondering who the highest paid player is in PSL 2021? The South African Premier Soccer League is one of the largest in Africa. Over the years, the league has gained popularity globally. Some of its players are the highest paid in Africa. So, who are these highest paid soccer players in South Africa ABSA PSL 2021? In this article, we list the legends!

A player's performance is directly proportional to their salary. Therefore, it is safe to argue that the highest paid player in the PSL in 2021 is a top performer. At the same time, most of the players are natives, although some hail from the rest of the world. The salaries of the highest paid soccer players in South Africa proves how lucrative the sport has become.

Who are the top 10 highest-paid players in PSL?

For the longest time, South African footballers would relocate to European countries to seek greener pastures. However, in the past decade, that has not been the case since the PSL pays them well. These details of soccer players salaries unpack how much the highest paid soccer players earn.

1. Samir Nurkovic - R950, 000

Position: Forward

Forward Samir Nurkovic current team: Kaizer Chiefs F.C

Kaizer Chiefs F.C Salary: R950, 000

Who is the highest paid player at Kaizer Chiefs? Samir Nurkovic joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2019, and currently, he is the highest paid soccer player in the team. His efforts to ensure the club secured the second position in the league made him the most valuable player in Kaizer Chiefs.

His performance also renewed his lease at the team. North African clubs expressed their interest in poaching him. However, Kaizer Chiefs insist they will only trade him for not less than R30 million. How much is Samir Nurkovic salary? As the current highest paid soccer player in South Africa, Samir Nurkovic bags a whopping R950, 000 every month.

2. Khama Billiat - R830,000

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Khama Billiat's current team: Kaizer Chiefs F.C.

Kaizer Chiefs F.C. Salary: R830,000

Billiat has had his fair share of injury problems in the 2020/2021 PSL season. Therefore, he is yet to justify the hefty wage he demanded from Kaizer Chiefs when joining the team. Amakhosi part with R10 million every year to sustain him. His contract was due to expire in June 2021. However, according to allegations, Kaizer Chiefs had considered renewing his contract for another year.

It is unclear whether the renewal of Khama Billiat's contract at Chiefs comes with a salary increment. However, as per his previous contract, he earns a monthly salary of R830,000.

3. Itumeleng Khune - R480,000

Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's current team: Kaizer Chiefs F.C.

Kaizer Chiefs F.C. Salary: R4800,000

A series of injuries sidelined Itumeleng Khune's performance in 2019. However, the club had faith in him and retained his hefty salary worth R480,000. His contract was due to expire at the end of the 2020/2021 season. However, the club opted to renew the contract for an extended one year.

When he signed the deal with Kaizer Chiefs, he was the best goalkeeper in South Africa. He hopes to reclaim his career's glory. Meanwhile, he continues to battle Daniel Akpeyi for the gloves.

4. Thapelo Morena - R400,000

Position: Midfielder and defender

Midfielder and defender Thapelo Morena's current team: Mamelodi Sundowns F.C

Mamelodi Sundowns F.C Salary: R400,000

Thapelo Morena joined Mamelodi Sundowns F.C from Celtic in 2016. Because of his adaptability and versatility, he has played a couple of positions for the club. He allegedly earns a salary of R400,000.

Thapelo Morena is among the most paid players in PSL and an intriguing and charismatic footballer to watch.

5. Elias Pelembe - 320,000

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Elias Pelembe's current team: Mamelodi Sundowns F.C

Mamelodi Sundowns F.C Salary: R320,000

Elias Pelembe has risen to become one of the highest paid players in the PSL. Mamelodi Sundowns paid an arm and a leg to sign him from Supersport United. Before, Tottenham Hotspur had expressed their interest in signing him.

Elias Pelembe earns approximately R320,000

6. Bernard Parker - R300,000

Position: Midfielder and striker

Midfielder and striker Bernard Parker's current team: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs Salary: R300,000

Bernard Parker is no new name in the PSL. He has been in the league for a long time, and his experience and tactics may be the reason he takes home a whopping R300,000. The Kaizer Chiefs footballer couples up as a striker and midfielder.

7. Gaston Sirino - R300,000

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Gaston Sirino's current team: Mamelodi Sundowns F.C

Mamelodi Sundowns F.C Salary: R300,000

Gaston Sirino is among the most the highest paid Mamelodi Sundowns F.C players. Gaston started his career with an Uruguayan football club and joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018. Initially, he had played for Chile and Bolivia.

As a midfielder at Mamelodi Sundowns F.C, Gaston makes a whopping R300,000 every month.

8. Oupa Manyisa - R250,000

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Oupa Manyisa's current team: Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila. Salary: R250,000

Oupa Manyisa is another PSL player earning a high salary. Currently, the Manyisa is a midfielder for Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila. Oupa Manyisa's salary at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila is R250,000

Oupa Manyisa began his career in 2007 when he joined Orlando Pirates and established himself as a top league footballer. In 2017 he joined Mamelodi Sundowns F.C, but unfortunately, he could not meet his team's expectations due to injuries. Therefore, he joined Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

9. Eric Mathoho - R220,000

Position: Defender

Defender Eric Mathoho's current team: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs Salary: R220,000

Eric Mathoho is a defender for Kaizer Chiefs and has been in the team for close to a decade. Before he joined Kaizer Chief, he was a defender for Bloemfontein Celtic between 2009 and 2012. He has played an integral role in establishing the team's defensive forces alongside Daniel Cardoso.

Based on his wealth of experience and unbeatable tactics, he earns R220,000 monthly.

10. Sibusiso Vilakazi - R220,000

Position: Defender

Defender Sibusiso Vilakazi's current team: Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns Salary: R220,000

Sibusiso Vilakazi wraps up the list of the highest soccer players salaries. He was declared the Premier Soccer League Player of the Season in the 2013/2014 season. Currently, he is a defender at Mamelodi Sundowns F.C, earning R200,000 per month.

In 2020, Vilakazi extended his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns F.C for an extra four years.

Frequently Asked questions

The salaries of PSL players change depending on the terms of the contracts. Their performance significantly influences how much they earn. Meanwhile, the answers to these questions will clear any doubts about their finances.

Who is the highest-paid player in PSL 2021?

Currently, Kaizer Chief's Samir Nurkovic is the highest paid player. He took over Khama Billiat, who was recognized as the highest paid player in the previous seasons. Samir makes R950,000 monthly.

Who is the highest-paid player in Orlando Pirates?

Orlando Pirates is one of the richest in the PSL. Orlando Pirates' Thulani Hlatshwayo is the highest paid player in the club. He earns a monthly income of R150,000.

Who is the highest-paid player at Kaizer Chiefs?

Kaizer Chiefs is one of the oldest and richest football clubs in the country. Currently, Samir Nurkovic is the highest-paid player in the club. His salary is R950,000.

This list of 10 highest paid soccer players in South Africa ABSA PSL 2021 highlights how lucrative soccer is. The details also depict why there is so much competition among the teams.

