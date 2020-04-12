Are you planning to send or receive a package in South Africa? No doubt, you will need delivery services that you can rely on to ship your parcel safely and on time. You will also need other services like tracking, and at the same time, it should be affordable. Here is a list of the top 10 courier companies in South Africa you can rely on.

Currently, there are several delivery companies. However, in most instances, most people tend to go for the cheapest ones.

10 courier companies in South Africa in 2022

Finding a reliable delivery company is vital. No doubt, everyone hates to lose their procession before it arrives at its final destination. This list is compiled based on customer reviews and the size of the companies. Many customers have expressed their satisfaction using the services on the websites and social media.

1. The Courier Guy

The Courier Guy was established in 2000 with just one motorbike. It has since become one of the largest courier companies in South Africa. Its mission is to provide the best and thoroughly tested products and solutions to its customers.

They offer same-day express, same-day economy, overnight delivery, standard air, and special projects services. Usually, the services depend on the urgency of your consignment. The firm also offers tracking services to its customers.

2. Globeflight

Fastway Couriers offers outstanding, scheduled, reliable, and cheap courier services. Notably, online parcel tracking is available to its customers, making Fastway among the best choices for business-related deliveries.

Fastway is among the top courier companies in Cape Town that one can rely on. However, it boasts over 250 branches across the nation. Its sole purpose is to reach a broader customer base as well as satisfying their needs.

3. Fastway

Fastway Courier firm offers distinctive, scheduled, reliable, and cheap delivery services with the help of the latest computer technologies and online parcel tracking, making Fastway the best choice for personal or business-related deliveries.

Fastway services South Africa covers over 250 areas within the country from Cape Town to Johannesburg with the sole purpose of satisfying their customers.

4. MDS Collivery

MDS Collivery.net is another best South African courier company, which operates under the umbrella of MDS Group. It was established in 1991 by Mr. Hugh Randall. The Johannesburg-based firm offers both local and international courier services. Also, MDS Collivery has an efficient parcel tracking system.

5. Aerospeed Couriers

Aerospeed Couriers is one of the oldest delivery companies in South Africa. It was established in 1993. It is popularly known for providing efficient, customized express courier solutions to its customers. It offers both domestic and international delivery services.

6. Door 2 Door

From customer testimonials to outstanding reviews, Door 2 Door has proven to be an efficient delivery corporate. Its services include overnight deliveries, standard/budget cargo, international imports, and exports.

Door 2 Door has come a long way to ensure that they provide reliable services with personal interactions and that their clients get quick responses.

7. PostNet

PostNet offers a wide range of shipment solutions to both international and domestic clients to serve various markets in South Africa. Having been in operation for more than two and half decades, PostNet has over 390 owner-operated retail stores in the country.

8. Courier It

The growth and success of Courier It are owed to the fact that it can identify its clients' needs. Its systems are competent, and all its offices are supervised according to specific standards set to ensure consistency.

9. City Logistics

City Logistics is one of the most reliable courier companies in Johannesburg and all over SA. The firm established an extensive network to serve all the areas within the country and across the border. City Logistics has also set aside over 100,000 square meters of warehousing space to meet the storage and cross-docking requirements.

10. Ram Hand to Hand

With over 40 branches, 1,500 vehicles, and 2,800 well-trained personnel working across South Africa, Ram Hand to Hand has invested in its infrastructure to ensure that it never subcontract on any delivery.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

In addition, you may need to know about delivery companies in South Africa. For instance, the costs involved in shipping a parcel, how to join the courier business and more.

How much does it cost to courier?

The costs of courier services in South Africa vary based on several factors. Such factors include urgency, mode of transport, company, etc.

Which is the best courier service?

The list above has stated some of the best courier companies South Africa has to offer according to customer reviews. You can try one of them for an amazing delivery experience.

How can I join a courier company?

The process of joining a delivery company varies based on the company you choose. Therefore, it is better to contact the company to get reliable information.

Which companies use courier services?

Many companies use delivery services to attract more customers, and most have ended up partnering with freight companies. The ones named above are just a few examples.

Which courier is fast in South Africa?

Speed depends on urgency, and most companies try as much as possible to deliver on time. Usually, companies with agents on the ground offer the fastest courier services, such as Aerospeed Couriers and The Courier Guy.

Which is the cheapest courier service?

The cost of courier services directly varies based on the size of a parcel, distance, nature of the shipment, and urgency. Therefore, it is challenging to conclude on which is the cheapest courier service. Some companies may charge from R99 exclusive of VAT.

From this list of the best 10 courier companies in South Africa, you will find one that suits you. Importantly, all of them have been deemed worthy by their customers for the services they offer.

