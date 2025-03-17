Mzie has fired back after Moshe Ndiki claimed on Podcast and Chill that he cheated with his cousin

Mzie dismissed Moshe Ndiki's claims that he started therapy after their relationship and hinted at who caused his depression

He also voiced frustration over being mentioned in interviews by Moshe Ndiki when he has not shared his side of the story

Mzie has threatened to expose Moshe Ndiki.



Mzie has threatened to expose Moshe Ndiki after he made damning allegations against him during an interview on Podcast and Chill. Mzie recently broke his silence after Moshe Ndiki accused him of cheating numerous times with his cousin.

Mzie claims Phelo Bala is responsible for Moshe Ndiki's depression

Taking to TikTok, Mzie accused the media personality of being a hypocrite. He also claimed that Moshe Ndiki is using his name to stay relevant.

"I have been sitting here minding my own business, and he is busy using my name at every opportunity he gets. He also mentioned that I am a serial cheater on his reality show. You keep talking about me cheating as if you never cheated," Mzie said.

While he didn’t mention Ndiki by name, Mzie dismissed the reality TV star’s claim that he started attending therapy after their relationship. He alleges that Moshe Ndiki was already in therapy when they started dating. Later in the video, Mzie hinted that Phelo Bala, Ndiki's ex-husband, was responsible for Moshe’s depression.

"That person with ancestral calling is the one who caused your depression," he alleged.

Mzie drops a bombshell on Moshe Ndiki and Lasizwe

Mzie said it was unfair that Moshe Ndiki was accusing him of cheating during interviews when he has never shared his side of the story.

"Why do you keep mentioning me and talking about me in the podcasts when I have not been interviewed? My voice has not been heard, but you're busy on podcasts talking about me," he said.

Mzie has dismissed Moshe Ndiki's claims.



Mzie also dropped a bombshell and claimed that Moshe Ndiki went to stay with Lasizwe which he has never mentioned in his interviews.

Zimoja could not reach Moshe Ndiki for comment regarding Mzie's video.

Moshe Ndiki opens up about cheating on Mzie

Meanwhile, Moshe Ndiki has previously admitted that he cheated on Mzie. The former Gomora actor told the Engineer Your Life podcast that he had cheated on Mzie to get even.

Moshe Ndiki claimed that he cheated after Mzie had already cheated on him seven times. He blamed himself for enabling Mzie's promiscuity by staying and giving him chances instead of breaking up with him.

Moshe Ndiki shares his 1st experience with a woman

Moshe Ndiki's interview on Podcast and Chill wasn't all serious. As previously reported by Briefly News, Moshe Ndiki opened up about the first time he bedded a woman.

Moshe joined the Podcast and Chill crew as their friend of the week. He compared the encounter to when he was with men and joked about not loving the experience. His revelation left Mzansi in stitches.

