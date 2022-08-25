Miles Brown's net worth, age, siblings, parents, movies, education, profiles

Miles Brown, who is 17 years of age, has accomplished what most people take a lifetime to achieve. Brown is famous for his comedic role in the sitcom Black-ish which he joined in 2014, but that is not all there is to the young star.

Miles Brown is not just an actor but also a dancer and singer. He is somewhat of an entertainment prodigy who has appeared on well-known platforms as a guest, interviewer, and more. The child star is also known by his stage name Baby Boogaloo and has been active for almost a decade.

Miles Brown's profiles and bio

Full name Miles Brown Date of birth December 28, 2004 Age 18 years as of 2022 Nickname Baby Boogaloo Place of birth Oxnard, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sun sign Capricorn Height and weight 5 ft. 4 in (1.65 m) and 53kgs Instagram Miles Brown Profession Actor, Dancer, Rapper Net Worth $1 million

How old is Miles Brown off of Black-ish?

Miles was born to Jack and Cyndee Brown on December 28, 2004 thus, his age as of 2022 will be 18 years. Miles made his TV debut in the talent show America's Got Talent in 2010.

Where is Miles Brown from?

He was born in Oxnard, California, United States of America. Details about his education are currently not available. Brown has mixed ethnicity.

Miles Brown's parents

The talented star's father is a renowned rapper, known to be his son's greatest supporter. Mile's dad is famously known as Wild Child. Along with his mother, Cyndee, the family lives in California, USA. His father is of African-American descent, while his mother is of Filipino and Mexican descent.

Does Miles Brown have siblings?

From the character he portrayed in Black-ish, one can easily assume he comes from a family with many siblings. This is, however, not the case. Brown has one elder sister named Kiana Brown, a showcase director for RAW.

Miles Brown's height and weight

The young star stands at 5 feet 4 inches and has thick brown hair and light brown eyes. His weight is estimated to be around 53kgs - though this is not confirmed. His athletic build assisted his role in dancing for Cirque du Soleil's annual benefit show, One Night for One Drop.

Career

His career started as a dancer at age 3. His father introduced him to the music industry and helped him release the rap single titled NBA from the A young man under construction album.

Brown is exceedingly talented. With his phenomenal acting skills on Black-ish, he has also competed in Dancing With The Stars, the junior version. As a result, he and his dance partner Rylee Arnold secured the second spot on December 2, 2018.

Miles' career as an actor has been fruitful, and he has appeared in several movies and television shows, including Battlefield America, Drunk History, and Raising Hope. He became a household name after his role in Black-ish. However, he is not just an actor, singer, and dancer.

The child prodigy has also been a guest on many popular talk shows like The Conan Talk Show and The Steve Harvey Show, among others. Furthermore, he is also a reporter for the Junior NBA, and when he joined in 2018, he was the youngest member of the Junior NBA Leadership Council.

While being a junior reporter for the NBA, some of Brown's tasks include conducting interviews with players and covering live events. Miles is also interested in basketball and is currently an Oxnard Police Activities League member.

What movies has Miles Brown appeared in?

The list is endless, with his incredible acting skills. Miles Brown's movies and TV shows include:

Two Bellmen as Ice Cream Kid (2015)

Queens & Kings Shopping Cart Race as Mini Basketball Bomber (2015)

How to Catch a Ghost as Andrew (2016)

Boy Genius as Emmett (2019)

America's Got Talent (2010)

Raising Hope as Trick-or-Treater (2012)

Shameless as Ashish (2013)

Black-ish as Jack Johnson (2014 to present)

The Thundermans (2015)

Drunk History (2018)

Awards and nominations

The young entertainer has also received several awards and nominations for his stellar roles. His most notable win is the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series - Supporting Young Actor. He has also been nominated for the BET Awards, the NAACP Image Award, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Miles Brown's net worth

As of September 2022, Miles's net worth is estimated at $1 million. This amount has been earned from his career as an actor, singer, and dancer. His annual salary is estimated at $80,000. Brown also earns from corporate endorsements through his social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

Miles Brown's social media

Unlike many celebrities who prefer to stay off social media, Brown is very active. He frequently posts on his Instagram account, where he has acquired a following of 905K, and on Twitter, where he has 90.5 k followers as of 9 September 2022.

What is Miles Brown doing now?

The young performer is a reporter for the NBA and sits on the Junior NBA leadership council. Miles has made a few appearances on Grown-ish alongside co-star Yara Shahidi. There is a chance we will see him in the upcoming fifth season of the show. On 22 August 2022, Brown posted a video on his Instagram partaking in a boxing session.

Raised by artist parents, Miles Brown has become a talented and sought after celebrity. From a young age, he was already making headlines. Brown's biography reveals that he is a dancer, singer, and actor who has excelled on all platforms with a supportive family.

