Who is Eduin Caz’s wife Daisy Anahy and what does she do?

Eduin Caz is a Mexican singer best known as a founding member of the band Grupo Firme. The band is famous for hits such as Se Fue La Pantera, En Ya Superame, and Tu Perra Vida. Recently, there have been rumours flying around that Eduin is divorced. But, is he and if not, who is Eduin Caz’s wife? Let us investigate!

There have been multiple searches online about Eduin Caz’s wife, Daisy Anahy, since June 2022. That is around the time the singer was accused of cheating by three people. Understandably, fans have been dying to hear of Daisy’s response to the allegations. Here are all the details.

Daisy Anahy’s profile and bio summary

Famous as Eduin Caz's wife Date of birth 27 September 1993 Age 29 years (as of January 2023) Nationality Mexican Country Sinaloa Education The University of Tijuana Occupation Social media personality Height 5 feet and 6 inches Weight 56 kgs Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Married 2015 Spouse Eduin Caz Children Two Son Eduin Gerardo Daughter Dhasia Geraldine Instagram TikTok

Who is Eduin Caz’s wife?

Mexican social media personality Daisy Anahy is the wife of Eduin Cazares. The two go way back in the day. Here are interesting things to know about her.

Eduin Caz’s wife's age

She was born on 27 September 1993 in Mexico and is 29 years old as of January 2023. She stands tall at 5 feet and 6 inches and weighs around 56 kgs.

How old is Eduin Caz?

The singer was born on 30 July 1994 in Culiacán City, Mexico, and is 28 years old as of January 2023. His real name is Eduin Oswaldo Parra Cazares.

Who is related to Eduin Caz?

Unfortunately, Oswaldo has not shared anything about his parents or their whereabouts. However, he is known to have a brother named Jhonny Caz.

Education profile

Anahy Caz posted that she graduated from The University of Tijuana on 16 October 2018 on her Instagram. She has also revealed she practised pole dancing at the Dragon Academy.

Where is Eduin Caz from?

He is from Culiacán, Mexico, and his wife is from Sinaloa, Mexico.

What does Daisy Anahy do for a living?

She is an Instagram personality and beauty influencer who promotes different brands on her page. She has worked with several beauty and fashion brands.

Anahy has also earned sponsorship deals from renowned brands like Sol Beauty and Care and Boutikeria Dress Rental. However, she recently released her new make-up line named Anahy Collection.

She boasts of 3.1 million followers on her Instagram as of 29 January 2023. Despite her known income streams, she has not revealed her earnings, leaving Daisy Anahy’s net worth to speculations.

Daisy Anahy’s surgery

After giving birth to her daughter Dhasia, Daisy had an aesthetic operation, and she made use of the girdle, which she marketed on her page.

It quickly helped her snap back into her curvaceous physique, which is why most people were curious to see Eduin Caz’s wife before and after pictures following her surgery.

Daisy Anahy’s spouse

She is famous for her public relationship with Mexican singer Eduin Caz. The two are high school sweethearts who met in 2009. At the time, Eduin was 16 and she was almost 17. However, they did not start dating immediately, but until a year later.

They remained together up until their graduation. Around this time, Eduin was breaking his back to make ends meet and have a successful music career.

When did Eduin Caz get married?

The lovebirds tied the knot in 2015, a year after forming Grupo Firme. At the time, the group was not as famous as it is today, and their wedding did not draw any public attention.

Again, they were not well off financially, and Anahy would often hit the street selling clothes alongside her husband to make ends meet.

Through it all, she encouraged Eduin to keep chasing his musical dreams. Thankfully, things eventually fell into place and Grupo Firme took Mexico by storm.

How many kids does Eduin Caz have?

He has two children, Eduin Gerardo and Dhasia Geraldine. However, on 19 November 2022, Daisy announced via her Instagram that they were expecting another daughter.

Eduin Caz’s cheating allegations

Things were going well between the pair until 2021 when Eduin’s cheating scandals surfaced. He was accused of dating TikToker Lizeth Garcia, but he vehemently denied it.

Just as the fire started to die down, another lady named Stephanie Hernandez came forward. She revealed she dated Eduin in 2019 when Grupo Firme visited Ciudad Juárez.

Stephanie claimed she was unaware the singer was married and that she was only coming forward not to destroy his marriage but support Lizeth. Unlike Lizeth, Stephanie provided strong evidence about the two linking up.

In response, Caz revealed he had already addressed it with his wife. He further added that Stephanie had been blackmailing him. Soon after, a transgender woman named Dailine revealed on the show Dailine lives in Tijuana that she dated the father of two for over two years.

Are Eduin Caz and Daisy Anahy still together?

Despite all these allegations, Daisy stuck with her husband and never publicly addressed them.

However, in June 2022, rumours about their marriage crumbling made rounds on social media after social media influencer Holy Milk claimed the two had separated. However, the singer refuted the separation rumours and advised people to investigate claims before spreading rumours.

Eduin Caz’s wife is social media personality Daisy Anahy. The two met in high school in 2009 and have been together ever since.

