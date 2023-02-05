Everything to know about Kaydon Boebert, Lauren Boebert's son

Being born to a celebrity parent means their fame and popularity will rub off on you. Kaydon Boebert is famously known for being Lauren Boebert's son. Since his mother is doing exceptionally well as a leader and gun rights activist, a section of the public is interested in knowing more about his life.

Lauren had her first child when she was 18, and Kaydon Boebert is her third son. How does it feel to be born of a woman who offers unwavering support to the marginalised? Even though she dropped out of high school, she champions the elimination of the US Department of Education and eliminating the critical race theory is one of her key priorities. Kaydon's biography provides snippets of her facade as a mother.

Kaydon Boebert's profile summary and bio

Full name Kaydon Boebert Gender Male Birthday July 2009 Age 13 years (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer/ Leo Place of birth Colorado, USA Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Mother Laureen Boebert Father Jayson Boebert Siblings Jack, Sam and Finn

How old is Boebert?

Kaydon Boebert's age is 13 years as of February 2023. He was born in July 2009 to Lauren Boebert and Jayson Boebert, and according to a publication, his birth was quite eventful. He was born in the front seat of his father's car seat. While narrating about her son's birth, Lauren Lauren described the experience saying,

When we got to New Castle, my water broke, and I started pushing and could not stop. When we got to the West Glenwood exit, the baby's head was out. I was trying not to panic.

I was petrified, but I knew I could not be. My body kept pushing, and I could not stop. I caught him, pulled him up to my chest, and told Jayson to keep going. Everyone was a mess when we pulled up to the ER, unaware of what to do next.

Kaydon Boebert's nationality

He was born in Colorado in Western USA; hence, he is an American national by birth.

Kaydon Boebert's parents

Being born to a celebrity parent only means the public is interested in knowing more about your life. Kaydon is one of Lauren Boebert's children. Lauren is famously known for her role as a US Congresswoman and the Representative for Colorado's Third Congressional District.

Who does Boebert represent?

Lauren is currently serving her second term and is on the natural resources and oversight committees, and she is also the co-chair of the Congressional Second Amendment Caucus. Lauren was also elected to serve on the Executive Boards as the Communications Chair of the House Freedom Caucus and the vice chair of the Congressional Western Caucus.

What nationality is Lauren Boebert?

Kaydon Boebert's mother is a 36-year-old American citizen from Colorado and the first woman, first mother and youngest person to represent the region in the US Congress. She got into power through her 2020 victory and had never held public office. She was the owner of Shooter's Grill, a restaurant in Colorado.

Lauren dropped out of high school after landing a job as an assistant manager at her local McDonald's and was compelled to take the offer to support her family financially. She is also an active church member and has spent years as a volunteer counsellor. Lauren also has a history of working as a GIS technician, natural gas product technician and pipeline integrity coordinator.

Who is Lauren Boebert's husband?

Boebert's father and Lauren's husband is Jayson Boebert, and the couple has been married since 2007. Unlike his wife, Jayson is a natural gas drilling foreman and has worked in the oil and gas fields all his life. Lauren and Jayson met after the latter relocated to Colorado from Las Vegas. They worked together at the oil and drilling company and started dating shortly after.

The couple often shares their lovely photos on social media, although Jayson prefers living away from the limelight.

Kaydon Boebert's siblings

Does Boebert have any children? Yes, she does. Kaydon is the third boy in the Boebert family. He has three siblings, Finn, Sam and Jack.

The Boebert family prefers to shield the four boys from public scrutiny. So, details about their educational levels and hobbies are not publicly available. Nonetheless, the boys attend a private school in Glenwood Springs, according to speculations. Neither is there information about their birthdates; hence, Lauren Boebert's kids' ages. However, a publication says the boys turn 17, 15, 13 and 10 in 2023.

Kaydon Boebert's life might be under wraps, even though his mother shares snippets of her family. Nonetheless, having Lauren as a mother means he has an icon to look up to. He also seems to have a good relationship with his siblings.

