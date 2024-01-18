Who is Kez Sunday Udoka, Nia Long's second son? Latest news

Kez Sunday Udoka is actress Nia Long's second child with pro basketball head coach Ime Udoka. He has largely stayed out of the limelight but was recently in the news after his father was involved in a cheating scandal that led to his suspension as head coach of the Boston Celtics. Where is he now?

Nia Long and her son Kez during the LA premiere of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village (R). Photo: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/David Livingston (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nia Long has built a successful Hollywood career but has never let her busy schedule prevent her from being a great mother to her two boys. She was raised in a single-parent household after her parents divorced when she was young, and she fully understands what it takes to make her kids happy.

Kez Sunday Udoka's profile summary

Full name Kez Sunday Udoka Date of birth 7 November 2011 Age 12 years as of January 2024 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Gender Male Parents Actress Nia Long and pro basketball head coach Ime Udoka Siblings Brother Massai Zhivago Dorsey II Known as Nia Long's son

How old is Kez Sunday Udoka?

Kez Sunday Udoka (age 12 years as of January 2024) was born on 7 November 2011 in the United States. His mother, Nia Long, revealed that a doctor had told her it would be difficult for her to get pregnant.

I remember I was driving home from the doctor, and I called Ime, and I was like, 'Babe, I'm really kind of sad right now … the doctor actually said if I wanted to have more children, it would be hard.'

Actress Nia Long with her son Kez Sunday Udoka. Photo: @iamnialong on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

All about Kez Sunday Udoka's parents

Kez is actress Nia Long's youngest son, whom she shares with basketball coach Ime Udoka. The couple met in Boston in 2010 before getting engaged in 2015.

In September 2022, Ime Udoka was suspended from being the head coach of the Boston Celtics of the NBA after it was revealed he had an affair with a female colleague. Nia later told the Hollywood Reporter that their son was hit hard by his dad's cheating scandal.

I went home to be with my son, and that was what was most important to me because he was not having an easy time... I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public.

Nia Long relocated to Los Angeles from Boston with her two sons following the Udoka controversy. The two called off their engagement about two months later, in December 2022, but revealed they would remain committed to co-parenting their children.

Nia Long filed for primary legal and physical custody of Kez Sunday in August 2023. In the documents, she claimed that Ime, the current head coach of the Houston Rockets, failed to support their son and requested that he get reasonable visitation consistent with their son's best interests.

Ime Udoka, Kez Udoka, actress Nia Long, and Massai Dorsey II (L-R). Photo: Randy Shropshire

Source: Getty Images

What is Kez Sunday Udoka's net worth?

The 12-year-old has no profession, but his parents have built successful careers. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his mother, actress Nia Long, is estimated to be worth around $9 million. His father, Ime Udoka, is estimated to be worth around $6 million with an approximate salary of $3 million.

Latest news about Kez Sunday Udoka

Nia Long and Kez Sunday Udoka reside in Los Angeles, California. His father, Ime Udoka, lives in Texas after being signed by the Houston Rockets as the head coach in April 2023.

Kez had to go to counselling with his dad following his Boston Celtics cheating scandal. Ime said during a news conference after joining the Houston Rockets that the suspension gave him time off to reflect on how a poor decision affects others.

I took leadership and sensitivity training and some counselling with my son to help him improve the situation that I put him in...You can grow from adversity, and I think I've done that this year.

How many kids does Nia Long have?

The Big Momma's House actress has two sons. Her eldest, Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, was born in November 2000, while her youngest, Kez Sunday Udoka, was born in November 2011.

Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, Kez Sunday Udoka, and Nia Long during Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Who is the father of Nia Long's first child?

The You People actress welcomed her first child, Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, with her ex-fiancé, actor Massai Z. Dorsey. He is known for his roles in The Single Moms Club (2014) and Third Watch (1999).

Nia and Massai Sr were engaged for about nine months. They were going to wed in June 2001 but broke up before they could make it to the alter.

Who are the sons of Ime and Nia?

Actress Nia Long and pro basketball coach Ime Udoka share son Kez Sunday Udoka. Nia has another son, Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, from a previous relationship, but Ime has no other known children.

What happened to Nia Long's son?

Nia Long's son Kez Sunday Udoka had to go to therapy with his father after his affair with a female co-worker at the Boston Celtics came to light. His mother filed for his full custody in August 2023 following her split from the pro basketball coach.

Who has Nia Long dated in the past?

The Boyz n the Hood actress has dated several celebrities in the past. She has been linked to rapper Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, Chris Weber, Larenz Tate, Martin Lawrence, Massai Z. Dorset, and Ime Udoka.

Nia Long during the 22nd Annual Reel Works ChangeMaker Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Nia Long's son, Kez Sunday Udoka, is lucky to have a supportive mother who has helped him cope with his parents' breakup. His father has not publicly addressed the custody situation after Nia Long filed for his full custody.

READ ALSO: Is Cynthia Frelund married? Her dating timeline explained

Briefly.co.za published everything you need to know about Cynthia Frelund's dating timeline. She is one of the most popular sports analysts currently working as an NFL Network analytics expert.

Cynthia is known for her unique blend of statistical analysis and sports reporting but rarely talks about her personal life. Check the article for more on whether she is married.

Source: Briefly News