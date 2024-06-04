Marion Robert Morrison, popularly known as John Wayne, was an Academy Award-winning American actor who became a popular icon through his film roles produced during Hollywood’s Golden Age. He starred in over 180 movies, including Stagecoach Red River, The Searchers, and True Grit. John was also a family man with many children. Here is everything you need to know about John Wayne’s children.

John Wayne's children Patrick, Ethan, and Aissa. Photo: David Livingston, Brent Harrison, Michael Bezjian (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

John Wayne is widely considered one of Hollywood's most popular and enduring figures, with a career spanning over five decades. He was born on 26 May 1907 in Winterset, Iowa, United States and passed away on 11 June 1979 from stomach cancer. However, his legacy continues through his seven children and grandchildren.

Who are John Wayne's children?

The legendary actor had seven children from different marriages. His first marriage to Josephine Alicia Saenz resulted in four children: Michael, Mary Antonia "Toni" Wayne, Patrick, and Melinda Wayne Munoz.

From his second marriage to Esperanza Baur, he had three children: Aissa, Ethan, and Marisa. Here are lesser-known facts about John Wayne’s kids.

1. Michael

John Wayne's children, Ethan, Patrick and Michael Melinda Munoz, Toni La Cava and Marisa. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Michael Anthony Morrison

: Michael Anthony Morrison Date of birth : 3 November 1934

: 3 November 1934 Date of death: 2 April 2003

2 April 2003 Age at the time of death : 68 years

: 68 years Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Mother : Josephine Wayne

: Josephine Wayne Profession: Film producer and actor

Michael was the eldest son of actor John Wayne and his first wife, Josephine Saenz. He was born on 3 November 1934 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Michael died on 2 April 2003 at the age of 68 of heart failure, just two months before his mother's death.

John Wayne’s eldest son was a film producer and actor. He is best known for his production roles in various projects, including The Quiet Man, McLintock!, Big Jake, Brannigan and The Train Robbers.

After his father’s death, Michael headed Wayne Enterprises, which owns many of his father's films. He also served as chairman of the board of the John Wayne Cancer Institute at Saint John's Health Center. The legendary producer was married to Gretchen Wayne and had five children.

2. Mary Antonia Wayne Lacava

John Wayne (1907-1979) with his four children Patrick, Melinda, Toni, and Michael at the family home in Encino, California, circa 1943. Photo: Archive Photos

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mary Antonia Wayne Lacava

Mary Antonia Wayne Lacava Date of birth : 25 February 1936

: 25 February 1936 Date of death : 6 December 2000

: 6 December 2000 Age at the time of death : 64 years

: 64 years Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Mother : Josephine Alicia Saenz

: Josephine Alicia Saenz Profession: Actress

Mary Antonia popularly known as Toni Wayne, was the second child and eldest daughter of the late Wayne with Josephine Alicia Saenz. She was born on 25 February 1936 and passed away on 6 December 2000 at the age of 64.

Mary was an actress famous for her roles in Meet the Stars #3: Variety Reel #1 and The Making of The Quiet Man. She was married to Donald Leon LaCava, and they had eight children, including Anita Swift, Mark, Brigid Casey, Kevin, Christopher, Peter, David, and actor Brendan Wayne.

3. Patrick John Morrison

Patrick Wayne at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on 9 May 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Greg Doherty (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Patrick John Morrison

: Patrick John Morrison Date of birth : 15 July 1939

: 15 July 1939 Age : 84 years old (as of 2024)

: 84 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Mother : Josephine Alicia Saenz

: Josephine Alicia Saenz Profession: Actor

Patrick is the second son and third child of John Wayne and his first wife, Josephine Alicia. He was born on 15 July 1939 and is 84 years old as of 2024. Patrick is an actor who has starred in over 70 movies and TV shows.

His notable roles include The Quiet Man, The Sun Shines Bright, The Long Gray Line, Mister Roberts, and The Searchers. However, he retired from acting and currently resides in Arizona.

After the death of his elder brother, Michael, Patrick became the chairman of the John Wayne Cancer Institute. The former actor has been married to Misha Anderson since 1999. He was previously married to Peggy Hunt from 1965 to 1978.

4. Melinda

Patrick and Melinda Wayne Munoz at the John Wayne Cancer Institute Auxiliary 29th annual Odyssey Ball at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on 5 April 2014. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Melinda Wayne Munoz

: Melinda Wayne Munoz Date of birth : 3 December 1940

: 3 December 1940 Date of death : 13 April 2022

: 13 April 2022 Age at the time of death : 81 years

: 81 years Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Mother : Josephine Alicia Saenz

: Josephine Alicia Saenz Profession: Philanthropist, teacher

Melinda was the youngest child from John's first marriage to Josephine Saenz. She was born on 3 December 1940 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Melinda died on 13 April 2022 after outliving the standard longevity of the lung transplant.

She attended Immaculate Heart High School and later graduated from the University of Madrid. She was a true force of life who loved travel, reading, and films. She was a volunteer worker for many organisations, including St. Anne’s Home, and served as a Teacher for Natural Family Planning. She was also a cancer advocate through the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

5. Aissa

John Wayne with two of his children, son John Ethan and daughter Aissa. Photo: Silver Screen Collection

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Aissa Wayne

: Aissa Wayne Date of birth : 31 March 1956

: 31 March 1956 Age : 68 years old (as of 2024)

: 68 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Burbank, California, United States

: Burbank, California, United States Mother : Pilar Pallete

: Pilar Pallete Profession: Attorney

Aissa is the first child of John Wayne and his third wife, Pilar Pallete. She was born on 31 March 1956 in Burbank, California, United States and is 68 years old as of 2024. Aissa is a former actress known for appearing in McLintock!, The Alamo and Hollywood Greats. She is currently an attorney in Los Angeles.

Aissa has been married to Richard Putnam Robinson since 2002. She was previously married to Thomas A. Gionis from 1986 to 1988 and Earl Lawrence Kuhle II from 1981 to 1984. She has three children.

6. John Ethan

Ethan Wayne at the John Wayne Cancer Institute Auxiliary 29th annual Odyssey Ball show at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on 5 April 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Full name : John Ethan Morrison

: John Ethan Morrison Date of birth : 22 February 1962

: 22 February 1962 Age : 62 years old (as of 2024)

: 62 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Encino, California, United States

: Encino, California, United States Mother : Pilar Pallete

: Pilar Pallete Profession: Former actor

John Ethan Wayne is the eldest son of John and his third wife, Pilar Pallete. He was born on 22 February 1962 in Encino, California, United States, and is 62 years old as of 2024. He grew up in Newport Beach, California, where he shared his father's love of the ocean and outdoors.

Ethan is an actor and stuntman who has appeared in numerous projects. His famous roles include The Blues Brothers, Big Jake, and Red State. He is presently the manager of John Wayne Enterprises and is the director of the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

He created its Team DUKE fundraising program in honour of his father. He was previously married to Gina Rivadenegry from 1989 to 1990.

7. Marisa Carmella

Marisa Wayne at the John Wayne Cancer Institute Auxiliary's 29th Annual Odyssey Ball - Arrivals at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on 5 April 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jonathan Leibson

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Marisa Carmella Wayne

: Marisa Carmella Wayne Date of birth : 22 February 1966

: 22 February 1966 Age: 58 years old (as of 2024)

58 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Burbank, California, United States

: Burbank, California, United States Mother : Pilar Pallete

: Pilar Pallete Profession: TV personality

Marisa is John Wayne’s youngest child with Pillar Pallete. She was born on 22 February 1966 in in Burbank, California and is 58 years old as of 2024.

She is a television personality who has appeared in various reality TV shows, such as Hollywood Greats, A Woman's Guide to Firearms, and 100 Years of John Wayne. She has also kept her father's legacy alive through the John Wayne Cancer Foundation. The TV personality has been married to Tony Ditteaux since 4 May 2005, and they have two children.

Frequently asked questions about John Wayne's family

Several questions have been asked to learn more about John Wayne’s family. Below are some of them and the best answers given.

How many of John Wayne's sons are still alive? John Wayne’s sons, Patrick and Ethan are still alive. Michael Wayne, the eldest, passed away in 2003. What was Melinda Wayne’s cause of death? Melinda died on 13 April 2022 after outliving the standard longevity of the lung transplant. Who inherited John Wayne's money? John Wayne's estate was divided among his seven children from his two marriages. His third wife, Pilar Pallete, also received a portion of the estate. What happened to John Wayne's son Patrick Wayne? Following the death of his elder brother Michael in 2003, Patrick became Chairman of the John Wayne Cancer Institute. How old was John Wayne's youngest daughter when he died? Marisa Wayne was 13 years old when her father died. How old was John Wayne when his youngest son was born? The legendary actor was 54 years old when his youngest son, Ethan, was born. What was John Waynes's cause of death? The American actor succumbed to stomach cancer in 1979. How many children did John Wayne have? The legend had 7 children: Michael, Toni, Patrick, Melinda, Aissa, Ethan, and Marissa.

Some of John Wayne’s children have followed in their dad's footsteps and are doing great in the entertainment industry. John Wayne was a versatile actor known for starring in various genres beyond Westerns, like war, action, and drama. He succumbed to stomach cancer on 11 June 1979.

READ ALSO: Tommy Lee’s net worth: How the Mötley Crüe drummer made his fortune

Briefly.co.za published an exciting post about Tommy Lee’s net worth. He is an American musician, songwriter, actor, and film producer. The musician’s passion for music was ignited early and influenced by iconic bands like Kiss, Led Zeppelin, and Deep Purple.

Lee's career took off when he joined forces with Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars, and Vince Neil to form Mötley Crüe. He has invested in real estate, and some of his properties in Los Angeles include a beach house in Malibu and a mansion in Brentwood. What is Tommy Lee’s net worth?

Source: Briefly News