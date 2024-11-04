Liam Payne's plastic surgery: Did he really go under the knife?

Liam Payne was the subject of numerous headlines and social media discussions as a result of alleged secret plastic surgery before his tragic death. His appearance at the film All Of Those Voices premiere drew a lot of concern and criticism due to the extent of change in his face. Here is all you need to know about Liam Payne's plastic surgery.

Liam Payne at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England (L). Liam Payne at Annabel's 60th Anniversary Party in London, England (R). Photo: Karwai Tang, Dave Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Liam Payne was a singer-songwriter who first gained fame as a member of the British boy band One Direction. Payne began a solo career in 2016 and released his debut solo single, Strip That Down in 2017. The singer died on 16 October 2024 after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur hotel in Palermo.

Liam Payne's profile summary

Full name Liam James Payne Gender Male Date of birth 29 August 1993 Date of death 16 October 2024 Age at the time of death 31 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Karen Payne Father Geoff Payne Siblings Ruth Gibbins, Nicola Payne Children 1 Profession Singer, songwriter

Who was Liam Payne?

The One Direction singer-songwriter was born in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England. His parents are Karen Payne and Geoff Payne. He grew up alongside two older sisters, Ruth Gibbins and Nicola Payne.

After One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, Payne pursued a solo music career, releasing several singles, including Strip That Down and For You.

Fast five facts about Liam Payne. Photo: Samir Hussein (modified by author)

Source: Original

Liam Payne's plastic surgery

Liam of One Direction hit the headlines not for his musical prowess but for his striking facial transformations. Over the years, fans noticed differences in Liam Payne’s jaw and face, particularly when they compared his before-and-after jaw appearance.

Speculations arose about whether he underwent procedures like face surgery, Botox, buccal fat removal, jaw contouring, lip fillers and weight loss to create a more defined look. While there are many rumours about Liam Payne’s face surgery, there is no proof of any significant cosmetic procedures.

Instead, he attributed some changes to weight loss and different grooming styles, which can dramatically alter a person's look. In 2021, Payne admitted that he was left looking bloated from partying, and he believes his appearance was altered because of 'booze and pills'. During the interview with The Diary of a CEO podcast, he said:

There were a few pictures of me on a boat, and I was all bloated out, and I call it my pills-and-booze face. My face was 10 times bigger than it is now. The problem was that the best way to secure us was to lock us in our rooms. What was in the room? A mini-bar.

According to The Sun, Dr. Zimri believed that Liam's strong jawline resulted from buccal fat removal. She noted:

You can see that his cheeks are hollowing, the ligament bands are showing on his lower face, and his face has become very boxy and very structured.

Liam Payne at Kiss FM Studio on 3 September 2019 in London, England (L). Liam Payne at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England (R). Photo: Jeff Spicer, Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who was Liam Payne's wife?

The late singer did not have a wife but was in a relationship with Kate Cassidy, an Instagram star and social media influencer. The two began dating in 2022 until Payne's demise in 2024. On 23 October 2024, Kate shared photos of the couple on Instagram, along with a heartfelt letter she had written for her late boyfriend. The letter read:

A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening, manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, 'Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.' Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You will always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel.

Liam was previously engaged to Maya Henry for ten months. He also dated dancer Danielle Peazer, social media star Sophia Smith and singer Cheryl Fernandez-Versini. He and Cheryl had a son named Bear, born in March 2017.

FAQs

What happened to Liam Payne? The former member of One Direction died on 16 October 2024 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The former member of One Direction died on 16 October 2024 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. At what age did Liam Payne die? The late English singer died at the age of 31.

The late English singer died at the age of 31. What procedure did Liam Payne get? The singer reportedly had procedures and weight loss to achieve his new look, including Buccal fat removal, fillers and jaw contouring.

The singer reportedly had procedures and weight loss to achieve his new look, including Buccal fat removal, fillers and jaw contouring. Did Liam Payne undergo Botox surgery? There has been speculation that the singer may have had Botox, but he did not confirm this.

There has been speculation that the singer may have had Botox, but he did not confirm this. Did Sophia Smith date Liam Payne? The childhood friends dated from May 2013 to October 2015.

The childhood friends dated from May 2013 to October 2015. Does Liam Payne have a baby? The late singer had a son named Bear born on 22 March 2017, with his former partner Cheryl Cole.

The late singer had a son named Bear born on 22 March 2017, with his former partner Cheryl Cole. How old was Liam Payne when he had his first kid? He was 23 when his first child, Bear, was born.

The topic of Liam Payne's plastic surgery sparked a lot of concerns after the singer appeared with a much more chiselled face than he had before his demise. Liam did not confirm any details concerning the surgery speculations.

Source: Briefly News