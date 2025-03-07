Federica Lelli, a model and social media influencer, is alleged to be Matteo Berrettini's girlfriend. Matteo Berrettini reportedly began dating her after his breakup with Melissa Satta. Announcing the split, he said:

Melissa Satta and I are no longer together. What I can say is that we had a beautiful, intense relationship, we have great respect for each other.

Federica Lelli's profile summary

Full name Federica Lelli Date of birth 20 January 1998 Age 27 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Rome, Italy Current residence Italy Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue College Bocconi University Profession Model, social media influencer Social media Instagram

Who is Matteo Berrettini's girlfriend?

Matteo Berrettini is allegedly dating Federica Lelli, an Italian social media personality and model. According to her Instagram bio, she is managed by Your Mood talent management.

Federica Lelli’s age and birthplace

As of 2025, the Italian social media influencer is 27 years old. She was born on 20 January 1998 in Rome, Italy. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Is Matteo Berrettini married?

The tennis player is not married and has never been married before. He is allegedly in a relationship with Federica Lelli. Matteo Berrettini's dating rumours with the model began circulating in March 2024.

As per The SportsRush, the two met at a social event in France while Federica was studying political science and international relations. However, they have not publicly addressed their relationship.

According to an Instagram post by Chi Weekly magazine, they live together. The magazine photographed them walking hand in hand along the street.

Matteo Berrettini has dated celebrities in the sports and entertainment industry. He has been in a relationship with the famous television presenter Melissa Satta and Ajla Tomljanovic, a tennis player. Below are Berrettini’s ex-girlfriends.

Ajla Tomljanovic (2019-2022)

Ajla Tomljanovic is an Australian tennis player, born on 7 May 1993 in Zagreb, Croatia. She is famous for winning four singles and three doubles titles on the ITF Women's Circuit.

Matteo started dating Ajla Tomljanovic in 2019. The two were a power couple and documented part of their relationship on the Netflix documentary Break Point, where they could be seen supporting each other's careers.

What happened between Matteo Berrettini and Ajla Tomljanovic?

The two parted ways in February 2022. As per Yahoo Sport, Matteo confirmed their breakup by saying he was single at a Queen's Club Championship press conference.

Yeah, I'm single but it's not like something that I am looking for, like, it's not that I'm waking up and have to find love. It's just something that is happening, it's good for me, if it doesn't, it's another day, you know. But, yeah, overall, I'm spending more time with my team, I spent a lot of time with my family when I was injured, and I enjoyed a different kind of life a little bit.

According to Essentially Sports, Tomljanovic said they ended their relationship because they were having problems.

You look for something that will last a lifetime and it wasn't meant to be. Yeah, it's just life that still happens even though you're a professional athlete.

Matteo Berettini revealed that they were not happy in their relationship. They broke up to move on with their respective careers because the relationship was not worth it.

We broke up because in the end, in life, we have to be happy, and if that is not happening, I think it's not worth it.

Melissa Satta

Melissa Satta is an Italian television presenter who rose to fame as a showgirl on the satirical series Striscia la notizia. She is also an actress known for her notable roles in Vita Smeralda, The Fashion Lover and Il giudice Mastrangelo.

Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta started dating in January 2023. According to Sportskeeda, Melissa said they met at a dinner party through a mutual friend. They later exchanged numbers and started chatting via WhatsApp.

Are Berrettini and Satta still together?

They ended their relationship in February 2024. According to the New York Post, Matteo confirmed they broke up amicably. However, he did not disclose the reason for their breakup.

Melissa Satta and I are no longer together. What I can say is that we had a beautiful, intense relationship, we have great respect for each other. I won't go beyond this, I don't like sharing my private life too much. I must thank her for this period we lived together very intensely despite all the difficulties of the case.

Frequently asked questions

Matteo's alleged new relationship with Federica Lelli has been making headlines since March 2024. The tennis player has been in two relationships before meeting Federica Lelli. Below are frequently asked questions about his personal life.

Who is Matteo Berrettini’s wife? He does not have a wife and has never been married.

He does not have a wife and has never been married. Is Berrettini in a relationship with Federica Lelli? He allegedly dates the model, but the two have not publicly discussed their relationship.

He allegedly dates the model, but the two have not publicly discussed their relationship. Are Ajla and Matteo still together? The two dated in 2019 and ended their relationship in 2022.

Federica Lelli is an Italian model known for sharing lifestyle and modelling pictures on Instagram. She has been alleged to be Matteo Berrettini's girlfriend since March 2024. Before her, Matteo dated Melissa Satta and Ajla Tomljanovic.

