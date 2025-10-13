Is Mitski married? 11 facts about the 'My Love Mine All Mine' singer’s life

As of 2025, Mitski is not married. She is a very private individual and keeps her romantic and family life out of the public spotlight. While rumours have circulated, sometimes sparked by songs like Me and My Husband, Mitski has stated that such tracks are written from a fictional character’s perspective and are not autobiographical.

Mitski in Boston, Massachusetts (L). Mitski Miyawaki in Atlanta City (R). Photo: Taylor Hill, Chris McKay

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Mitski is not publicly married and is currently presumed single.

She is known for keeping her personal and romantic life very private.

Mitski built her career through self-released albums, including Lush, Retired from Sad, New Career in Business, Be the Cowboy, and Laurel Hell.

Mitski’s profile summary

Full name Mitsuki Laycock Other names Mitski Miyawaki Date of birth 27 September 1990 Age 35 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Mie Prefecture, Japan Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5’3’’ (160 cm) Weight 119 lbs (54 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Education Hunter College, SUNY Purchase College’s Conservatory of Music Profession Singer, songwriter, musician Social media Instagram

Is Mitski married?

Mitski is not married. She is reportedly single, since she keeps her personal life extremely private. In a 2018 interview with Saved by Old Times, Mitski directly addressed her marital status when asked about her song Me and My Husband. She said:

I mean, I’m not married, so… I think a lot of marriages are like that because that’s what it is; it’s no longer about being in love. It’s really hard to stay in love and keep the spark. When you get married, and you’re with someone for years and years, it no longer becomes about infatuation or having your heart aflutter.

Five fast facts about Mitski. Photo: Dave Simpson (modified by author)

Source: Original

Below are 11 interesting facts about the talented singer-songwriter.

1. Mitski was born in Japan

The famous musician was born on 27 September 1990, in Mie Prefecture, Japan, to a Japanese mother and an American father. She uses her mother’s surname, going by Mitski Miyawaki. The singer’s first language was Japanese.

2. She lived in multiple countries growing up

Because her father worked for the U.S. State Department, Mitski’s family moved frequently. Over her childhood and adolescence, she lived in more than a dozen countries, including Turkey, China, Malaysia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, before settling in the United States.

In a 2022 interview with Vulture, Mitski opened up about how her mixed background has shaped her sense of self and her music, saying:

I’m half Japanese, half American, but I don’t feel like I’m both — I just feel like I’m neither. I grew up moving around so much that I never felt like I fully belonged anywhere. That’s probably why I make music the way I do — it’s the only place where I can exist completely.

Mitski during the 2017 Panorama Music Festival - Day 2 at Randall's Island on 29 July 2017 in New York City. Photo: Nicholas Hunt

Source: Getty Images

3. Her first two albums were self-released while in college

Mitski studied studio composition at SUNY Purchase College’s Conservatory of Music. Her first two albums, Lush (2012) and Retired from Sad, New Career in Business (2013), were recorded as student projects, with her second featuring a 60-piece student orchestra.

In a 2013 interview with 7 Seconds of Sound, as shared on Medium, Mitski talked about how her early albums helped her grow as a musician, stating:

My first album was also all about me learning how to arrange simple melodies and harmonies for various instruments, and about me getting used to the recording process itself. By my second album, I was secure enough in my recording processes and techniques to focus more on writing for an orchestra, as well as on actually being a producer, organising 60+ people and getting everyone on the same page, which was pretty hellish.

4. Mitski’s breakthrough came with Be the Cowboy and later Laurel Hell

After signing to the label Dead Oceans in 2015, Mitski released Puberty 2 (2016), Be the Cowboy (2018), and Laurel Hell (2022), the last of which gained significant chart success and critical acclaim.

Mitski at St Jerome’s Laneway Festival on 28 January 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Dave Simpson

Source: Getty Images

5. My Love Mine All Mine was her first Billboard Hot 100 hit

As per Billboard, Mitski's 2023 single My Love Mine All Mine, from her seventh album The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, became her first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Its emotional lyrics and simple sound connected deeply with fans around the world, making Mitski even more recognised as a strong voice in today’s music.

6. Her breakout album was Bury Me at Makeout Creek

Mitski’s breakout album was Bury Me at Makeout Creek, which was released in 2014. This album changed her career by moving from soft, classical-style music to a louder and more emotional rock sound. Songs like First Love/Late Spring and Townie helped her gain more fans.

7. She once announced a partial retirement

In 2019, Mitski announced an indefinite break after touring for her album Be the Cowboy. Though she initially considered quitting music entirely, this period allowed her to set healthier boundaries and ultimately return with her 2022 album, Laurel Hell.

Singer Mitski Miyawaki during the Primavera Sound Festival at Distrito Anhembi on 5 November 2022 in São Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Mauricio Santana

Source: Getty Images

8. Mitski was nominated for an Oscar

Mitski co-composed the song This Is a Life for the film Everything Everywhere All at Once, which earned her an Academy Award nomination (for Best Original Song). Her songwriting is highly respected. She shared this nomination with her co-writers, Son Lux and David Byrne.

9. She values emotional honesty in songwriting

Mitski values emotional honesty in her songwriting because she believes music should reflect real human feelings. She often writes about her fears, loneliness, love, and the struggles of everyday life in a sincere way.

Her hit My Love Mine All Mine is an example, as it expresses pure, heartfelt love and the desire for that love to live on even after death.

10. Mitski often collaborates with producer Patrick Hyland

Mitski has worked closely with music producer Patrick Hyland for most of her career. He has produced several of her albums, including Bury Me at Makeout Creek, Puberty 2, Be the Cowboy, and Laurel Hell.

11. She remains fiercely private

Despite her fame, Mitski remains very private about her personal life and rarely shares details about herself outside of her music. She does not talk much about her relationships, family, or daily life in interviews and keeps a low profile on social media.

Mitski Miyawaki during Primavera Sound Festival Day 3 at Parc del Forum on 2 June 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: Jordi Vidal

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

What are Mitski’s pronouns? The famous singer uses she/her pronouns.

The famous singer uses she/her pronouns. What is Mitski's diagnosis? Mitski has not shared any medical or mental health diagnosis publicly.

Mitski has not shared any medical or mental health diagnosis publicly. Does Mitski have a child? The American entertainer does not have children.

The American entertainer does not have children. Who is Mitski to Harry Styles? Mitski and Harry Styles are both popular musicians, but they are not related. Harry once mentioned being a fan of her music.

Mitski and Harry Styles are both popular musicians, but they are not related. Harry once mentioned being a fan of her music. Does Mitski have a husband? No, Mitski does not have a husband.

No, Mitski does not have a husband. What does Mitski's Me and My Husband mean? The song is about a woman in a bad marriage who stays with her husband because she feels insecure and does not know who she is without him.

Wrapping up

As of late 2025, Mitski is not married. The singer is a very private individual and keeps her romantic and family life out of the public spotlight. She has been in the music industry since 2012 and is known for songs such as My Love Mine All Mine, Washing Machine Heart and Your Best American Girl.

READ ABOUT: Mawhoo’s biography

Briefly.co.za published a post about Mawhoo. She is a multi-talented South African Amapiano singer-songwriter, actress, and model. Beyond her budding music career, she actively advocates against gender-based violence.

Mawhoo professionally began her music career in 2018. She has since collaborated with some of SA’s biggest stars, including DJ Maphorisa and Visca on Shona Kwelanga, and Sam Deep on Thokoza.

Source: Briefly News