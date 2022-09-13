Here, we discuss everything you need to know about MTN subscription services, including how to check subscriptions on MTN in 2022, how to unsubscribe on MTN, how to cancel an MTN subscription, MTN subscription codes and various other useful pieces of information relating to MTN and its services.

Questions like 'How can I stop unwanted subscriptions on MTN?', 'How do I know if my phone is subscribed to anything?' and 'How do I cancel my unknown subscription?' are among some of the most searched terms when you research MTN, showing there is a clear existing issue with this concern. Luckily there is something you can do about it, and the process only takes a few minutes.

If you find that your airtime is going down, you may want to check with your service provider if there is an MTN subscription you are unaware of that is taking your airtime or data. For any wondering, 'How do I check my MTN active subscriptions?', we will go into detail about how you can check this on various platforms, but first, we answer other questions relating to WASP services.

What are WASP services?

A WASP service stands for Wireless Application Service Provider (WASP) and relates to an organisation that provides services including bulk SMS and MMS, USSD and Interactive Voice Response services to individuals requiring assistance. This is the programme which is used by these networks when you call in to ask for help or get automated messages and can be to blame for your loss of airtime.

How to cancel subscriptions on MTN

If you suspect you have this issue, go through the following prompts step by step:

Dial *141*5# and select the second option (Content Services)

Then, select the first option on the next prompt (Manage Content Services to view or cancel subscriptions)

Choose the second option on the following prompt (Manage Premium Rated Services to set spend limits for PRS or opt-out of PRS marketing)

To block PRS charges, dial *155# and choose option 99 (more)

Choose the fourth option on the prompts (Block/Unblock future charges)

Choose the second option on the following prompts (Premium-rated services)

Finally, you can block any PRS marketing by dialling *155#

Checking for subscriptions with other service providers

If you are not with MTN but are still worried about the state of your subscriptions and money management, here is how you can check for any unwanted airtime deductions on your network, including details on how to cancel subscriptions on Vodacom, Cell C and Telkom.

How to check subscriptions on Cell C

Using your phone that has the Cell C number, dial the USSD code *133*1#. Then, follow the prompts that will appear on your screen, which will show you which subscriptions you currently have on your phone that you may not be aware of.

How to check subscriptions on Vodacom

Send an SMS saying 'STOP ALL' to 31050, which should automatically unsubscribe you.

Alternatively, dial *135#

Choose the 'Next' option, followed by the 'Services' option and then the 'Content Services' option.

Select the 'Stop All' option and repeat the prompts when necessary

Finish off the promotes by selecting the 'Block' option

How to check subscriptions on Telkom

Log into the Telkom mobile app and select 'My Products'

Select 'Manage' then 'Protect Your Mobile Number'

Select the setting 'On'

Or dial 180 and follow the instructions.

Knowing how to check subscriptions on MTN in 2022 will help you end any airtime being lost quicker than what is considered to be standard and avoid losing any of your airtime in future. Keep an eye on your airtime loss to ensure you are not falling short.

