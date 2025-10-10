Siwelele FC players: meet the 2025/26 squad and their positions
The players for Siwelele FC are making waves in South African football following the club's acquisition of SuperSport United's Premier Soccer League (PSL) status. The 2025/26 squad comprises experienced professionals and rising young stars, with each player bringing unique skill and passion to the pitch.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- About Siwelele FC players
- 1. Samir Nurković
- 2. Lyle Lakay
- 3. Grant Margeman
- 4. Nyiko Mobbie
- 5. Aphiwe Baliti
- 6. Thabang Mahlangu
- 7. Keanin Ayer Boya
- 8. Pogiso Sanoka
- 9. Gamphani Jones Lungu
- 10. Thakasani Mbanjwa
- 11. Stuart Ricardo Goss
- 12. Siviwe Magidigidi
- 13. Enoch Quaicoe
- 14. Siyabonga Ndebele
- 15. Vincent Pule
- 16. Yandisa Mfolozi
- 17. Bilal Baloyi
- 18. Neo Rapoo
- 19. Gape Moralo
- 20. Christian Saile
- Who is the owner of Siwelele FC?
- Has SuperSport United been sold?
- Trivia
- Final word
Key takeaways
- Siwelele FC was rebranded from SuperSport United following its sale in 2025.
- Calvin Le John, son of Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, is the owner and chairman of Siwelele FC.
- Siwelele FC boasts a diverse array of players sourced from both local and international markets.
- SuperSport International confirmed the sale of its Premier Soccer League club on July 03, 2025.
About Siwelele FC players
Siwelele FC is a South African professional soccer club competing in the Premier Soccer League (PSL). The club was established in 2025 following the purchase of SuperSport United for R50 million. This strategic acquisition marked the end of SuperSport's 30-year ownership, with the club rebranding as Siwelele FC.
The Siwelele FC squad for the 2025/26 season includes a mix of experienced professionals and young talent, all striving to make an impact in South African top-flight football. They include:
|Player
|Position
|Samir Nurković
|Centre-forward (#9)
|Lyle Lakay
|Midfielder (#7)
|Grant Margeman
|Central midfielder (#23)
|Nyiko Sydney Mobbi
|Defender (#2)
|Aphiwe Baliti
|Defender (#29)
|Thabang Tumelo Mahlangu
|Centre Forward (#12)
|Keanin Ayer Boya
|Midfielder (#8)
|Pogiso Sanoka
|Centre-back (#4)
|Gamphani Jones Lungu
|Forward (#17)
|Thakasani Mbanjwa
|Goalkeeper (#1)
|Stuart Ricardo Goss
|Goalkeeper (#13)
|Siviwe Magidigidi
|Centre-Foward (#25)
|Enoch Quaicoe
|Defender (#37)
|Siyabonga Ndebele
|Midfielder (#33)
|Maliele Vincent Pule
|Forward (#10)
|Yandisa Mfolozi
|Midfielder (#22)
|Bilal Baloyi
|Defender
|Neo Rapoo
|Defender (#30)
|Gape Trevor Moralo
|Central midfielder
|Christian Saile Basomboli
|Forward (#11)
1. Samir Nurković
- Full name: Samir Nurković
- Date of birth: June 13, 1992
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Tutin, Serbia
- Nationality: Serbian
- Position: Centre-forward (#9)
- Social media: Instagram
Samir is a Serbian football player who plays as a centre-forward for Siwelele Football Club. He joined the team in November 2024 on a free transfer, having signed a one-and-a-half-year contract. Samir Nurković has also played for other South African football clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs, TS Galaxy, and Royal AM.
2. Lyle Lakay
- Full name: Lyle Lakay
- Date of birth: August 17, 1991
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa
- Nationality: South African
- Position: Midfielder (#7)
- Social media: Instagram
Lyle Lakay is part of the Siwelele FC squad, wearing jersey number 7. Born in Cape Town, he is a product of SuperSport United's youth academy, being promoted to the senior team in 2009. Lyle also represented South Africa in the U-20 team for the 2011 African Youth Championship.
3. Grant Margeman
- Full name: Grant Margeman
- Date of birth: June 3, 1998
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa
- Nationality: South African
- Position: Central midfielder (#23)
- Social media: Instagram
Grant Margeman made his senior professional debut in the 2017/2018 season. That same year, he represented South Africa at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He plays central midfielder for Siwelele FC and South Africa's national team.
4. Nyiko Mobbie
- Full name: Nyiko Sydney Mobbie
- Date of birth: September 11, 1994
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Xikundu, South Africa
- Nationality: South African
- Position: Defender (#2)
Nyiko Mobbie is a defender for Siwelele Football Club and wears jersey number 2. He joined Free State Stars in 2014 and later signed for Mamelodi Sundowns in the summer of 2019.
5. Aphiwe Baliti
- Full name: Aphiwe Baliti
- Date of birth: January 12, 2002
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: South Africa
- Nationality: South African
- Position: Defender - Left-Back (#29)
- Social media: Instagram
Aphiwe Baliti is a left-back for Siwelele FC, wearing jersey number 29. He joined the club on a free transfer from SuperSport United ahead of the 2025/26 season.
6. Thabang Mahlangu
- Full name: Thabang Tumelo Mahlangu
- Date of birth: July 31, 2005
- Age: 20 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: South Africa
- Nationality: South African
- Position: Centre Forward (#12)
- Social media: Instagram
Thabang joined the Siwelele FC players' list in July 2025. He was part of the team that helped South Africa win the AFCON U-20 2025 championship in Egypt.
7. Keanin Ayer Boya
- Full name: Keanin Ayer Boya
- Date of birth: April 21, 2000
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Eldorado Park, Soweto, South Africa
- Nationality: South African
- Position: Midfielder (#8)
Keanin Ayer Boya is a South African central midfielder who plays for Siwelele FC in the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season. He joined SuperSport United in August 2024 on a free transfer.
8. Pogiso Sanoka
- Full name: Pogiso Sanoka
- Date of birth: June 4, 1992
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: South Africa
- Nationality: South African
- Position: Centre-back (#4)
- Social media: Instagram
Pogiso is a defender for Siwelele FC. He joined SuperSport United in 2024, after a brief stint with TS Galaxy. He has also played for Maritzburg United and Orbit College.
9. Gamphani Jones Lungu
- Full name: Gamphani Jones Lungu
- Date of birth: September 19, 1998
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Lusaka, Zambia
- Nationality: Zambian
- Position: Forward (#17)
- Social media: Facebook
Ghamphani Jones Lungu is a Zambian professional footballer who plays as a right winger for Siwelele FC in the 2025/26 season. Jones joined SuperSport United in 2018. He is also part of the Zambian national team.
10. Thakasani Mbanjwa
- Full name: Thakasani Mbanjwa
- Date of birth: May 7, 1996
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: South Africa
- Nationality: South African
- Position: Goalkeeper (#1)
Thakasani Mbanjwa is a South African goalkeeper who has been with Siwelele FC, following the club's rebranding from SuperSport United. He joined SuperSport United from Moroka Swallows.
11. Stuart Ricardo Goss
- Full name: Stuart Ricardo Goss
- Date of birth: April 2, 1994
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Durban, South Africa
- Nationality: South African
- Position: Goalkeeper (#13)
- Social media: X (Twitter)
Stuart Ricardo Goss is a goalkeeper for Siwelele FC. He has made several appearances for the club in the Premier Soccer League, maintaining a strong goalkeeping record with clean sheets and key saves.
12. Siviwe Magidigidi
- Full name: Siviwe Magidigidi
- Date of birth: July 1, 2005
- Age: 20 years old(as of 2025)
- Place of birth: South Africa
- Nationality: South African
- Position: Centre-Foward (#25)
Siviwe Magidigidi is a young South African professional footballer who plays as a forward for Siwelele FC. He is a promising talent as a centre-forward and has been part of the squad since the 2025 season.
13. Enoch Quaicoe
- Full name: Enoch Quaicoe
- Date of birth: June 3, 2000
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Ghana
- Nationality: Ghanaian
- Position: Defender (#37)
- Social media: Instagram
Enoch Quaicoe is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a defender for Siwelele FC in the 2025/26 season. He has previously played for ASKO Kara and JMG Abidjan.
14. Siyabonga Ndebele
- Full name: Siyabonga Ndebele
- Date of birth: November 23, 2004
- Age: 20 years (as of October 2025)
- Place of birth: South Africa
- Nationality: South African
- Position: Midfielder (#33)
Siyabonga Ndebele is a South African midfielder for Siwelele FC. He is left-footed and wears jersey number 33. Ndebele was previously part of Mamelodi Sundowns before joining SuperSport in August 2024.
15. Vincent Pule
- Full name: Maliele Vincent Pule
- Date of birth: March 10, 1992
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Qwaqwa, South Africa
- Nationality: South African
- Position: Forward (#10)
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook
Maliele plays forward for Siwelele FC, which he joined before the start of the 2025/26 season. Maliele Vincent Pule previously played for Orlando Pirates, where he made 146 appearances, scored 24 goals, and provided 14 assists across all competitions.
16. Yandisa Mfolozi
- Full name: Yandisa Mfolozi
- Date of birth: March 19, 2003
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: South Africa
- Nationality: South African
- Position: Midfielder (#22)
- Social media: Instagram
Yandisa Mfolozi is a member of the 2025 Siwelele FC squad. He joined SuperSport United in September 2023 and has been with the franchise as a midfielder.
17. Bilal Baloyi
- Full name: Bilal Baloyi
- Date of birth: November 3, 2003
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: South Africa
- Nationality: South African
- Position: Defender
- Social media: Instagram
Bilal Baloyi is a defender for Siwelele FC in the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season. He joined SuperSport United in the 2022/23 season.
18. Neo Rapoo
- Full name: Neo Rapoo
- Date of birth: August 12, 2005
- Age: 20 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Lonehill, Gauteng, South Africa
- Nationality: South African
- Position: Defender (#30)
- Social media: Instagram
Neo Rapoo is a left-back defender for Siwelele FC in the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season. He has made six appearances for Siwelele FC this season.
19. Gape Moralo
- Full name: Gape Trevor Moralo
- Date of birth: February 6, 2000
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: South Africa
- Nationality: South African
- Position: Midfielder
- Social media: Instagram
Gape Moralo is a midfielder and wears jersey number 38 for Siwelele FC. He made his SuperSport United debut in 2020.
20. Christian Saile
- Full name: Christian Saile Basomboli
- Date of birth: November 30, 1999
- Age: 25 years old (as of September 2025)
- Place of birth: Congo
- Nationality: Congolese
- Position: Forward (#11)
- Social media: Instagram
Christian Saile Basomboli is a 25-year-old professional footballer from the Democratic Republic of the Congo who plays as a right winger for Siwelele FC. He joined SuperSport FC in January 2025 after leaving Kaizer Chiefs. He played with the Nchanga Rangers FC.
Who is the owner of Siwelele FC?
Calvin Le John is the owner and chairman of Siwelele FC. He is the son of South African Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie.
Siwelele FC was rebranded from SuperSport United following its sale in 2025. Calvin has since changed his surname to keep his life away from public scrutiny. Gayton revealed,
He changed his surname because he said he doesn’t want the limelight that comes with being Gayton McKenzie’s son. He’s reserved. If you look at the cars he drives and the houses he has, you would think he would flaunt them on social media. That’s not him.
Has SuperSport United been sold?
SuperSport United was sold to Siwelele Football Club (Pty) Ltd. SuperSport International confirmed the sale in July 2025 after a closed bidding process with Siwelele FC.
Following the sale, Siwelele FC chairman Calvin Le John released a statement. He said,
As Siwelele FC, we are privileged to have been given the responsibility of continuing with a rich winning tradition in the PSL. SuperSport and the MultiChoice Group laid an incredible 30-year platform that we wish to build upon, should we get the final vote of approval from the PSL Executive Committee.
Trivia
- Siwelele was Bloemfontein Celtic's nickname.
- Before the sale, SuperSport United was the fourth most successful PSL club, with three consecutive league titles (2007-2010).
- Calvin has a vision to relocate and establish a football city around Bloemfontein.
Final word
The Siwelele FC players showcase talent and determination on the field. The 2025/26 squad comprises seasoned players who provide leadership and experience. Additionally, they include younger, emerging talents seeking to establish their legacies in South African football.
READ MORE: Top 15 richest football clubs in South Africa in 2025
Briefly.co.za published an article about the wealthiest football clubs in South Africa in 2025. The wealth a football club owns indicates its success and ability to trade (buy and sell) the most skilled players in the industry.
These richest clubs get massive support from the government and society. They also tend to dominate top positions in their provinces and nationwide.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over six years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He has worked for Briefly.co.za for six years now. He specializes in topics like technology, entertainment, travel, lifestyle and sports. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.