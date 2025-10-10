Siwelele FC players: meet the 2025/26 squad and their positions

The players for Siwelele FC are making waves in South African football following the club's acquisition of SuperSport United's Premier Soccer League (PSL) status. The 2025/26 squad comprises experienced professionals and rising young stars, with each player bringing unique skill and passion to the pitch.

Aphiwe Baliti on May 29, 2025 (L), Lyle Lakay on May 2, 2024 (C), and Vincent Pule on December 29, 2024 (R). Photo: @balitiaphiwe, @lalas_7, @pule.45 on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Siwelele FC was rebranded from SuperSport United following its sale in 2025.

following its sale in 2025. Calvin Le John , son of Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, is the owner and chairman of Siwelele FC.

, son of Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, is the Siwelele FC boasts a diverse array of players sourced from both local and international markets.

sourced from both local and international markets. SuperSport International confirmed the sale of its Premier Soccer League club on July 03, 2025.

About Siwelele FC players

Siwelele FC is a South African professional soccer club competing in the Premier Soccer League (PSL). The club was established in 2025 following the purchase of SuperSport United for R50 million. This strategic acquisition marked the end of SuperSport's 30-year ownership, with the club rebranding as Siwelele FC.

The Siwelele FC squad for the 2025/26 season includes a mix of experienced professionals and young talent, all striving to make an impact in South African top-flight football. They include:

Player Position Samir Nurković Centre-forward (#9) Lyle Lakay Midfielder (#7) Grant Margeman Central midfielder (#23) Nyiko Sydney Mobbi Defender (#2) Aphiwe Baliti Defender (#29) Thabang Tumelo Mahlangu Centre Forward (#12) Keanin Ayer Boya Midfielder (#8) Pogiso Sanoka Centre-back (#4) Gamphani Jones Lungu Forward (#17) Thakasani Mbanjwa Goalkeeper (#1) Stuart Ricardo Goss Goalkeeper (#13) Siviwe Magidigidi Centre-Foward (#25) Enoch Quaicoe Defender (#37) Siyabonga Ndebele Midfielder (#33) Maliele Vincent Pule Forward (#10) Yandisa Mfolozi Midfielder (#22) Bilal Baloyi Defender Neo Rapoo Defender (#30) Gape Trevor Moralo Central midfielder Christian Saile Basomboli Forward (#11)

1. Samir Nurković

Full name: Samir Nurković

Samir Nurković Date of birth : June 13, 1992

: June 13, 1992 Age: 33 years old (as of 2025)

33 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Tutin, Serbia

Tutin, Serbia Nationality : Serbian

: Serbian Position : Centre-forward (#9)

: Centre-forward (#9) Social media: Instagram

Samir is a Serbian football player who plays as a centre-forward for Siwelele Football Club. He joined the team in November 2024 on a free transfer, having signed a one-and-a-half-year contract. Samir Nurković has also played for other South African football clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs, TS Galaxy, and Royal AM.

2. Lyle Lakay

Lyle on March 6, 2025 (L). Lakay on August 19, 2023 (R). Photo: @lalas_7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Lyle Lakay

Lyle Lakay Date of birth: August 17, 1991

August 17, 1991 Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)

34 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Cape Town, South Africa

: Cape Town, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Position : Midfielder (#7)

: Midfielder (#7) Social media: Instagram

Lyle Lakay is part of the Siwelele FC squad, wearing jersey number 7. Born in Cape Town, he is a product of SuperSport United's youth academy, being promoted to the senior team in 2009. Lyle also represented South Africa in the U-20 team for the 2011 African Youth Championship.

3. Grant Margeman

Grant on May 21, 2023 (L). Margeman on June 3, 2025 (R). Photo: @grantmargeman13 on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Grant Margeman

Grant Margeman Date of birth: June 3, 1998

June 3, 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)

27 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Position: Central midfielder (#23)

Central midfielder (#23) Social media: Instagram

Grant Margeman made his senior professional debut in the 2017/2018 season. That same year, he represented South Africa at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He plays central midfielder for Siwelele FC and South Africa's national team.

4. Nyiko Mobbie

Nyiko on September 11, 2022 (L). Mobbie on September 2, 2025 (R). Photo: @sekhukhune_fc on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Nyiko Sydney Mobbie

: Nyiko Sydney Mobbie Date of birth : September 11, 1994

: September 11, 1994 Age: 31 years old (as of 2025)

31 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Xikundu, South Africa

: Xikundu, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Position: Defender (#2)

Nyiko Mobbie is a defender for Siwelele Football Club and wears jersey number 2. He joined Free State Stars in 2014 and later signed for Mamelodi Sundowns in the summer of 2019.

5. Aphiwe Baliti

Aphiwe on May 29, 2025 (L). Baliti on February 10. 2025 (R). Photo: @balitiaphiwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Aphiwe Baliti

Aphiwe Baliti Date of birth: January 12, 2002

January 12, 2002 Age: 23 years old (as of 2025)

23 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : South Africa

: South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Position : Defender - Left-Back (#29)

: Defender - Left-Back (#29) Social media: Instagram

Aphiwe Baliti is a left-back for Siwelele FC, wearing jersey number 29. He joined the club on a free transfer from SuperSport United ahead of the 2025/26 season.

6. Thabang Mahlangu

Thabang on May 16, 2025 (L). Mahlangu in Pretoria, South Africa, on February 19, 2021 (R). Photo: @thabang_mahlangu19 on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Thabang Tumelo Mahlangu

Thabang Tumelo Mahlangu Date of birth : July 31, 2005

: July 31, 2005 Age: 20 years old (as of 2025)

20 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: South Africa

South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Position: Centre Forward (#12)

Centre Forward (#12) Social media: Instagram

Thabang joined the Siwelele FC players' list in July 2025. He was part of the team that helped South Africa win the AFCON U-20 2025 championship in Egypt.

7. Keanin Ayer Boya

Keanin on September 3, 2018 (L). Ayer on August 3, 2020 (R). Photo: @SA Athletes Abroad on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name : Keanin Ayer Boya

: Keanin Ayer Boya Date of birth : April 21, 2000

: April 21, 2000 Age: 25 years old (as of 2025)

25 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Eldorado Park, Soweto, South Africa

: Eldorado Park, Soweto, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Position: Midfielder (#8)

Keanin Ayer Boya is a South African central midfielder who plays for Siwelele FC in the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season. He joined SuperSport United in August 2024 on a free transfer.

8. Pogiso Sanoka

Pogiso on September 12, 2024 (L). Sanoka on July 21, 2025 (R). Photo: @pogisosanoka on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Pogiso Sanoka

: Pogiso Sanoka Date of birth: June 4, 1992

June 4, 1992 Age: 33 years old (as of 2025)

33 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: South Africa

South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Position : Centre-back (#4)

: Centre-back (#4) Social media: Instagram

Pogiso is a defender for Siwelele FC. He joined SuperSport United in 2024, after a brief stint with TS Galaxy. He has also played for Maritzburg United and Orbit College.

9. Gamphani Jones Lungu

Gamphani on February 19, 2025 (L). Jones on February 2, 2025 (R). Photo: @Gamphani Jones Lungu on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Gamphani Jones Lungu

Gamphani Jones Lungu Date of birth: September 19, 1998

September 19, 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)

27 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Lusaka, Zambia

Lusaka, Zambia Nationality : Zambian

: Zambian Position : Forward (#17)

: Forward (#17) Social media: Facebook

Ghamphani Jones Lungu is a Zambian professional footballer who plays as a right winger for Siwelele FC in the 2025/26 season. Jones joined SuperSport United in 2018. He is also part of the Zambian national team.

10. Thakasani Mbanjwa

Thakasani on July 18, 2024 (L). Mbanjwa on June 7, 2025 (R). Photo: @Siwelele_FC on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Thakasani Mbanjwa

Thakasani Mbanjwa Date of birth: May 7, 1996

May 7, 1996 Age : 29 years old (as of 2025)

: 29 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : South Africa

: South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Position: Goalkeeper (#1)

Thakasani Mbanjwa is a South African goalkeeper who has been with Siwelele FC, following the club's rebranding from SuperSport United. He joined SuperSport United from Moroka Swallows.

11. Stuart Ricardo Goss

Ricardo on November 17, 2020 (L). Goss on August 6, 2020 (R). Photo: @Ricardogoss23 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Stuart Ricardo Goss

Stuart Ricardo Goss Date of birth: April 2, 1994

April 2, 1994 Age: 31 years old (as of 2025)

31 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Durban, South Africa

: Durban, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Position : Goalkeeper (#13)

: Goalkeeper (#13) Social media: X (Twitter)

Stuart Ricardo Goss is a goalkeeper for Siwelele FC. He has made several appearances for the club in the Premier Soccer League, maintaining a strong goalkeeping record with clean sheets and key saves.

12. Siviwe Magidigidi

Siviwe on March 8, 2025 (L). Magidigidi on August 10, 2025 (R). Photo: @Siwelele FC on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Siviwe Magidigidi

Siviwe Magidigidi Date of birth: July 1, 2005

July 1, 2005 Age: 20 years old(as of 2025)

20 years old(as of 2025) Place of birth: South Africa

South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Position: Centre-Foward (#25)

Siviwe Magidigidi is a young South African professional footballer who plays as a forward for Siwelele FC. He is a promising talent as a centre-forward and has been part of the squad since the 2025 season.

13. Enoch Quaicoe

Enoch on February 10, 2025 (L). Quaicoe on February 24, 2025 (R). Photo: @quaicoeenochofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Enoch Quaicoe

Enoch Quaicoe Date of birth: June 3, 2000

June 3, 2000 Age: 25 years old (as of 2025)

25 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Ghana

Ghana Nationality : Ghanaian

: Ghanaian Position: Defender (#37)

Defender (#37) Social media: Instagram

Enoch Quaicoe is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a defender for Siwelele FC in the 2025/26 season. He has previously played for ASKO Kara and JMG Abidjan.

14. Siyabonga Ndebele

Siyabonga Ndebele on January 28, 2025. Photo: @Siwelele FC on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Siyabonga Ndebele

Siyabonga Ndebele Date of birth : November 23, 2004

: November 23, 2004 Age: 20 years (as of October 2025)

20 years (as of October 2025) Place of birth : South Africa

: South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Position: Midfielder (#33)

Siyabonga Ndebele is a South African midfielder for Siwelele FC. He is left-footed and wears jersey number 33. Ndebele was previously part of Mamelodi Sundowns before joining SuperSport in August 2024.

15. Vincent Pule

Vincent on February 15, 2025 (L). Pule on February 26, 2025 (R). Photo: @Vincent Pule on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Maliele Vincent Pule

Maliele Vincent Pule Date of birth: March 10, 1992

March 10, 1992 Age: 33 years old (as of 2025)

33 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Qwaqwa, South Africa

: Qwaqwa, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Position: Forward (#10)

Forward (#10) Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Maliele plays forward for Siwelele FC, which he joined before the start of the 2025/26 season. Maliele Vincent Pule previously played for Orlando Pirates, where he made 146 appearances, scored 24 goals, and provided 14 assists across all competitions.

16. Yandisa Mfolozi

Yandisa on May 20, 2025 (L). Mfolozi at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, on May 13, 2025 (R). Photo: @mfolozi_44 on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Yandisa Mfolozi

Yandisa Mfolozi Date of birth: March 19, 2003

March 19, 2003 Age: 22 years old (as of 2025)

22 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : South Africa

: South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Position : Midfielder (#22)

: Midfielder (#22) Social media: Instagram

Yandisa Mfolozi is a member of the 2025 Siwelele FC squad. He joined SuperSport United in September 2023 and has been with the franchise as a midfielder.

17. Bilal Baloyi

Bilal on December 29, 2024 (L). Baloyi on March 12, 2025 (R). Photo: @bilal_baloyi on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Bilal Baloyi

: Bilal Baloyi Date of birth : November 3, 2003

: November 3, 2003 Age: 21 years old (as of 2025)

21 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : South Africa

: South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Position: Defender

Defender Social media: Instagram

Bilal Baloyi is a defender for Siwelele FC in the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season. He joined SuperSport United in the 2022/23 season.

18. Neo Rapoo

Neo on December 20, 2023 (L). Rapoo on February 2, 2023 (R). Photo: @siwelele_official, @neo_rapoo19 on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Neo Rapoo

: Neo Rapoo Date of birth: August 12, 2005

August 12, 2005 Age : 20 years old (as of 2025)

: 20 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Lonehill, Gauteng, South Africa

: Lonehill, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Position : Defender (#30)

: Defender (#30) Social media: Instagram

Neo Rapoo is a left-back defender for Siwelele FC in the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season. He has made six appearances for Siwelele FC this season.

19. Gape Moralo

Gape on May 4, 2025 (L). Moralo on May 13, 2023 (R). Photo: @gape_moralo on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Gape Trevor Moralo

Gape Trevor Moralo Date of birth : February 6, 2000

: February 6, 2000 Age: 25 years old (as of 2025)

25 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : South Africa

: South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Social media: Instagram

Gape Moralo is a midfielder and wears jersey number 38 for Siwelele FC. He made his SuperSport United debut in 2020.

20. Christian Saile

Christian Saile on November 9, 2023. Photo: @vino_snap on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Christian Saile Basomboli

: Christian Saile Basomboli Date of birth : November 30, 1999

: November 30, 1999 Age: 25 years old (as of September 2025)

25 years old (as of September 2025) Place of birth : Congo

: Congo Nationality : Congolese

: Congolese Position : Forward (#11)

: Forward (#11) Social media: Instagram

Christian Saile Basomboli is a 25-year-old professional footballer from the Democratic Republic of the Congo who plays as a right winger for Siwelele FC. He joined SuperSport FC in January 2025 after leaving Kaizer Chiefs. He played with the Nchanga Rangers FC.

Who is the owner of Siwelele FC?

Calvin Le John is the owner and chairman of Siwelele FC. He is the son of South African Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie.

Siwelele FC was rebranded from SuperSport United following its sale in 2025. Calvin has since changed his surname to keep his life away from public scrutiny. Gayton revealed,

He changed his surname because he said he doesn’t want the limelight that comes with being Gayton McKenzie’s son. He’s reserved. If you look at the cars he drives and the houses he has, you would think he would flaunt them on social media. That’s not him.

Gayton McKenzie on June 24, 2025 (L). Calvin Le John on July 4, 2025 (R). Photo: @Gayton Mckenzie, @Soccerzone on Facebook (modified by author)

Has SuperSport United been sold?

SuperSport United was sold to Siwelele Football Club (Pty) Ltd. SuperSport International confirmed the sale in July 2025 after a closed bidding process with Siwelele FC.

Following the sale, Siwelele FC chairman Calvin Le John released a statement. He said,

As Siwelele FC, we are privileged to have been given the responsibility of continuing with a rich winning tradition in the PSL. SuperSport and the MultiChoice Group laid an incredible 30-year platform that we wish to build upon, should we get the final vote of approval from the PSL Executive Committee.

Trivia

Siwelele was Bloemfontein Celtic's nickname.

Before the sale, SuperSport United was the fourth most successful PSL club, with three consecutive league titles (2007-2010).

Calvin has a vision to relocate and establish a football city around Bloemfontein.

Final word

The Siwelele FC players showcase talent and determination on the field. The 2025/26 squad comprises seasoned players who provide leadership and experience. Additionally, they include younger, emerging talents seeking to establish their legacies in South African football.

