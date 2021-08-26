Top 15 Onlyfans top earners in 2021: how much do they make?

Creator's funds on various social media platforms have motivated many people to showcase their talents and skills while making a fortune. One such online platform is OnlyFans, whereby more than one million content creators earn cash straight from the 50 million registered users or fans who subscribe monthly. OnlyFans top earners 2021 confirm that the right platform for your capability can pay all your bills and live a comfortable life.

OnlyFans is a content-based subscription platform co-founded by Tim Stokely, its CEO, in the United Kingdom in September 2016. The app rapidly grew during the COVID lockdown. Initially, it focused on X-rated content (sex workers, adult content, and girls posting home made clips and photos on their profiles), but nowadays, there are other genres taking the site by storm.

Musicians, writers, inspirational speakers, and chefs are only a few examples. So, who are the top 15 Onlyfans top earners in 2021, and how much do they make? Here is the comprehensive list based on the latest statistics.

Top 15 OnlyFans top earners in 2021

How much do OnlyFans make? Many celebs signed up for the OnlyFans platform as another income source and to connect with their fans more closely. OnlyFans has also made some people celebrities, enabling them to trend and therefore make money.

Apart from the users’ monthly subscriptions, top OnlyFans creators earn from pay per view when viewers watch the content or as one-time tips and from referrals. Join us as we reveal some more.

1. Blac Chyna- $20 million

Blac Chyna, whose official name is Angelina Renee White, is a reality TV show star, entrepreneur, and model. She is the highest paid OnlyFans creator, making approximately $20M per month from her 16.2M followers, who pay a subscription fee of $19.99 per month. She has less than 150 photos on her profile that only subscribed users can see.

2. Bella Thorne- $11 million

Bella started earning instantly after joining the OnlyFans app, making one million dollars in her first 24 hours. She has 24.3M followers who pay a subscription fee of $9.99 per month. Her estimated monthly earning is $11M.

3. Cardi B- $9.43 million

Rapper Cardi B shared only six posts on her OnlyFans account but still qualifies as a top earner on the platform. She has 81.7M followers, making her the most popular OnlyFans creator. However, each follower pays only $4.99 per month. Her estimated monthly earning from the app is $9.43M.

4. Tyga- $7.69 million

Hip hop artist and Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga (Micheal Ray Nguyen-Stevenson), has 21.8M followers on this platform. He shares his life, intimate look, behind the scenes of his music albums, other videos, or images. The subscription fee to enjoy Tyga Only Fans content is $20 per month. He made about $7.69M per month from the platform but recently deleted his account and launched the Myystar platform.

5. Mia Khalifa- $6.42 million

Mia is a former adult artist and media personality. She has 22.7M followers on the famous OnlyFans app, each paying $12.99 per month. Her estimated monthly earning is $6.42M.

6. Erica Mena- $4.49 million

Erica Mena is a famous TV personality. She gained 5.3M after promoting her OnlyFans account on her Instagram to attract a following, where the subscription fee is $25.99. Her estimated monthly earning is about $4.49M.

7. Pia Mia- $2.22 million

Pia is a singer and an actress. She has 6.2M followers each paying a monthly subscription fee of $10. She makes about $2.22M dollars per month from OnlyFans.

8. Safaree Samuels - $ 1.91 million

Rapper, songwriter, and TV personality Safaree has 3.2M followers, each paying a monthly subscription fee of $15 to watch pornographic videos. His total estimated monthly earning from the platform is $1.91 M.

9. Mila Mondell - $1.9 million

Mila is a teenage content creator on OnlyFans. She offers adult content to her viewers and subscribers. To subscribe to her page, you need to pay a fee of $20. Her OnlyFans salary per month is roughly $1.9M.

10. Belle Delphine - $1.2 million

Belle is an internet celebrity and model. Her followers pay a subscription fee of $35 per month to view her lewd (18+), cute and weird lil’ world. According to the Insider, she makes $1.2M a month on the platform.

11. Dannii Harwood - $1.4 million

Dannii is from Wales. She charges $12.99 per month regularly, but sometimes she offers massive sales lowering the cost. Her monthly income on the platform is about $1.4M.

12. Megan Barton Hanson - $1.06 million

Megan is a model and actress famous for her role on Love Island. She made and posted the sexy, spicy, and adult content on her OnlyFans account, where she has 1.7M followers. Each follower pays $24.99 per month as a subscription fee; therefore, her monthly earning for the content was approximately $1.06M.

13. Casanova - $1.05 million

The OnlyFans followers of the 29-year-old rapper Caswell Senior (Casanova) pay a subscription fee of $25 per month. He makes about 1.05M on the platform.

14. Jem Wolfie - $900 000

Jem is a fitness influencer. She has 105k followers, each paying a subscription fee of $5 per month. Therefore, her estimated monthly earning is about $900k per month. She revealed that she makes $30,000 a day from the OnlyFans account.

15. Aaron Carter and Nikocado Avocado - $500 000

Last on this list of top OnlyFans earners are rapper and reality star, Aaron, and internet celebrity from Ukraine, Nikocado. The followers can access their exclusive content at a subscription fee of $15 per month for Aaron and $14.99 per month for Nik. They each make about $500 000 from the platform.

FAQ about OnlyFans application

To make money as a creator on OnlyFans, you need to understand some basic guidelines to avoid violating the terms and conditions. Here are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about the platform.

How does OnlyFans work?

This content subscription service allows creators to set their page free or paid, and fans pay to access the exclusive content. Users must be at least 18 years old and require a government-issued ID to sign up because most content is explicit.

The site also protects every creator’s branded content to ensure that it is not shared outside the platform. For instance, it is impossible to take a screenshot of the content, and attempting such results in a ban.

How much money can you make on OnlyFans?

The average OnlyFans income for a content-maker is approximately $180 per month. Other than the subscription fee, creators can set up paid private messages or tips at a minimum of $5. One can also earn by referring other creators, i.e., 5% of a referred creator’s earnings for the first 12 months up to the first $1 million earned.

How much does OnlyFans take?

The platform's minimum subscription fee is $4.99 per month, and the maximum is $49.99 per month. OnlyFans pays out 80% to the creators and keeps 20% of the earnings as a fee.

While some OnlyFans top earners gain a huge following due to their celebrity status, most creators need to work hard to earn their cash. For instance, to earn more, you may need to post regularly, and your content should be of high quality. Simply put, the OnlyFans salary is no easy money but is directly proportional to the efforts that one puts in.

