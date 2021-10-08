Many celebrities in the world have risen to stardom in different ways. For some, their gifts and unique talents saw them rise to fame, while for others, it was a controversy that saw them become famous. So, who are the most famous persons in the world right now?

Taylor Swift, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Oprah Winfrey. Photo: Getty Images (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

To answer your question on who is the most famous personality in the world, we have compiled a list for you in no particular manner. Here is a glimpse of some of the celebrities who have been making headlines for various reasons in the world today.

Who is the world's most famous person?

It is so fulfilling being renowned in the world, and especially for all the right reasons. Most celebrities today have been trending as a result of their achievements, talents, and gifts. They have proven to the world that anything is possible and dreams can be lived.

1. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah speaks onstage during 'Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour' presented by WW at The Forum on February 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Everyone knows Oprah Winfrey, and if you didn't, now you do! The beautiful television host, TV writer, and director, model, and philanthropist has been in the limelight for quite some time now. She has hosted the Oprah Winfrey Show, a talk show that has maintained a high rating throughout decades.

She is referred to as the Queen of All News and was the first black multi-billionaire of the 20th century. She has put in hard work and persistence to get to where she is now.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on October 02, 2021 in Manchester, England. Photo: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo is one of the most famous and wealthiest footballers in the world. He is a Portuguese footballer who currently plays as a forward for Manchester United. He also doubles up as captain for the Portugal national team.

He is recognized as the best player globally and has grown a vast net worth from his successful career. In addition, Ronaldo has to his name four European Golden shoe trophies and five FIFA Men's Player Ballon/Greatest FIFA.

In his career, he has bagged 29 trophies, including six league titles, One UEFA Nations League, and 5 UEFA Champions Leagues. In 2018, he was dabbed the most expensive footballer when he moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid with € 94 million loans.

Who are some cool famous people?

Get to know why some people have become quite popular than others. What is unique about them, and in what ways have they changed the world.

3. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift with the Global Icon award during The BRIT Awards 2021 at The O2 Arena on May 11, 2021 in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Taylor is an accurate depiction of beauty and brains. The musician has taken the music world by storm to become one of the best-selling music artists. To date, she has sold more than 50 million albums. In addition, the musician was awarded the Nashville Songwriters Association and was listed among Rolling Stone's most influential 100 all-time songwriters in 2015.

4. Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on August 16, 2021 in New York City. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Donald Trump once sat in one of the most powerful seats in the world as the 45th president of the United States of America. He was President from 2017 to 2021. Mr. Trump is also a renowned businessman, media personality, and politician. He was born in New York City and being a bright student; he graduated with a BS. From Wharton School of Economics at Pennsylvania University.

He took over his parents' real estate company in 1971 and renamed it the Trump Organization. His organization ventured into various activities such as golf courses and casinos. He has also authored multiple books, including The Art of the Deal.

5. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson attends the World Premiere of Disney's "Jungle Cruise" at Disneyland on July 24, 2021 in Anaheim, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Dwayne is also known as The Rock, is a famous former wrestler for the World Wrestling Federation. Today, he is a professional actor and has featured in numerous movies, which have seen him amass vast wealth.

He once aspired to be a professional footballer, but it was not successful. Thus, he commenced training as a professional wrestler.

Who is the famous person of all time?

Some people have been making headlines now and then. Some could be trending for all the right reasons, while it could be something wrong for others. Find out what makes some people's lives more interesting than others.

6. Bill Gates

American business magnate, Bill Gates clicked at a event in New Delhi. Photo: K Asif/India Today Group/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bill is one of the richest men in the world today. He is the founder of Microsoft, which is the world's largest software company. He and his former wife, Melinda Gates, founded the Bill and Melinda Foundation together in 2000.

7. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures during a match between Paraguay and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco. Photo: Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Messi is undoubtedly one of the best footballers the world has today. His talent on the field is a game-changer. The FC Barcelona and Argentina national team soccer player has changed the football game through his impact on the field. Throughout his career, he has won various accolades, including the best footballer in the world.

8. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez visits "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" at the Ed Sullivan Theater on September 07, 2021 in New York City. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

The beautiful and young musician is also an actor who has featured in various films such as Wizards. She is also famous for great hit songs such as Come & Get it and Same Old Love.

In 2017, she was awarded the 2017 Woman of the Year Billboard and has amassed a considerable following on Instagram.

9. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is seen on October 07, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Is there a name referred to a person who is both young, talented, and successful? Well, Justin is an all-rounded musician who has become a world sensation. He has garnered a significant following on social media, despite having a few who may feel different about him.

His talent and music have impressed his fans worldwide, who have continued being his support system. He has more than 199 million followers on Instagram.

10. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner attends the REVOLVE Gallery NYFW Presentation And Pop-up at Hudson Yards on September 09, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Source: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is one of the famous Jenner's sisters. She is popular for her makeup and lip kits brand and taking part in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, her life is full of glam and glitz, as seen all over her Instagram. Her photos tell it all as she takes her fans through her mansions, pools, Lamborghini's, among others.

Have you spotted your favorite personality in the above list of famous persons in the world in 2021? Then, be sure to keep it here for more updates on more famous people in the world today.

READ ALSO: Top 10 most popular Kpop groups in the world - which is the most famous band?

K-pop groups have continued to emerge in Korea. The groups consist of young, middle-aged, and older members. Depending on the constitution set, the band may have as many members as they wish to. Which are the most popular Kpop groups in the world?

Korean pop music is so catchy, fun, and energetic. It has become a global phenomenon with its outstanding stars going global. The success of the most popular K-Pop groups has resulted from the toe-tapping techno beats, crazy colourful aesthetic, and trend defining fashion. Find out all you need to know about Korean pop music with Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly.co.za