11 movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower: the best coming-of-age stories

Movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower capture the raw emotions of youths, as they reveal struggles with friendship, love, identity, and healing from past wounds. These films resonate deeply with the audience, reminding them of the power of vulnerability and self-discovery.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower cast. Photo: @The Perks of Being a Wallflower on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

These movies explore heartfelt themes of growing up , belonging, and overcoming trauma, similar to The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

, belonging, and overcoming trauma, similar to The King of Staten Island and Blinded by the Light feature protagonists confronting personal loss and identity.

and feature protagonists Films like Manchester by the Sea and Little Miss Sunshine offer emotional depth.

and Emma Watson was cast as Sam in The Perks of Being a Wallflower after impressing Chbosky with a crying scene in Harry Potter.

A look at 11 movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Explore heartfelt tales about growing up, finding a sense of belonging, and overcoming past trauma with movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower. They include:

Movie Year of release IMDb rating Manchester by the Sea 2016 7.8/10 Little Miss Sunshine 2006 7.8/10 The King of Staten Island 2020 7.1/10 The Sasquatch Gang 2006 6.2/10 Blinded by the Light 2019 6.9/10 The Way, Way Back 2013 7.4/10 10 Things I Hate About You 1999 7.4/10 An Education 2009 7.2/10 Adventureland 2009 6.8/10 All the Bright Places 2020 6.6/10 The Fault in Our Stars 2014 7.6/10

1. Manchester by the Sea

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Running time: 2h 17min

2h 17min Date of release: 2016

2016 Director: Kenneth Lonergan

Kenneth Lonergan Cast: Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler

Manchester by the Sea revolves around the themes of depression, guilt, grief, and post-traumatic stress disorder. It is about Lee Chandler, a depressed janitor who is named the legal guardian of his nephew, Patrick. He is also forced to confront his childhood traumas after returning to his hometown.

2. Little Miss Sunshine

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Running time : 1 hour 41 min

: 1 hour 41 min Date of release: 2006

2006 Director: Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris

Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris Cast: Steve Carell, Toni Collette, and Greg Kinnear

Little Miss Sunshine is a critically acclaimed comedy-drama that shares similarities with the genre of The Perks of Being a Wallflower. It follows the dysfunctional Hoover family as they travel across California in a Volkswagen bus so their young daughter, Olive, can compete in a beauty pageant.

3. The King of Staten Island

IMDb rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Running time : 2 hours 16 minutes

: 2 hours 16 minutes Date of release : 2020

: 2020 Director: Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow Cast: Pete Davidson, Bel Powley, Ricky Velez

The King of Staten Island follows Scott Carlin, a 24-year-old high school dropout living with his mother and sister on Staten Island. Scott struggles with the loss of his firefighter father, who died when he was seven.

Addicted to harmful substances and with the dream of becoming a tattoo artist, Carlin finally confronts his grief. This is after his mother begins dating Ray, a firefighter like his father.

4. The Sasquatch Gang

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Running time: 1 hour 26 min

1 hour 26 min Date of release: 2006

2006 Director: Tim Skuosen

Tim Skuosen Cast: Justin Long, Jeremy Sumpter, Addie Land

The Sasquatch Gang is a coming-of-age film about a group of geeky friends—Gavin, Maynard, and Hobie. The trio discovers what they believe to be signs of a Sasquatch (also known as Bigfoot) in the woods near their small town.

The discovery sparks excitement and investigation, including involvement from local police and a Sasquatch expert. Meanwhile, Zerk, a troublemaking neighbour, has secretly planted the evidence to cause a stir.

5. Blinded by the Light

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Running time: 1 hour 58 min

1 hour 58 min Date of release: 2019

2019 Director: Gurinder Chadha

Gurinder Chadha Cast: Kulvinder Ghir, Meera Ganatra, Nell Williams, and Aaron Phagura

Blinded by the Light, set in 1987 England, is a sad movie like The Perks of Being a Wallflower. It is centred on Javed Khan, a British-Pakistani Muslim teenager from Luton.

Javed struggles with racial discrimination, family tensions, and economic hardship as his father, Malik, faces job layoffs. Inspired by Bruce Springsteen's music, he follows his passion for writing and poetry.

6. The Way, Way Back

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Running time :1 hour 44 min

:1 hour 44 min Date of release: 2013

2013 Director: Jim Rash, Nat Faxon

Jim Rash, Nat Faxon Cast: Liam James, Steve Carell, Toni Collette, and Allison Janney

The Way, Way Back follows an introverted teenager, Duncan, who goes on summer vacation with his mother, Pam, her overbearing boyfriend, Trent, and Trent's spoiled daughter. At the beach house, Duncan feels out of place and belittled by Trent, hence finds solace and friendship with Owen, the carefree manager of Water Wizz, a local water park.

7. 10 Things I Hate About You

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Running time: 1 hour 37 minutes

1 hour 37 minutes Date of release : 1999

: 1999 Director : Gil Junger

: Gil Junger Cast: Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

The late 1990s rom-com film is a smart, modern take on Shakespeare, set in a high school setting. It follows Cameron as he wittingly navigates his way to date Bianca by paying Patrick to charm Kat, Bianca's older, antisocial sister.

8. An Education

IMDb rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Running time: 1 hour 40 min

1 hour 40 min Release date: 2009

2009 Director: Lone Scherfig

Lone Scherfig Cast: Carey Mulligan, Peter Sarsgaard, Alfred Molina

If you are looking for similar movies to The Perks of Being a Wallflower, consider watching An Education. The 2009 film follows Jenny Mellor, a bright and ambitious 16-year-old schoolgirl who hopes to attend Oxford University.

Jenny meets David Goldman, an older man who introduces her to a more adventurous and glamorous lifestyle. The lifestyle, which includes concerts, jazz bars, and trips to Paris, contrasts with her previously sheltered world.

9. Adventureland

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Running time : 1 hour 47 minutes

: 1 hour 47 minutes Date of release : 2009

: 2009 Director: Greg Mottola

Greg Mottola Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, and Ryan Reynolds

Adventureland follows James Brennan, a college graduate whose plans for a vacation are ruined when his parents face financial setbacks. James takes a job at a rundown amusement park, which turns out to be precisely what he needs to ready him for the outside world.

10. All the Bright Places

IMDb rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Running time : 1 hour 47 minutes

: 1 hour 47 minutes Date of release: 2020

2020 Director: Brett Haley

Brett Haley Cast: Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, and Alexandra Shipp

All the Bright Places is one of the movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower on Netflix. It follows Theodore Finch and Violet Markey, two teenagers who each struggle with emotional scars.

Violet deals with survivor's guilt after her sister died in a car accident, while Finch is labelled a "freak" due to his battles with severe depression and bipolar disorder. Through their journey, Violet begins to heal and rediscover her passion for writing, while Finch reveals his deep pain, including an abusive childhood and suicidal thoughts.

11. The Fault in Our Stars

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Running time: 2 hours 6 min

2 hours 6 min Date of release: 2014

2014 Director: Josh Boone

Josh Boone Cast: Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort, and Nat Wolff

In The Fault in Our Stars, Hazel Grace Lancaster, a sixteen-year-old cancer patient, attends a support group reluctantly. She meets Augustus Waters, an ex-basketball player in remission, and they form an immediate bond.

They bond over their love for books, and Augustus surprises Hazel with a trip to Amsterdam to meet their favourite author. Their journey ends in heartbreak as Augustus's cancer returns, leading to a poignant farewell.

What mental illness is portrayed in Perks of Being a Wallflower?

Charlie from The Perks of Being a Wallflower suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), which stems from his past childhood abuse and the death of his aunt and best friend. He experiences depressive episodes and social anxiety as he navigates high school and friendships.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower cast

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a film written and directed by Stephen Chbosky, who adapted it from his novel of the same name. Here is a look at some of the films' cast members:

Logan Lerman as Charlie, the protagonist.

Emma Watson as Sam, a compassionate senior who befriends Charlie.

Mae Whitman as Mary Elizabeth, a member of their friend group.

Paul Rudd as Mr Anderson, Charlie's English teacher.

Kate Walsh and Dylan McDermott as Charlie's parents.

Ezra Miller as Patrick, Sam's stepbrother and an openly gay high school student.

Trivia

The Fault in Our Stars and All the Bright Places explore the themes of teenage illness and emotional struggles.

and explore the themes of teenage illness and emotional struggles. The Way, Way Back offers a heartfelt summer story about growth and self-discovery, exploring the journey of finding inner strength.

offers a heartfelt summer story about growth and self-discovery, exploring the journey of finding inner strength. The Perks of Being a Wallflower was released on September 21, 2012.

Final word

Movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower continue to inspire with their honest portrayals of adolescence. Each film invites viewers to embrace their inner wallflower and bravely face life's complexities.

READ MORE: 15 best movies like Anyone But You for romantic comedy fans

Briefly.co.za shared an article on "Anyone But You," a romantic film that follows Bea and Ben, whose initial attraction quickly turns sour after their first date. They unexpectedly find themselves at a destination wedding in Australia, and they pretend to be the perfect couple to keep up appearances.

Besides Anyone But You, multiple romantic films have impressed audiences since their release. They include blockbusters like Crazy, Stupid, Love, and Set It Up.

Source: Briefly News