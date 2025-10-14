11 movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower: the best coming-of-age stories
Movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower capture the raw emotions of youths, as they reveal struggles with friendship, love, identity, and healing from past wounds. These films resonate deeply with the audience, reminding them of the power of vulnerability and self-discovery.
A look at 11 movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Explore heartfelt tales about growing up, finding a sense of belonging, and overcoming past trauma with movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower. They include:
Movie
Year of release
IMDb rating
Manchester by the Sea
2016
7.8/10
Little Miss Sunshine
2006
7.8/10
The King of Staten Island
2020
7.1/10
The Sasquatch Gang
2006
6.2/10
Blinded by the Light
2019
6.9/10
The Way, Way Back
2013
7.4/10
10 Things I Hate About You
1999
7.4/10
An Education
2009
7.2/10
Adventureland
2009
6.8/10
All the Bright Places
2020
6.6/10
The Fault in Our Stars
2014
7.6/10
1. Manchester by the Sea
- IMDb rating: 7.8/10
- Running time: 2h 17min
- Date of release: 2016
- Director: Kenneth Lonergan
- Cast: Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler
Manchester by the Sea revolves around the themes of depression, guilt, grief, and post-traumatic stress disorder. It is about Lee Chandler, a depressed janitor who is named the legal guardian of his nephew, Patrick. He is also forced to confront his childhood traumas after returning to his hometown.
2. Little Miss Sunshine
- IMDb rating: 7.8/10
- Running time: 1 hour 41 min
- Date of release: 2006
- Director: Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris
- Cast: Steve Carell, Toni Collette, and Greg Kinnear
Little Miss Sunshine is a critically acclaimed comedy-drama that shares similarities with the genre of The Perks of Being a Wallflower. It follows the dysfunctional Hoover family as they travel across California in a Volkswagen bus so their young daughter, Olive, can compete in a beauty pageant.
3. The King of Staten Island
- IMDb rating: 7.1/10
- Running time: 2 hours 16 minutes
- Date of release: 2020
- Director: Judd Apatow
- Cast: Pete Davidson, Bel Powley, Ricky Velez
The King of Staten Island follows Scott Carlin, a 24-year-old high school dropout living with his mother and sister on Staten Island. Scott struggles with the loss of his firefighter father, who died when he was seven.
Addicted to harmful substances and with the dream of becoming a tattoo artist, Carlin finally confronts his grief. This is after his mother begins dating Ray, a firefighter like his father.
4. The Sasquatch Gang
- IMDb rating: 6.2/10
- Running time: 1 hour 26 min
- Date of release: 2006
- Director: Tim Skuosen
- Cast: Justin Long, Jeremy Sumpter, Addie Land
The Sasquatch Gang is a coming-of-age film about a group of geeky friends—Gavin, Maynard, and Hobie. The trio discovers what they believe to be signs of a Sasquatch (also known as Bigfoot) in the woods near their small town.
The discovery sparks excitement and investigation, including involvement from local police and a Sasquatch expert. Meanwhile, Zerk, a troublemaking neighbour, has secretly planted the evidence to cause a stir.
5. Blinded by the Light
- IMDb rating: 6.9/10
- Running time: 1 hour 58 min
- Date of release: 2019
- Director: Gurinder Chadha
- Cast: Kulvinder Ghir, Meera Ganatra, Nell Williams, and Aaron Phagura
Blinded by the Light, set in 1987 England, is a sad movie like The Perks of Being a Wallflower. It is centred on Javed Khan, a British-Pakistani Muslim teenager from Luton.
Javed struggles with racial discrimination, family tensions, and economic hardship as his father, Malik, faces job layoffs. Inspired by Bruce Springsteen's music, he follows his passion for writing and poetry.
6. The Way, Way Back
- IMDb rating: 7.4/10
- Running time:1 hour 44 min
- Date of release: 2013
- Director: Jim Rash, Nat Faxon
- Cast: Liam James, Steve Carell, Toni Collette, and Allison Janney
The Way, Way Back follows an introverted teenager, Duncan, who goes on summer vacation with his mother, Pam, her overbearing boyfriend, Trent, and Trent's spoiled daughter. At the beach house, Duncan feels out of place and belittled by Trent, hence finds solace and friendship with Owen, the carefree manager of Water Wizz, a local water park.
7. 10 Things I Hate About You
- IMDb rating: 7.4/10
- Running time: 1 hour 37 minutes
- Date of release: 1999
- Director: Gil Junger
- Cast: Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
The late 1990s rom-com film is a smart, modern take on Shakespeare, set in a high school setting. It follows Cameron as he wittingly navigates his way to date Bianca by paying Patrick to charm Kat, Bianca's older, antisocial sister.
8. An Education
- IMDb rating: 7.2/10
- Running time: 1 hour 40 min
- Release date: 2009
- Director: Lone Scherfig
- Cast: Carey Mulligan, Peter Sarsgaard, Alfred Molina
If you are looking for similar movies to The Perks of Being a Wallflower, consider watching An Education. The 2009 film follows Jenny Mellor, a bright and ambitious 16-year-old schoolgirl who hopes to attend Oxford University.
Jenny meets David Goldman, an older man who introduces her to a more adventurous and glamorous lifestyle. The lifestyle, which includes concerts, jazz bars, and trips to Paris, contrasts with her previously sheltered world.
9. Adventureland
- IMDb rating: 6.8/10
- Running time: 1 hour 47 minutes
- Date of release: 2009
- Director: Greg Mottola
- Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, and Ryan Reynolds
Adventureland follows James Brennan, a college graduate whose plans for a vacation are ruined when his parents face financial setbacks. James takes a job at a rundown amusement park, which turns out to be precisely what he needs to ready him for the outside world.
10. All the Bright Places
- IMDb rating: 6.6/10
- Running time: 1 hour 47 minutes
- Date of release: 2020
- Director: Brett Haley
- Cast: Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, and Alexandra Shipp
All the Bright Places is one of the movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower on Netflix. It follows Theodore Finch and Violet Markey, two teenagers who each struggle with emotional scars.
Violet deals with survivor's guilt after her sister died in a car accident, while Finch is labelled a "freak" due to his battles with severe depression and bipolar disorder. Through their journey, Violet begins to heal and rediscover her passion for writing, while Finch reveals his deep pain, including an abusive childhood and suicidal thoughts.
11. The Fault in Our Stars
- IMDb rating: 7.6/10
- Running time: 2 hours 6 min
- Date of release: 2014
- Director: Josh Boone
- Cast: Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort, and Nat Wolff
In The Fault in Our Stars, Hazel Grace Lancaster, a sixteen-year-old cancer patient, attends a support group reluctantly. She meets Augustus Waters, an ex-basketball player in remission, and they form an immediate bond.
They bond over their love for books, and Augustus surprises Hazel with a trip to Amsterdam to meet their favourite author. Their journey ends in heartbreak as Augustus's cancer returns, leading to a poignant farewell.
What mental illness is portrayed in Perks of Being a Wallflower?
Charlie from The Perks of Being a Wallflower suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), which stems from his past childhood abuse and the death of his aunt and best friend. He experiences depressive episodes and social anxiety as he navigates high school and friendships.
The Perks of Being a Wallflower cast
The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a film written and directed by Stephen Chbosky, who adapted it from his novel of the same name. Here is a look at some of the films' cast members:
- Logan Lerman as Charlie, the protagonist.
- Emma Watson as Sam, a compassionate senior who befriends Charlie.
- Mae Whitman as Mary Elizabeth, a member of their friend group.
- Paul Rudd as Mr Anderson, Charlie's English teacher.
- Kate Walsh and Dylan McDermott as Charlie's parents.
- Ezra Miller as Patrick, Sam's stepbrother and an openly gay high school student.
Trivia
- The Fault in Our Stars and All the Bright Places explore the themes of teenage illness and emotional struggles.
- The Way, Way Back offers a heartfelt summer story about growth and self-discovery, exploring the journey of finding inner strength.
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower was released on September 21, 2012.
Final word
Movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower continue to inspire with their honest portrayals of adolescence. Each film invites viewers to embrace their inner wallflower and bravely face life's complexities.
