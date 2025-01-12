Global site navigation

Tightline Salta menu and latest prices (South Africa) A quick guide
by  Bennett Yates 5 min read

Tightline Salta offers a vibrant and enticing menu that seafood lovers adore. With a focus on freshness and flavour, the Tightline Salta's menu features various dishes catering to diverse tastes. From sushi rolls to delectable seafood entrees, each item is crafted carefully to ensure an unforgettable dining experience.

Tightline Salta restaurant
Tightline Salta offers various services, including a retail section, freshly prepared sushi, and dining options in a well-designed space.
Looking for a dining experience that excites your palate? The Tightline Salta dishes deliver bold flavours and innovative creations for every occasion. With options for every craving, their menu turns meals into memorable moments. Discover the vibrant flavours of the Tightline Salta menu, where every dish tells a story.

Tightline Salta's menu and prices

Step into a world where cuisine meets creativity with the Tightline Salta's menu. Their thoughtfully curated selections celebrate fresh, seasonal ingredients and vibrant global flavours.

Whether it is a casual night out or a special celebration, Tightline Salta has got you covered. One of their satisfied customers left a TripAdvisor review saying,

The food was absolutely amazing—delicious, beautifully presented, and truly mouthwatering! Each bite was a delight, and the flavours were perfectly balanced. The service was excellent—timely, attentive, and friendly.

Starter menu

Starter menu
At Tightline Salta, every dish tells a story.
Begin your culinary journey with the Tightline restaurant starter menu, where bold flavours meet creative flair. They include;

ItemDescription Price
Fish cakesPanko crumb crunch. Green slaw and Thai dressing.R77
Linefish CevicheFresh AF. Citrus, avocado, edamame, wakami, radish, and ginger. R128
Tempura PrawnsServed crunchy and seasoned in lime, soya, and sesame sauce.R119
Fresh Oysters (each) Served chilled on ice with a drop of honey vinaigrette.R41
Fresh MusselsPerfectly creamy, steamy white wine, chives, and garlic flavours with crusty bread.R126
EdamameEnjoy a steamy snack with sesame seeds, ginger, and Korean chilli.R72
Pickled Octopus CarpaccioThinly sliced, with a zing of orange and lemon-infused vinaigrette, tossed with chilli, garlic, and fresh herbs.R138
Crispy Falklands Calamari HeadsDevour a juicy and crunchy combo dressed with Tightline sticky Thai drizzle.R96
ArtichokeDeep fried, tumbled with capers, hummus, a Parmesan pinch, and gremolata.R139
The Bugzy | Cured Beef CarpaccioServed on wild mushroom arancini with parmesan shavings, truffle oil trickles, and confit garlic aioli.R132

Mains

Tightline Salta Prawns
At Tightline, prawns are not just a meal; it's a fashion statement.
Below is a breakdown of the Tightline Salta's menu and prices for their mains selection;

Item DescriptionPrice
Salt & Pepper Chokka Prepared with garlic chilli and spring onion.R178
KingklipChoose between the grilled or fried option. R298
Falklands Calamari TubesEnjoy their signature seafood with their tasty seasoning.R218
Parmesan & Panko ChickenServed with a crunchy crumble and shredded green slaw.R158
Tightline Fish CurryLinefish curry, rice, poppadom, and sambals. R198
King Prawns6 flame-grilled King Prawns seasoned with garlic flavours.R359
Chicken BurgerFried chicken, caramelised onions, and brioche bun served with Japanese slaw. R148
Prawn Curry Bunny ChowA tomato and prawn curry combo in a hollow of fresh bread.R229
Deep Sea Hake FilletYou can opt between grilled or fried.R158
Chuck BurgerCheddar, pickles, caramelised onion, and truffle aioli tossed on a sesame brioche bun.R182

Salads

Tightline Salta salads
Unleash your taste buds on a tantalizing journey through Tightline salads that are full of greatness.
The Tightline Salta's salad menu features vibrant, wholesome creations with a perfect harmony of crisp ingredients and irresistible flavours. Their salad menu has the following options;

ItemDescriptionPrice
Vermicelli A tuna and rice noodle rendezvous skillfully prepared with celery, sesame oil, herbs, and peanuts.R162
Cajun Seared Salmon Salad 1Minted Thai dressing and seasonal leaves with avo, onion, edamame, and pineapple. R148
Grilled Calamari SaladEnjoy the tasty Japanese slaw, green apple, and cucumber ribbons infused with toasted sesame seeds.R148
CaesarA parmesan and Cos lettuce crunch infused in Tightline's homemade dressing.R135

Pasta

The Tightline Salta's pasta menu and prices are as follows;

Item DescriptionPrice
Creamy SeafoodLinguini, chilli, crustacean tomato cream, mussels, prawns, and calamari.R237
Chilli Prawn Aglio Olio Dark squid ink pasta with garlic, tomato, and fresh herbs base.R285

Sauce

Take your dining experience to the next level with a delightful mix of flavours and their specially curated tasty sauce options. They include;

Item Price
Chilli LimeR28
Lemon ButterR28
Confit Garlic Aioli R28
Garlic ButterR28
Live BaitR28
House Peri-PeriR38
Green Chilli R28
MushroomR32
Tightline TartarR28

Sides

Tightline Salta sides
Each item at Tightline Salta is crafted carefully to ensure an unforgettable dining experience.
The Tightline Salta's sides menu has a variety of options, including;

ItemPrice
Seasonal Grilled VegetablesR40
ChipsR35
Garden Salad R38
Garlic breadR48
Savoury RiceR35
Green SlawR32
Sweet Potato FriesR35

Sweets

Indulge your sweet tooth with the iconic Tightline Salta's sweets options. They include;

ItemDescriptionPrice
Peppermint Crisp TartDevour layers of delectable caramel, peppermint, and double cream.R95
Baked Malva PuddingMalva Puddingdoused in velvety vanilla bean custard. R95
Burnt Cheesecake Pearly-white cheesecake coated with burnt caramel sauce.R95

Sushi

Tightline sushi
Tightline Salta's freshly prepared sushi.
Redefine your fine dining experience with expertly crafted sushi dishes tantalising your senses. Tightline Salta's sushi menu includes;

ItemDescription Price
Bamboo Roll (4)Avo, tempura prawn, sweet chilli mayo, and teriyaki.R98
Nigiri (4)Tuna/prawnR109
Fired Salmon with tempura prawnTempura prawn tucked rice rolls heaped with prawn and salmon.R149
California Roll (4)Tempura prawnR84
Sushi Crunch (4)Panko crumbed Salmon, cream cheese, Japanese mayo and teriyaki.R99
Fashion SandwichPrawn/salmonR89

Drinks

Tightline Salta drinks
Get hooked on smoking hot cocktails at Tightline.
At Tightline Salta, customers can enjoy an icy cocktail or a much-needed coffee. The restaurant offers a variety of drinks at a fair price, though the menu does not capture this.

Where is Tightline Salta located?

Tightline Salta is located at Shop 24A, Marine Walk Shopping Centre, on Jabu Ngcobo Drive in Umdloti, South Africa. This seafood restaurant offers various services, including a retail section, freshly prepared sushi, and dining options in a well-designed space.

They can be contacted via their official Facebook page, which boasts 100% recommendations out of 6 reviews (as of January 2025). They can also be contacted via;

  • Phone: +27 82 779 9966
  • Email: marketing1@tightlineseafood.co.za
  • Website

The Tightline Salta's menu celebrates flavours and culinary creativity. Whether you are a food lover or exploring new tastes, each dish promises satisfaction and delight. The combination of fresh ingredients and expert preparation makes every visit memorable.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

