Tightline Salta menu and latest prices (South Africa) A quick guide

Tightline Salta offers a vibrant and enticing menu that seafood lovers adore. With a focus on freshness and flavour, the Tightline Salta's menu features various dishes catering to diverse tastes. From sushi rolls to delectable seafood entrees, each item is crafted carefully to ensure an unforgettable dining experience.

Looking for a dining experience that excites your palate? The Tightline Salta dishes deliver bold flavours and innovative creations for every occasion. With options for every craving, their menu turns meals into memorable moments. Discover the vibrant flavours of the Tightline Salta menu, where every dish tells a story.

Tightline Salta's menu and prices

Step into a world where cuisine meets creativity with the Tightline Salta's menu. Their thoughtfully curated selections celebrate fresh, seasonal ingredients and vibrant global flavours.

Whether it is a casual night out or a special celebration, Tightline Salta has got you covered. One of their satisfied customers left a TripAdvisor review saying,

The food was absolutely amazing—delicious, beautifully presented, and truly mouthwatering! Each bite was a delight, and the flavours were perfectly balanced. The service was excellent—timely, attentive, and friendly.

Starter menu

Begin your culinary journey with the Tightline restaurant starter menu, where bold flavours meet creative flair. They include;

Item Description Price Fish cakes Panko crumb crunch. Green slaw and Thai dressing. R77 Linefish Ceviche Fresh AF. Citrus, avocado, edamame, wakami, radish, and ginger. R128 Tempura Prawns Served crunchy and seasoned in lime, soya, and sesame sauce. R119 Fresh Oysters (each) Served chilled on ice with a drop of honey vinaigrette. R41 Fresh Mussels Perfectly creamy, steamy white wine, chives, and garlic flavours with crusty bread. R126 Edamame Enjoy a steamy snack with sesame seeds, ginger, and Korean chilli. R72 Pickled Octopus Carpaccio Thinly sliced, with a zing of orange and lemon-infused vinaigrette, tossed with chilli, garlic, and fresh herbs. R138 Crispy Falklands Calamari Heads Devour a juicy and crunchy combo dressed with Tightline sticky Thai drizzle. R96 Artichoke Deep fried, tumbled with capers, hummus, a Parmesan pinch, and gremolata. R139 The Bugzy | Cured Beef Carpaccio Served on wild mushroom arancini with parmesan shavings, truffle oil trickles, and confit garlic aioli. R132

Mains

Below is a breakdown of the Tightline Salta's menu and prices for their mains selection;

Item Description Price Salt & Pepper Chokka Prepared with garlic chilli and spring onion. R178 Kingklip Choose between the grilled or fried option. R298 Falklands Calamari Tubes Enjoy their signature seafood with their tasty seasoning. R218 Parmesan & Panko Chicken Served with a crunchy crumble and shredded green slaw. R158 Tightline Fish Curry Linefish curry, rice, poppadom, and sambals. R198 King Prawns 6 flame-grilled King Prawns seasoned with garlic flavours. R359 Chicken Burger Fried chicken, caramelised onions, and brioche bun served with Japanese slaw. R148 Prawn Curry Bunny Chow A tomato and prawn curry combo in a hollow of fresh bread. R229 Deep Sea Hake Fillet You can opt between grilled or fried. R158 Chuck Burger Cheddar, pickles, caramelised onion, and truffle aioli tossed on a sesame brioche bun. R182

Salads

The Tightline Salta's salad menu features vibrant, wholesome creations with a perfect harmony of crisp ingredients and irresistible flavours. Their salad menu has the following options;

Item Description Price Vermicelli A tuna and rice noodle rendezvous skillfully prepared with celery, sesame oil, herbs, and peanuts. R162 Cajun Seared Salmon Salad 1 Minted Thai dressing and seasonal leaves with avo, onion, edamame, and pineapple. R148 Grilled Calamari Salad Enjoy the tasty Japanese slaw, green apple, and cucumber ribbons infused with toasted sesame seeds. R148 Caesar A parmesan and Cos lettuce crunch infused in Tightline's homemade dressing. R135

Pasta

The Tightline Salta's pasta menu and prices are as follows;

Item Description Price Creamy Seafood Linguini, chilli, crustacean tomato cream, mussels, prawns, and calamari. R237 Chilli Prawn Aglio Olio Dark squid ink pasta with garlic, tomato, and fresh herbs base. R285

Sauce

Take your dining experience to the next level with a delightful mix of flavours and their specially curated tasty sauce options. They include;

Item Price Chilli Lime R28 Lemon Butter R28 Confit Garlic Aioli R28 Garlic Butter R28 Live Bait R28 House Peri-Peri R38 Green Chilli R28 Mushroom R32 Tightline Tartar R28

Sides

The Tightline Salta's sides menu has a variety of options, including;

Item Price Seasonal Grilled Vegetables R40 Chips R35 Garden Salad R38 Garlic bread R48 Savoury Rice R35 Green Slaw R32 Sweet Potato Fries R35

Sweets

Indulge your sweet tooth with the iconic Tightline Salta's sweets options. They include;

Item Description Price Peppermint Crisp Tart Devour layers of delectable caramel, peppermint, and double cream. R95 Baked Malva Pudding Malva Pudding doused in velvety vanilla bean custard. R95 Burnt Cheesecake Pearly-white cheesecake coated with burnt caramel sauce. R95

Sushi

Redefine your fine dining experience with expertly crafted sushi dishes tantalising your senses. Tightline Salta's sushi menu includes;

Item Description Price Bamboo Roll (4) Avo, tempura prawn, sweet chilli mayo, and teriyaki. R98 Nigiri (4) Tuna/prawn R109 Fired Salmon with tempura prawn Tempura prawn tucked rice rolls heaped with prawn and salmon. R149 California Roll (4) Tempura prawn R84 Sushi Crunch (4) Panko crumbed Salmon, cream cheese, Japanese mayo and teriyaki. R99 Fashion Sandwich Prawn/salmon R89

Drinks

At Tightline Salta, customers can enjoy an icy cocktail or a much-needed coffee. The restaurant offers a variety of drinks at a fair price, though the menu does not capture this.

Where is Tightline Salta located?

Tightline Salta is located at Shop 24A, Marine Walk Shopping Centre, on Jabu Ngcobo Drive in Umdloti, South Africa. This seafood restaurant offers various services, including a retail section, freshly prepared sushi, and dining options in a well-designed space.

They can be contacted via their official Facebook page, which boasts 100% recommendations out of 6 reviews (as of January 2025). They can also be contacted via;

Phone : +27 82 779 9966

: +27 82 779 9966 Email : marketing1@tightlineseafood.co.za

: marketing1@tightlineseafood.co.za Website

The Tightline Salta's menu celebrates flavours and culinary creativity. Whether you are a food lover or exploring new tastes, each dish promises satisfaction and delight. The combination of fresh ingredients and expert preparation makes every visit memorable.

