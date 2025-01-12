Tightline Salta menu and latest prices (South Africa) A quick guide
Tightline Salta offers a vibrant and enticing menu that seafood lovers adore. With a focus on freshness and flavour, the Tightline Salta's menu features various dishes catering to diverse tastes. From sushi rolls to delectable seafood entrees, each item is crafted carefully to ensure an unforgettable dining experience.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Looking for a dining experience that excites your palate? The Tightline Salta dishes deliver bold flavours and innovative creations for every occasion. With options for every craving, their menu turns meals into memorable moments. Discover the vibrant flavours of the Tightline Salta menu, where every dish tells a story.
Tightline Salta's menu and prices
Step into a world where cuisine meets creativity with the Tightline Salta's menu. Their thoughtfully curated selections celebrate fresh, seasonal ingredients and vibrant global flavours.
Whether it is a casual night out or a special celebration, Tightline Salta has got you covered. One of their satisfied customers left a TripAdvisor review saying,
The food was absolutely amazing—delicious, beautifully presented, and truly mouthwatering! Each bite was a delight, and the flavours were perfectly balanced. The service was excellent—timely, attentive, and friendly.
Starter menu
Begin your culinary journey with the Tightline restaurant starter menu, where bold flavours meet creative flair. They include;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Fish cakes
|Panko crumb crunch. Green slaw and Thai dressing.
|R77
|Linefish Ceviche
|Fresh AF. Citrus, avocado, edamame, wakami, radish, and ginger.
|R128
|Tempura Prawns
|Served crunchy and seasoned in lime, soya, and sesame sauce.
|R119
|Fresh Oysters (each)
|Served chilled on ice with a drop of honey vinaigrette.
|R41
|Fresh Mussels
|Perfectly creamy, steamy white wine, chives, and garlic flavours with crusty bread.
|R126
|Edamame
|Enjoy a steamy snack with sesame seeds, ginger, and Korean chilli.
|R72
|Pickled Octopus Carpaccio
|Thinly sliced, with a zing of orange and lemon-infused vinaigrette, tossed with chilli, garlic, and fresh herbs.
|R138
|Crispy Falklands Calamari Heads
|Devour a juicy and crunchy combo dressed with Tightline sticky Thai drizzle.
|R96
|Artichoke
|Deep fried, tumbled with capers, hummus, a Parmesan pinch, and gremolata.
|R139
|The Bugzy | Cured Beef Carpaccio
|Served on wild mushroom arancini with parmesan shavings, truffle oil trickles, and confit garlic aioli.
|R132
Mains
Below is a breakdown of the Tightline Salta's menu and prices for their mains selection;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Salt & Pepper Chokka
|Prepared with garlic chilli and spring onion.
|R178
|Kingklip
|Choose between the grilled or fried option.
|R298
|Falklands Calamari Tubes
|Enjoy their signature seafood with their tasty seasoning.
|R218
|Parmesan & Panko Chicken
|Served with a crunchy crumble and shredded green slaw.
|R158
|Tightline Fish Curry
|Linefish curry, rice, poppadom, and sambals.
|R198
|King Prawns
|6 flame-grilled King Prawns seasoned with garlic flavours.
|R359
|Chicken Burger
|Fried chicken, caramelised onions, and brioche bun served with Japanese slaw.
|R148
|Prawn Curry Bunny Chow
|A tomato and prawn curry combo in a hollow of fresh bread.
|R229
|Deep Sea Hake Fillet
|You can opt between grilled or fried.
|R158
|Chuck Burger
|Cheddar, pickles, caramelised onion, and truffle aioli tossed on a sesame brioche bun.
|R182
Salads
The Tightline Salta's salad menu features vibrant, wholesome creations with a perfect harmony of crisp ingredients and irresistible flavours. Their salad menu has the following options;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Vermicelli
|A tuna and rice noodle rendezvous skillfully prepared with celery, sesame oil, herbs, and peanuts.
|R162
|Cajun Seared Salmon Salad 1
|Minted Thai dressing and seasonal leaves with avo, onion, edamame, and pineapple.
|R148
|Grilled Calamari Salad
|Enjoy the tasty Japanese slaw, green apple, and cucumber ribbons infused with toasted sesame seeds.
|R148
|Caesar
|A parmesan and Cos lettuce crunch infused in Tightline's homemade dressing.
|R135
Pasta
The Tightline Salta's pasta menu and prices are as follows;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Creamy Seafood
|Linguini, chilli, crustacean tomato cream, mussels, prawns, and calamari.
|R237
|Chilli Prawn Aglio Olio
|Dark squid ink pasta with garlic, tomato, and fresh herbs base.
|R285
Sauce
Take your dining experience to the next level with a delightful mix of flavours and their specially curated tasty sauce options. They include;
|Item
|Price
|Chilli Lime
|R28
|Lemon Butter
|R28
|Confit Garlic Aioli
|R28
|Garlic Butter
|R28
|Live Bait
|R28
|House Peri-Peri
|R38
|Green Chilli
|R28
|Mushroom
|R32
|Tightline Tartar
|R28
Sides
The Tightline Salta's sides menu has a variety of options, including;
|Item
|Price
|Seasonal Grilled Vegetables
|R40
|Chips
|R35
|Garden Salad
|R38
|Garlic bread
|R48
|Savoury Rice
|R35
|Green Slaw
|R32
|Sweet Potato Fries
|R35
Sweets
Indulge your sweet tooth with the iconic Tightline Salta's sweets options. They include;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Peppermint Crisp Tart
|Devour layers of delectable caramel, peppermint, and double cream.
|R95
|Baked Malva Pudding
|Malva Puddingdoused in velvety vanilla bean custard.
|R95
|Burnt Cheesecake
|Pearly-white cheesecake coated with burnt caramel sauce.
|R95
Sushi
Redefine your fine dining experience with expertly crafted sushi dishes tantalising your senses. Tightline Salta's sushi menu includes;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Bamboo Roll (4)
|Avo, tempura prawn, sweet chilli mayo, and teriyaki.
|R98
|Nigiri (4)
|Tuna/prawn
|R109
|Fired Salmon with tempura prawn
|Tempura prawn tucked rice rolls heaped with prawn and salmon.
|R149
|California Roll (4)
|Tempura prawn
|R84
|Sushi Crunch (4)
|Panko crumbed Salmon, cream cheese, Japanese mayo and teriyaki.
|R99
|Fashion Sandwich
|Prawn/salmon
|R89
Drinks
At Tightline Salta, customers can enjoy an icy cocktail or a much-needed coffee. The restaurant offers a variety of drinks at a fair price, though the menu does not capture this.
Where is Tightline Salta located?
Tightline Salta is located at Shop 24A, Marine Walk Shopping Centre, on Jabu Ngcobo Drive in Umdloti, South Africa. This seafood restaurant offers various services, including a retail section, freshly prepared sushi, and dining options in a well-designed space.
They can be contacted via their official Facebook page, which boasts 100% recommendations out of 6 reviews (as of January 2025). They can also be contacted via;
- Phone: +27 82 779 9966
- Email: marketing1@tightlineseafood.co.za
- Website
The Tightline Salta's menu celebrates flavours and culinary creativity. Whether you are a food lover or exploring new tastes, each dish promises satisfaction and delight. The combination of fresh ingredients and expert preparation makes every visit memorable.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
READ ALSO: The NOB menu and latest prices
Briefly.co.za shared an article about the NOB restaurant, a South African restaurant based in the vibrant city of Cape Town. It offers a variety of delicious dishes promising to redefine your dining experience.
The NOB restaurant combines high-quality cuisine with freshly sourced ingredients, offering a diverse and enticing selection that caters to various tastes. Discover their menu and updated prices.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over five years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He started working for Briefly in 2019. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.