Discover who has the longest hair in the world in 2025

The record for the longest hair in the world has been broken by real-life Rapunzels from countries like China and India. Ukrainian-born Aliia Nasyrova is the current title holder. In interviews conducted by the Guinness World Records, they have admitted that it takes dedication to care for such enormous strands of hair.

Sidakdeep Singh Chahal (L), Aliia Nasyrova (C), and Smita Srivastava (R). Photo: @aliia_more/@smitalongesthair on Instagram, @guinnessworldrecords on YouTube (modified by author)

Ukraine-born Aliia Nasyrova is considered the person with the longest hair in the world as of 2025, with a length of 8 feet 5.3 inches.

The longest hair ever recorded belonged to China-born Xie Qiuping in 2004 at 18 feet 5.54 inches long.

in 2004 at 18 feet 5.54 inches long. No adult man currently holds the world record for the longest hair, but South Dakota-born Reuben Looks Twice Jr. holds the record for a male teenager with the longest hair.

Aliia Nasyrova – Longest real hair in the world in 2025

Aliia Nasyrova at Lavina Mall in Kyiv in March 2021 (L). Photo: @aliia_more (modified by author)

Hair length: 8 feet 5.3 inches (257.33 cm)

8 feet 5.3 inches (257.33 cm) Place of origin: Ukraine

Ukraine Current residence: Bratislava, Slovakia

Bratislava, Slovakia Height: 5 feet 4 inches (1.65 m/165 cm)

5 feet 4 inches (1.65 m/165 cm) Social media: Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook

Aliia Nasyrova's hair is longer than the current tallest person alive, Sultan Kösen, who measures 8 feet 2.8 inches (251 cm/2.51 m) tall. She has never had a proper haircut in her lifetime, but occasionally trims it to keep it healthy. Aliia was officially recognised by the Guinness World Records in April 2024.

Nasyrova was born in Ukraine and later relocated to Slovakia, where she works as an artist and graphic illustrator. She is also a hair model and uploads hair-related content on her various social media platforms. Aliia told GWR that she washes her hair once a week and does not use heat to dry it.

Xie Qiuping – Longest hair ever recorded

Xie Qiuping displaying her long hair. Photo: @gwr on X (modified by author)

Hair length: 18 feet 5.54 inches (5.627 m)

18 feet 5.54 inches (5.627 m) Place of origin: China

Xie Qiuping became a Guinness World Records holder in May 2004 with hair measuring a whopping 18 feet 5.54 inches (5.627 m) long. She still holds the record for the longest ever documented hair. Xie reportedly started growing her hair in 1973 when she was 13 years old.

Reuben Looks Twice Jr. – Longest hair on a male teenager

Reuben Looks Twice Jr. from South Dakota. Photo: @guinnessworldrecords (modified by author)

Hair length: 5 feet 3.3 inches (161 cm)

5 feet 3.3 inches (161 cm) Place of birth: Rapid City, South Dakota, United States

Reuben Looks Twice Jr., a 16-year-old Native American, was recognised by the Guinness World Records in July 2024 for having the longest hair on a male teenager. He has been growing his 161 cm hair since he was two.

Keeping long hair is part of Reuben's culture as a Lakota belonging to the Oglala subtribe. He told GWR that he feels proud to represent the Lakota culture and will never cut it.

The GWR does not have a holder for the longest hair in the world on a living male, but Reuben will take it once he turns 18 if no one else is discovered. The longest hair on a man ever measured was reported in 1949 at 7.9 m (26 feet). It belonged to Indian-born Swami Pandarasannadhi.

Nilanshi Patel – Held the record for the longest hair on a teenager ever

Nilanshi Patel from Gujarat, India, had the longest hair on a teenager before she cut it. Photo: @nilanshipatel_rapunzel (modified by author)

Hair length: 6 feet 6.7 inches (200 cm)

6 feet 6.7 inches (200 cm) Place of birth: Modasa, Gujarat, India

Nilanshi Patel was 16 years old when she broke the Guinness World Records in December 2018 with the longest hair on a teenager, measuring 5 feet 7 inches (170.5 cm). She had been growing her hair since she was six years old.

Patel cut off her hair shortly before celebrating her 18th birthday. She had broken her record twice, reaching a measurement of 6 feet 6.7 inches (200 cm). She sent her hair to Ripley's Believe It or Not! Hollywood Museum in the United States.

Ruth Tripp – The largest single donation of hair by a female

Ruth Tripp from Devon, UK, donated her long hair in September 2024. Photo: @guinnesswordrecords (modified by author)

Hair length: 5 feet 7 inches (172 cm)

5 feet 7 inches (172 cm) Place of origin: Exeter, Devon, United Kingdom

Ruth Tripp broke the GWR in September 2024 for the largest single donation of hair by an individual. The 38-year-old accountant had grown her hair to 5 feet 7 inches before giving it to The Little Princess Trust, a charity that supplies natural wigs to kids and young people undergoing cancer treatments.

Jack Drever – The largest single donation of hair by a male

Jack Drever from Hampshire, UK, donated his 90 cm-long hair to The Little Princess Trust. Photo: @guinnessworldrecords (modified by author)

Hair length: 2 feet 11 inches (90 cm)

2 feet 11 inches (90 cm) Place of origin: Southampton, Hampshire, United Kingdom

Jack Drever holds the record for the largest single donation by a male. He received the Guinness World Records recognition in December 2024 after growing his hair to 2 feet 11 inches in seven years. The 37-year-old builder donated his locks to The Little Princess Trust.

Aevin Dugas – Largest Afro on a female

Aevin Dugas from Louisiana, United States, with the largest Afro on a female. Photo: @aevindugas (modified by author)

Measurements: 9.84 inches high and 5.41 feet in circumference

9.84 inches high and 5.41 feet in circumference Place of origin: Reserve, Louisiana

Aevini Dugas was first recognised by the GWR in 2010 when her Afro measured 4 feet 4 inches (132 cm) in circumference. She broke the record again in 2023 when the hair measured 5.41 feet (165 cm) in circumference, 10.4 inches (26 cm) wide, and 9.84 inches (25 cm) tall.

The Louisiana native has grown her hair for over 25 years. She told GWR she decided to go all natural after getting tired of using chemicals to straighten her hair. She wears her Afro in different African hairstyles, washes it once a week, and uses hot oil treatments.

Amir Manuel Menendez – Record for the largest Afro on a male teen

Amir Manuel Menendez after receiving recognition for the largest Afro on a male teen in September 2023. Photo: @guinnessworldrecords (modified by author)

Measurements: 7.74 inches high and 7 feet 4.9 inches in circumference

7.74 inches high and 7 feet 4.9 inches in circumference Place of birth: Anaheim, California, United States

Amir Menendez entered the GWR in September 2023 at 14 years old for having the largest Afro on a male living person. His incredible hair measured 7 feet 4.9 inches (226 cm) in circumference, 9.77 inches (24.83 cm) wide, and 7.74 inches (19.67 cm) high. He started growing his hair around 2018, but he appears to have cut it, as seen from his latest Instagram posts.

Smita Srivastava – Former long hair record holder for a female

Smita Srivastava from Uttar Pradesh, India, displaying her long hair. Photo: @smitalongesthair (modified by author)

Hair length: 7 feet 9 inches (236.22 cm)

7 feet 9 inches (236.22 cm) Place of origin: Uttar Pradesh, India

Smita Srivastava started growing her hair at 14. The Guinness World Records recognised her in November 2023 as the woman with the longest hair. The record was later taken by Aliia Nasyrova in 2024.

She reportedly washes her hair twice a week and has been collecting hair that falls out for the past two decades. Smita said she was inspired by her mother, Indian actresses, and her culture to grow her hair.

Sidakdeep Singh Chahal – Former long hair record holder for a male teenager

Sidakdeep Singh Chahal from Uttar Pradesh, India, displaying his long hair. Photo: @guinnessworldrecords (modified by author)

Hair length: 4 feet 9.5 inches (146 cm)

4 feet 9.5 inches (146 cm) Place of origin: Uttar Pradesh, India

Sidakdeep Singh Chahal set the Guinness World Records for the longest hair on a male teenager in September 2023 at 15. He told GWR that he has never cut his hair because of his religious beliefs as a Sikh. Chahal usually washes his long hair twice a week and wears it in a bun. He plans never to cut it for his entire life.

Red Yao women – Long hair village

Red Yao women combing each other's long hair during the 2023 Longji Long Hair Festival. Photo: @splendors_of_gx on X (modified by author)

The Red Yao women from the Huangluo Ya Village in China are known for their long hair, which has earned them the title of the World's Longest Hair Village. The women only cut their hair once at 18 as part of a coming-of-age ceremony.

They maintain their hair using traditional ingredients like fermented rice water, grapefruit peel, tea oil dregs, and herbs. In May 2023, they set a Guinness World Record by forming the longest hair combing chain, measuring 456 meters (1,496 feet), during the Longji Long Hair Festival.

The Red Yao women received a Guinness World Record in May 2023 for the longest hair combing chain during the Longji Long Hair Festival. Photo: @plendors_of_gx (modified by author)

The longest hair in the world is a masterpiece that few have managed to achieve. Breaking and maintaining a world record is in itself a fulfilling personal achievement.

